Guest column: Extend the Jail District Tax; jail programs working
A county jail is a pivotal component of the criminal justice system. In Coconino County, the jail is not just a place where we put people who break the law. Our jail is a modern facility where people can get the help they need. They can learn how to heal from a difficult past, enroll in programs to find a way out of the cycle of drug and alcohol addiction and get a glimpse of what life away from jail can look like. Our jail offers hope and sets people up for a better future through programs and facilities funded through the Jail District Sales Tax.
Hopi High ends gridiron season with Holbrook loss
HOPI, Ariz. — The Hopi Bruins lost to a red-hot Holbrook team 62-0 — ending one of the most successful seasons in recent memory. The Bruins ended the season 6-4, 2-3 in the 2A Little Colorado division. The Roadrunners, who boast a new head coach in Shawn Holley, finished the season 10-0, 5-0.
Winslow recognizes Lady Bulldogs on senior night
The community of Winslow honored the seniors on the Lady Bulldogs volleyball team Oct. 28. The Bulldogs beat the Camp Verde Cowboys 3-1 that evening.
