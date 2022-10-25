Read full article on original website
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying
There's never a bad time to start investing, but the tail end of 2021 was the worst time to begin putting your money to work in the stock market that nearly any of us can remember. Soaring interest rates and fear of a recession that those higher rates could cause have weighed heavily on stock prices across the board. In the first half of 2022, the benchmark S&P 500 index suffered its worst first-half loss since 1970.
Tesla is flirting with its first-ever share buyback - and it's a signal the company thinks its stock is undervalued
The potential for Tesla to buyback stock for the first time has gained steam in recent days. CEO Elon Musk said late Wednesday that Tesla was considering a share buyback of $5 billion to $10 billion. He also said Tesla could one day be worth more than Apple and Saudi...
5 Best Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
This mini-portfolio of Dow dividend stocks is well-positioned to generate income and deliver outperformance in tempestuous market times.
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
The S&P 500 has 20% more downside before bottoming, but don't abandon stocks as these 3 sectors show promise, Morgan Stanley stock chief says
The S&P 500 has more room before finding a bottom in the neighborhood of 3,000 to 3,200, according to Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson.
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Wall Street bounced back in a major way last week. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Snap (NYSE: SNAP), Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), and Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) -- plummeted 22%, soared 16%, and rose 6% fell, respectively, averaging out to a flat 0% move.
Disney stock price forecast: Wells Fargo sees a 40% upside
Wells Fargo names Disney its top pick in media stocks. Kevin O'Leary agrees with the bullish view on CNBC. Disney stock is down 35% versus the start of the year. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) ended roughly flat on Monday even after a Wells Fargo analyst said it was his top pick in media stocks.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Why Harley-Davidson Stock Is Off to the Races Today
Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported strong third-quarter earnings Wednesday, and its stock revved higher. As of 11:55 a.m. ET, shares were trading near the session's high, up 13%. So what. Harley-Davidson beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines with $1.78 in earnings per share and $1.65...
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Stocks gain ground on Wall Street, Facebook parent slumps
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks mostly rose in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday, but major indexes remained unsettled as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern. More than 80% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations offset some of those gains.
Here's Why Shopify Stock Soared Today
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 17% on Thursday after the e-commerce company's third-quarter results gave investors hope that its worst losses were behind it. Shopify facilitated $46.2 billion worth of transactions, a metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV). That represented growth of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter.
Why Nvidia Stock Edged Higher Today
Investors were optimistic about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) today, likely after Meta Platforms said on its recent quarterlyearnings callthat it is increasing its capital expenditures on artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which could benefit Nvidia. As a result, the semiconductor stock climbed 2.9% as of 2:34 p.m. ET. So what. While Meta's...
Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher This Week
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 27.8% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 2:43 p.m. ET Thursday, the stock was still up 18.7%. The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was financial results that...
The 5 Most Exciting Stocks for 2023
(1:00) - Can You Find Strong Value Stocks In Banking?. (19:00) - Episode Roundup: BAC, USB, JPM, PNC, KEY. Welcome to Episode #303 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
