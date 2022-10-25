Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Dartmouth Man Arrested in Early-Morning Westport Crash
WESTPORT (1420 AM) — A Dartmouth man is under arrest after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant near White’s of Westport, flooding the roadway as his car was on fire. According to Westport Police, officers responded to the area of 66 State Road, near White’s of Westport, early this morning at about 2:36 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.
Easton Police: Oliver Ames Bomb Threat ‘Not Credible’
EASTON (1420 WBSM) — A bomb threat today at Oliver Ames High School has been deemed “not credible” by Easton Police, with no danger to the public. According to Chief Keith Boone, Easton Police received a report at 11:50 a.m. of a bomb threat at the high school that was made via Snapchat.
Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
New Bedford Company Investigating Alleged Seafood Theft
NEW BEDFORD — The alleged theft of a large amount of seafood from a New Bedford business late last week is being handled internally rather than by police. Police confirmed that a patrol unit was sent to 16 Hassey St., the location of Northern Wind premises, for a reported larceny just before noon on Friday, Oct. 21.
New Bedford Police Officer Awarded Medal of Valor for Selfless Act of Bravery
Earlier this week, New Bedford police officer Michael Carrier was awarded the Medal of Valor for his act of selfless bravery in his attempt to save an armed, suicidal man earlier this year. Officer Carrier has been on the force since 1992, and over the past thirty years, has dedicated...
Raynham Police Give Update in Search for Missing Girl
RAYNHAM — Raynham police are giving an update on the search for a 16-year-old girl thought to have left her home early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Police said Colleen Weaver is thought to be in danger, after she left her home near Orchard and King streets some time between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Swansea Police Investigating After 12-Year-Old Struck By Car
SWANSEA (1420 WBSM) — Police in Swansea are investigating after a 12-year-old was struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk this afternoon. According to a release from Chief Marc Haslam, police received multiple 911 calls at around 2:20 p.m. about a pedestrian crash on Milford Road. He...
Two Men Arrested in Connection With 2021 Brockton Murder
BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers of Brockton. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to his office had been investigating the September 9, 2021 murder of Ambers and recently identified two suspects.
Bristol County Sheriff Under Ethics Review After Complaint Filed by Opponent
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson's campaign is under review by the State Ethics Commission following a complaint about alleged misuse of taxpayer resources filed by his opponent in the upcoming election. The race between longtime sheriff Hodgson and challenger Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux is becoming still more contentious as Nov....
New Bedford Police Seize $1.3 Million From Suspected Drug Traffickers
NEW BEDFORD — Organized crime detectives in New Bedford have seized a record $1.3 million from two men suspected of trafficking drugs. Police said Tuesday that the cash seized represents the largest seizure of allegedly illicit drug money in the department's history. According to police, a months-long investigation into...
Annual Halloween Parade Returns to Acushnet for a Beloved Family Tradition
A beloved tradition returns to Acushnet on Halloween night for the annual Halloween Parade, hosted by the Acushnet Fire & EMS Department. Thomas Farland, the chief of the Acushnet Fire Department, is excited to continue the tradition that attracts over a thousand families every Halloween night. “I think people love...
Purpose Locker Foundation to Unveil Their First Locker 10/29 in Attleboro
Brothers Alex Crisman of Taunton and Tony Sgro of Fall River have been working tirelessly to bring more resources to those who need them in their community. Last year, they launched a nonprofit called the Purpose Locker Foundation, and on Saturday, Oct. 29, they will open their locker for the very first time.
Dartmouth to Design Realignment of Hathaway and Tucker Roads
Anyone who has had to maneuver through traffic on Route 6 in the vicinity of Hathaway Road and Tucker Road knows it can be a white-knuckle adventure at times, particularly during times of heavy traffic – which is almost always. One of the more significant problems is transitioning from...
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case
BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company
RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
The New Miss New Bedford Outstanding Teen, Jaime St. Onge
“I could not be happier,” said St. Onge about her latest achievement. She is a student at Fairhaven High School and is no stranger to competition. “I started competing at thirteen, but before that, I was a princess in almost any competition I could be a princess in,” said St. Onge.
Here Are Seven SouthCoast Bars I Wish Had Escalators Instead of Stairs
Before you come at me with "Wow, look at this last guy", just know that this is nothing less than satirical. No harm is done through this article and as a matter of fact, not only do I mean no harm, this is simply friendly bar chatter amongst friends. Are...
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer
Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
Massachusetts Labor Relations Department Finds Attleboro Mayor Made ‘Coercive’ Comments
ATTLEBORO (1420 WBSM) — In a move that Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux called "downright unethical" right before an election, the state's Department of Labor Relations this week released a decision finding that Heroux made "coercive" comments about a city employee. Heroux is currently running a contentious race for Bristol...
Why Sheriff Candidate Paul Heroux Says His Name Three Different Ways
The morning show on Fun 107 has never been a politically driven show. We like to be an escape from a lot of those heavy, real-world topics. I think we all get our fill of seeing people argue about politics on Facebook. We don't need that on Michael and Maddie where we like to, well, keep things fun.
