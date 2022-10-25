Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Decorah Public Opinion
Eerie. And Wild.
Luminous from the fog and the shadows of the trees that tower above. The only light came from the moon and the crackling fire. A twig snapped. Leaves rustled. Silently we looked uphill into the forest. There was a horrible sound, halfway between a sneeze or a cough,. and the...
Decorah Public Opinion
The Grave
As I strolled down the sidewalk I felt like there was someone watching me. You know when you just get that feeling? That’s what I felt. I looked around, and I didn’t see anyone, so I just kept walking home. We had orange lights on the house and a few graves with skeletons coming out of them in our yard as Halloween decorations.
Decorah Public Opinion
Decorah football team ends 2022 season
It isn’t the way any team wants to finish the season, without a playoff berth; however, there was a lot of growth throughout the season for the Decorah football team. In the final week of the regular season — and the final game for the 2022 Vikes — Decorah (3-6, 0-4) fell to No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0, 5-0) at home, 32-13. Decorah finished fifth in the district. Waverly-Shell Rock and Western Dubuque (6-3, 4-1) earned the two playoff spots from District 2, with only the top-two teams in each district advancing to the playoffs.
Comments / 0