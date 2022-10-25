ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

Dartmouth Man Arrested in Early-Morning Westport Crash

WESTPORT (1420 AM) — A Dartmouth man is under arrest after allegedly crashing into a fire hydrant near White’s of Westport, flooding the roadway as his car was on fire. According to Westport Police, officers responded to the area of 66 State Road, near White’s of Westport, early this morning at about 2:36 a.m. for a reported motor vehicle crash.
WESTPORT, MA
Easton Police: Oliver Ames Bomb Threat ‘Not Credible’

EASTON (1420 WBSM) — A bomb threat today at Oliver Ames High School has been deemed “not credible” by Easton Police, with no danger to the public. According to Chief Keith Boone, Easton Police received a report at 11:50 a.m. of a bomb threat at the high school that was made via Snapchat.
EASTON, MA
Brockton Man Sentenced for Setting Fire to Woman’s Apartment

BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — A Brockton man was sentenced to 12 to 13 years in state prison for setting fire to a woman’s apartment and cutting off his GPS monitoring bracelet. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that Laroy Cox, 48, of Brockton pleaded guilty on October 6 in Brockton Superior Court to three counts of attempted murder and one count each of arson of a dwelling and malicious destruction of property under $1,200.
BROCKTON, MA
New Bedford Company Investigating Alleged Seafood Theft

NEW BEDFORD — The alleged theft of a large amount of seafood from a New Bedford business late last week is being handled internally rather than by police. Police confirmed that a patrol unit was sent to 16 Hassey St., the location of Northern Wind premises, for a reported larceny just before noon on Friday, Oct. 21.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Raynham Police Give Update in Search for Missing Girl

RAYNHAM — Raynham police are giving an update on the search for a 16-year-old girl thought to have left her home early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Police said Colleen Weaver is thought to be in danger, after she left her home near Orchard and King streets some time between 1 and 4 a.m. Tuesday.
RAYNHAM, MA
Swansea Police Investigating After 12-Year-Old Struck By Car

SWANSEA (1420 WBSM) — Police in Swansea are investigating after a 12-year-old was struck by a car while walking on a sidewalk this afternoon. According to a release from Chief Marc Haslam, police received multiple 911 calls at around 2:20 p.m. about a pedestrian crash on Milford Road. He...
SWANSEA, MA
Two Men Arrested in Connection With 2021 Brockton Murder

BROCKTON (1420 WBSM) — Two men have been arrested in connection with the 2021 murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers of Brockton. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to his office had been investigating the September 9, 2021 murder of Ambers and recently identified two suspects.
BROCKTON, MA
Brockton Man Held on New Assault Charge in Road Rage Case

BROCKTON — A 19-year-old Brockton man allegedly involved in a road rage assault in which two city men were beaten and wounded in September is being held on a new charge of assault with intent to murder. Korey Gallagher-Lee was arrested Monday after turning himself in, and is being...
BROCKTON, MA
Raynham Woman Charged With Embezzling $112k From Local Company

RAYNHAM — A Raynham woman has been indicted for allegedly embezzling around $112,000 from an East Wareham construction company. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said a grand jury on Friday indicted 37-year-old Kaitlyn Chambers with four counts each of larceny over $1,200 and tax evasion. In 2014, the...
RAYNHAM, MA
A New Bedford Restaurant/Chef Is Giving Back to a Local Family up Against the Ropes Battling Cancer

Life as we know it is unpredictable and occasionally unfair. Just ask the Tavares family. Brittney and Ryan Tavares are well known in the New Bedford area and have been up against some pretty heavy news over the past couple of years battling cancer. Their rocky road began as breast cancer that lead to a double mastectomy, followed by a brief victory, and now a dreaded biopsy of Leptomeningeal disease in Brittney's spine and brain was determined back on October 20th.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
