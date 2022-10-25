Despite battling illness and the MaxPreps top-ranked volleyball player in South Carollina, River Bluff pushed Mauldin to the limit in each of their 3 sets during Thursday’s Upper State Semifinal AAAAA State Playoff match. A mere 7 points separated the two teams in the 3 sets. Still, the Mavericks proved just a little too much for the Gators.

MAULDIN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO