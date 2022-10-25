Read full article on original website
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County terminates tax abatement with Old Dominion Freight Line
Montgomery County has initiated the process of updating its guidelines surrounding tax incentives agreements. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Montgomery County commissioners approved a termination of a tax abatement for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Conroe Industrial Park North building at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court meeting. The company must pay a recapture amount of $106,512.35 by Oct. 31 to avoid further penalties, according to a document on the Oct. 25 meeting.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?
Houston – Question: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?. Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is a snapshot of the work on FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway:. What is the most recent timeline for the project?. TXDOT: The current estimated completion...
KBTX.com
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023
This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
Montgomery City Council considering internal review of Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale
Montgomery City Council is considering an internal review of its city administrator. (Peyton Mackenzie/Community Impact) Montgomery City Council discussed the possibility of having Interim City Administrator Dave McCorquodale undergo an internal review by a third party at its meeting Oct. 25. Montgomery Mayor Byron Sanford read a prepared statement during...
Click2Houston.com
Homeowners in northwest Harris County neighborhood demanding answers from CenterPoint after continued power outages
HOUSTON – Homeowners in the Stone Gate Community want to know what is going on with the power lines in their neighborhood. They say when they ask CenterPoint Energy questions they’re not getting many answers, and Linda Granger says she’s out of thousands of dollars. “This is...
Port Arthur News
Billion dollar state levee project reaches 1st milestone locally; officials share next steps
The multi-billion dollar project to better protect the coast by raising a portion of the levee and adding a flood wall has made its first major milestone. The first contract and first mile of the Sabine Pass to Galveston Bay Coastal Risk Management Project was completed this summer and more sections are in the planning stages.
Harris County commissioner defends decision to block vote to bring in millions in tax revenue
A vote to bring $250 million to Harris County for flood mitigation projects and new cadet hires wasn't passed because two commissioners were absent in court for two weeks.
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
cw39.com
Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
UPDATE: With Harris County commissioners’ no-show, county tax rates revert to no-new-revenue rates
Members of the public spoke for and against the proposed tax rates during the second of two Commissioners Court meetings on Oct. 25. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Update Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. With Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle still absent for the second court meeting Oct. 25, no vote could...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Houston Chronicle
CenterPoint Energy blames 'buzzards' for mysterious power outages in Cypress, Northwest Harris County
CenterPoint Energy officials are blaming large carrion birds for a series of on-again, off-again power outages in Northwest Harris County in recent weeks. Residents from the Cypress area, located about 30 minutes from downtown Houston, have reported fleeting losses of power flickering their lights and deadening outlets in their homes for weeks, according to KHOU.
KBTX.com
Texas Central Railroad says questions from landowners attorney have “no legitmate purpose”
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back in September lawyers for nearly 100 landowners set out to seek answers from Texas Central Railroad concerning the future of the high-speed system project from Dallas to Houston. Beckham Portela Trial Law, the Dallas-based attorneys representing the property owners sent a letter to Texas Central...
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp to permanently close
The Harris County Toll Road Authority announced a permanent closure of the northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp beginning Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) The northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp on Tomball Tollway will close permanently starting Oct. 28 at 9 p.m., according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
csengineermag.com
Western Specialty Contractors Waterproofs Massive Concrete Vehicular Tunnels in Houston’s Memorial Park
For over 50 years, Memorial Park in Houston, TX has been divided in half by Memorial Drive and its busy traffic; but all that has changed. Humans and animal traffic alike now enjoy a seamless and safe way to enjoy both sides of the 1,500-acre park with the construction of land bridges over recently completed vehicular tunnels.
Fire tears through renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Fire crews are battling a fire at a renewable energy plant in Fort Bend County. The hazmat team has been called in to help at Fort Bend Power Producers off of FM1994 at Long Point in Fairchild. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal tweeted...
wufe967.com
Texas constable says he will fight blue county’s 'defunding' of his office
Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said Sunday he would be filing a new complaint with the governor and state comptroller’s office for defunding his office of nearly $989,000. Herman said he was recently informed by the Harris County Auditor’s office that his office had retained $988,804.18 of...
