ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Priced At £54,995 In The UK

After announcing the final Ioniq 6 range and efficiency numbers for Europe earlier this month, Hyundai has now released pricing and equipment details for the Ioniq 6 First Edition model. Limited to 2,500 units available in Hyundai's key European EV markets—Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands—the First Edition...
MotorBiscuit

5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat

The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

GM’s Baojun KiWi EV Mini Off-Road Patent Images Leaked

The SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture announced last month that it will launch an upcoming Baojun KiWi EV mini crossover in China, and now, patent images of the small all-electric off-roader from the manufacturer’s youngest brand in the Asian country have been leaked. The upcoming Baojun KiWi EV mini off-road crossover...
Houston Chronicle

Consumer Alert: Kia Sportage Recall For Fire Risk, Park Outside Warning

The National Highway Transportation Administration is issuing a consumer alert pertaining to 2008-2009 Kia Sportage models due to continued fire risk. Safety regulators say owners should park their vehicles outside until they can be repaired. These vehicles were part of a previous recall in 2016. Details in the press release below:
Houston Chronicle

New Vehicles With The Highest Markup Over Sticker By State

Recently we took a look at the top 15 vehicles selling the most over MSRP. Now, we break things down by state, thanks to data published by iSeeCars.com. Researchers, who analyzed 1.9 million new car listings, found that the average new vehicle is priced 10 percent over MSRP. But car shoppers could see prices well above that. A lack of new car incentives, given the inventory shortages facing the industry for months, doesn't help the situation either.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MotorBiscuit

Want a Faster Car Than the Toyota GR Supra 3.0? Try This Coupe

The BMW M240i xDrive isn't just more practical than the Toyota GR Supra 3.0, it's quicker off the line, too. Of course, the Toyota offers driver's car credentials instead. The post Want a Faster Car Than the Toyota GR Supra 3.0? Try This Coupe appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy