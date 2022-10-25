A county jail is a pivotal component of the criminal justice system. In Coconino County, the jail is not just a place where we put people who break the law. Our jail is a modern facility where people can get the help they need. They can learn how to heal from a difficult past, enroll in programs to find a way out of the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction and get a glimpse of what life away from jail can look like. Our jail offers hope and sets people up for a better future through programs and facilities funded through the Jail District Sales Tax.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO