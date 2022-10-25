ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County terminates tax abatement with Old Dominion Freight Line

Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners approved a termination of a tax abatement for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Conroe Industrial Park North building at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court meeting. The company must pay a recapture amount of $106,512.35 by Oct. 31 to avoid further penalties, according to a document on the Oct. 25 meeting.
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?

Houston – Question: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?. Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is a snapshot of the work on FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway:. What is the most recent timeline for the project?. TXDOT: The current estimated completion...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale

Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
MONTGOMERY, TX
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County

CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

