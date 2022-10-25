Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Advanced manufacturing institute opens in St. Pete
The Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Institute, the nation’s leading robotics and artificial intelligence manufacturing innovation institute, has opened a satellite office in St. Petersburg. “St. Petersburg is a perfect fit for us, with the state’s focus on the manufacturing industry and the city’s emphasis on specialized manufacturing, much...
stpetecatalyst.com
Healthtech startup using AI raises $9M in Series A
Tampa-based tech startup TSOLife, which provides an artificial intelligence-based platform for senior living communities, completed a $9 million Series A funding round. TSOLife’s primary platform, TSOLife Minerva, collects and transcribes interviews with residents and converts the information into data that staff can use to understand trends and outcomes. The...
stpetecatalyst.com
McKibbon Hospitality names new CEO, makes leadership changes
October 28, 2022 - McKibbon Hospitality, a Tampa-based leader in hotel development and management, announced the retirement of its three top executives, John McKibbon, Vann Herring and David Hughs. The three executives have brought a combined 94 years of service. “Following 30 years of milestones, achievements and partnership, we couldn’t be prouder to hand over the reins to our trusted next generation of McKibbon leaders,” John McKibbon said in the Friday news release. Randy Hassen succeeds Vann Herring and has been appointed as the new CEO while Bruce Baerwalde has been promoted to President and is responsible for driving peak performance in McKibbon’s portfolio of hotels and restaurants. “Randy and Bruce are exceptional leaders who have dedicated their 25-plus-year careers to McKibbon and serving others,” said Herring. “They have successfully and strategically guided the management company’s continued growth and evolution, navigating every challenge we’ve faced with determination and true leadership.” CFO Joe Taggart succeeds David Hughs and is now serving as the President of McKibbon Hotel Group, while continuing to oversee the financial well-being of all McKibbon entities. The release also noted that J.B. McKibbon IV has been named President of McKibbon Equities, a newly developed arm of the company responsible for new development and asset management of McKibbon-owned properties as well as the McKibbon Family Investment Fund.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: St. Pete apartments sell; Gateway construction
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. A custom-built and LEED-certified home in the exclusive Snell Isle neighborhood is listed for sale with an asking price of $8.99 million. The 3,786-square-foot estate at 200 Brightwaters Blvd. NE has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. The builder is the current homeowner,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Meet the St. Pete Sustainable Leadership awardees
Electric buses, urban farms and energy-conscious buildings were local projects and efforts recognized during the inaugural Sustainable Leadership Awards ceremony. The awards, presented by the St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership and the Environmental Defense Fund, were held in St. Pete for the first time Tuesday evening, at the Birchwood hotel. “We...
stpetecatalyst.com
Can St. Pete lead the next revolution in local news?
After providing a free platform to catalyze discussions around local issues, Joe Hamilton, publisher of the St. Pete Catalyst, hopes a new, innovative startup will further evolve local news. Hamilton, also head of network for Cityverse, a virtual overlay for a physical city, told attendees at Thursday’s Innovation Gathering that...
Orlando Health Doubles Bed Capacity at Planned Lakeland Highlands Hospital
Orlando Health hasn’t even broken ground yet on its Lakeland Highlands hospital location, but officials have already doubled plans for the facility just south of the Polk Parkway. Hospital officials announced that they are scrapping their original plan for a 136-bed facility and instead building a 302-bed hospital with 30 intensive care and progressive care rooms.
stpetecatalyst.com
Dali needs $34 million in tourism taxes to expand
Due to recent significant increases in construction costs and the scope of expansion, officials with St. Petersburg’s Dali Museum have nearly doubled their previous request for bed tax funding. During the Pinellas County Tourist Development Council (TDC) meeting Wednesday, Dr. Hank Hine, executive director of the Dali Museum, said...
stpetecatalyst.com
Plans to transform I-275 underpasses move forward
A local organization is taking a community-driven approach to transforming blighted areas underneath I-275 in St. Petersburg into vibrant park and event spaces that connect bifurcated neighborhoods. Following the success of a similar initiative to create a park under a portion of I-375, city officials are now moving forward with...
stpetecatalyst.com
City’s seniors benefit from ARPA housing allocation
While people across St. Petersburg are struggling to secure affordable housing, one segment of the population is particularly vulnerable to soaring rents – seniors. According to census data, 19.3% of the city’s roughly 270,000 residents are aged 65 and over. A study conducted by the Gerontology Institute at the University of Massachusetts Boston earlier this year states that one in four elderly adults rely on Social Security benefits that cover about 68% of living expenses. Meaning many can’t afford necessities or keep pace with sharp price increases.
stpetecatalyst.com
Lealman Advisory Committee vacancies announced
October 28, 2022 - The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners announced they are accepting applications for three appointments to the Citizen Advisory Committee for the Lealman Community Redevelopment Area. The appointments are for three-year terms and begin on Jan. 1, 2023. Applications are due by 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The CRA advisory committee assists with Lealman redevelopment plans, policies and issues that affect the unincorporated area. For more information, visit the website here.
Pasco residents aggravated after builder puts up sign listing addresses instead of paving road
Flourish Drive in the Connerton neighborhood ends before it gets to 11 new homes, and that's causing a bunch of aggravation for homeowners.
plantcityobserver.com
Additional Land Annexed/Rezoned At City Commission Meeting
Plant City grows by more than 217 acres and a Planned Development comes one step closer to breaking ground. Plant City’s boundaries have expanded again when Plant City’s City Commission voted to annex 22 parcels totaling approximately 217 acres into the city limits. The approved annexation also means that a proposed residential development project in Plant City is one step closer to fruition.
lancerledger.com
New Year, New Teachers: Meet Lakeland’s Newest Staff
The start of a fresh school year always means new: new classes, new routines, and new faces you see as you walk around the hallway. At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Lakeland Regional High School said goodbye to many good teachers due to retirements and new ventures. Administrators and staff worked hard to fill the empty spots with new, well-skilled faculty members. The Lancer Ledger had the opportunity to talk to the head of the departments where the missing spots needed to be filled to understand the hows and whys behind the process of hiring these new employees.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local company helps CDC mitigate health risks
St. Petersburg native Pat Mack is quick to note he is not an epidemiologist; he is a self-described computer science nerd. His company PVM, however, utilizes its data evaluation expertise to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduce public health risks by improving its surveillance and outbreak response efforts.
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
4 Great Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to travel there often, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
USAF Thunderbirds to headline Orlando Air and Space Show this weekend
SANFORD, Fla. — Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds were at the Orlando Sanford International Airport this week to prepare for an upcoming air show. The Thunderbirds will headline the 2022 Orlando Air and Space Show scheduled for later this month. The show will also feature other Air...
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center watching 3 systems
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season isn’t over yet. The tropics are bubbling again after being relatively quiet since Hurricane Ian ravaged a large part of Florida, including the Orlando area. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The National Hurricane Center on Tuesday is keeping tabs on three potential...
