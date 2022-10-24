ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pethelpful.com

Viral Video of Cockatiel Jamming Out to the Beat of the Music Can't Be Topped

Whether it's a tail-wagging dog or a head-bobbing bird, happy animals are sure to put a smile on anyone's face. Yum Yum the cockatiel is no exception, though his bright colors and sense of rhythm make it even more of a spectacle. No wonder he's going viral on TikTok!. His...
BGR.com

Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals

Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This “Stupid” Question was the Most Googled in Minnesota

Google. It's a thing we all use to find out any sort of information. If you don't know something, just "Google" it. Funny how Yahoo never took off like that. You would never say "Hey, Yahoo that question". That just sounds odd. Google. Our source for any information. That includes spelling, random trivia, geography, basically anything you need an answer to, Google helps you out.
MINNESOTA STATE
Fstoppers

How to Book More Photo and Video Clients

You can watch endless videos about lens reviews and Instagram for photographers on YouTube. Very few channels offer business advice that moves the needle for photographers. That's why I made a video that speaks on the how behind presenting your pricing for photoshoots. Videographers, you are not exempt from this! Take note, and I hope it serves you as well as it serves my business.
Deadline

“The Bird Is Freed” – Elon Musk Closes Twitter Deal, Opens New Era For Social Media Platform

A cryptic tweet by Elon Musk and late-night purge of top executive closed Twitter’s takeover saga as chaotically as it began, with no formal announcement just a four-word post by the self-declared Chief Twit — “the bird is freed.” The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX who said he is buying the platform “to help humanity” is set to hold a town hall later today with staff. Musk has threatened to slash the workforce and will, in fact, require major cuts to meet what will be Twitter’s reported interest burden of $1 billion annually to lenders who helped him close the...
disruptmagazine.com

22hot Music From a New Superhero: FIREMAN

This dubstep track will turn heads… of rotten zombies as you fly by in a borrowed supercar. Drive over the bridge for a wild ride packed with aggressive, infectious dubstep drops. Embrace the apocalypse with a Zombie Joyride!. A Rhythmic Zombie-Themed Single:. A phased synth rolls in gradually increasing...
disruptmagazine.com

Lavish Liam Is On The Rise

Lavish Liam is back again with his newest offering, “Move.” Coming off the recent success of “Japan,” Lavish Liam has been delivering fire visuals for quite some time. Both tracks have been rapidly making their way around social media. “Move” delivers a catchy hook with subtly relaxing smooth jazz-like production. Lavish Liam easily creates an uptempo and satisfying mood throughout “Move”.
osoblanco.org

Who is Jania Meshell? Leaked photos and videos viral on social media, Age and personal details explored!

The idea behind this article is that word is getting around to the point where everybody wishes they had more information about Jania Meshell. Since her photographs and videos became viral on Twitter, she has received a lot of interest from users of the internet who are curious to discover more about her and the viral film that was so effective in making her a household identity. It would appear that her audience is quite fond of the films that she has directed and produced herself. Stay tuned for further updates, as we will be providing more information very soon. Now, a few days ago, when this woman’s video went late on Twitter, where the video clips were quite inappropriate. Continue to read to know more about Jania Meshell, and make sure to visit our website to stay informed on the most recent events by reading about them there.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Several social media platforms in the midst of change

Major challenges are ahead for two of social media’s biggest players Twitter and Facebook. According to the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is installing fear in some advertisers as hate speech could potentially flourish if Musk softens the content moderation policies. Additionally, Meta’s quarterly earnings fell short of expectations sending its stock prices plunging. Oct. 28, 2022.

