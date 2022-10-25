It isn’t the way any team wants to finish the season, without a playoff berth; however, there was a lot of growth throughout the season for the Decorah football team. In the final week of the regular season — and the final game for the 2022 Vikes — Decorah (3-6, 0-4) fell to No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock (9-0, 5-0) at home, 32-13. Decorah finished fifth in the district. Waverly-Shell Rock and Western Dubuque (6-3, 4-1) earned the two playoff spots from District 2, with only the top-two teams in each district advancing to the playoffs.

DECORAH, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO