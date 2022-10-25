Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
SB Nation
CITYZENDuck’s Predicted XI: Leicester City v Manchester City
Just when I think I know what Pep might do, I totally don’t. After missing out on a perfect predicted XI against Brighton by just one selection, Manchester City lined up in a 4-4-2 with the Alvarez - Haaland strike partnership that we all crave. So will I be even remotely close this time? Probably not.
SB Nation
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
SB Nation
Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England
While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds. At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side,...
SB Nation
WATCH: Sam Kerr completes hat-trick, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia!
Guro Reiten again provides the goods, this time from a corner. And Sam Kerr, rising high alongside captain Magda Eriksson, heads the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia.
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 8-0 KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Chelsea’s second match in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, against Albanian league champions KF Vllaznia, was not expected to be as big of a challenge as meeting Paris Saint-Germain away. We would soon be proved correct in our predictions as the Blues, hosting the match at Kingsmeadow, had no trouble keeping the ball in the opposition’s half and create a bunch of chances as a result.
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Defeat Leicester City To Go Top Of Continental Cup Group
Lost in the shuffle of the Liverpool Men’s match against Ajax yesterday, Liverpool Women played what can only be assumed as one of the most dominant performances of their season so far, dispatching Leicester City with four goals to none. The match, unfortunately for everyone, wasn’t streamed live. The...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Sporting Club: Match Thread and How to Watch
After four matches, nothing has been settled in Tottenham Hotspur’s group in the UEFA Champions League. Entering Matchweek Five, every club in Group D is still alive and has a chance to advance. For Spurs, they are in pole position: A win today and they will qualify for the knockouts. Get a little help from Eintracht Frankfurt today and it’s possible Spurs can win the group. Of course, Spurs need to get out of this funk that they’re currently in to do so. The goal today is simple: Get three points and get to the knockouts.
SB Nation
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Right to Relieve Riyad Mahrez of Man City Penalty Duties
It is arguable that Manchester City would have won Champions League already if they were excellent at taking penalties. Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham in 2019 that later cost the team a semi-final place in the competition. City could have beaten Ajax in the semis and met Liverpool in the final.
SB Nation
Looking Ahead: West Ham United
Manchester United host West Ham on Sunday in Premier League action. Both teams are fresh off of wins in their respective Thursday night non-Champions League competitions, and therefore playing in the late Sunday window. Here’s a look at the matchup and some potentially key factors at play for both teams....
SB Nation
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson back, Podence & Scottish starlet linked, Begovic talks future
“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]
SB Nation
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
SB Nation
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Ajax vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
We get to take a break from our less-than-desirable league form and concentrate on the Champions League tonight, where a draw will be enough to qualify the Reds for the next round. A win, on the other hand, would give Liverpool an outside shot at topping the group. So, please Liverpool, just get a result of some form.
SB Nation
What measures can Sunderland take to deal with unruly away supporters?
First of all, I think it is a real shame that this even needs to be a consideration. The fact that some people cannot show fellow fans a basic amount of respect is utterly depressing. I fear that the reasons for this are widespread, however, and go way beyond just football.
BBC
Lampard on Patterson, away form and challenging Fulham
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Fulham. Nathan Patterson will be back in the squad which gives Lampard a "really good headache" selection-wise. On the win over Crystal Palace, Lampard said: "We needed a performance and the lads delivered." He added:...
SB Nation
Klopp Hopeful That Henderson Injury Scare Just a Bruise
Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson will avoid a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League. Henderson, who set up Mohamed Salah for the opener, had a clash of knees...
SB Nation
Manchester City Draw vs Dortmund, Win Group: Reaction & Tweets
On to the reaction- Pep Guardiola Reaction. “Erling had a bit of fever before the game, Joao too. He was tired, Joao as well, That’s why we change it. In that period we struggle a lot.”. “Three things: I saw him so tired. The second one he had a...
