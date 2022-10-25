ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Why the automat has inspired so many modern copycats

Yet another modern riff on the Automat has called it quits, extending the lengthy list of ventures that have fallen far short of the original’s 89-year run. What about that pioneer of restaurant technology has prompted so many entrepreneurs to give an updated version a try?. Restaurant Business Editor...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Lower-income guests are dining at Chipotle less often

Lower income consumers are cutting back on their visits to Chipotle Mexican Grill amid inflationary pressures, but most of the fast-casual chain’s customers are higher-income and those diners are eating more bowls and burritos. That resulted in a strong third quarter for the Newport Beach, Calif.-based chain, which reported...
TEXAS STATE
CoinTelegraph

Potential US ban is a reminder that influencers should dump TikTok

With a recent proposal by a member of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban TikTok, influencers are scrambling. If the FCC makes good on the ban, TikTok creators could lose their fanbases and revenue streams overnight. People are often skeptical about Web3, many of them influencers and...
BGR.com

Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals

Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
Distractify

Those Blue Checkmarks on TikTok Are All About Authenticity

If you’re wondering what the blue checkmark means on TikTok, you must have come across a notable profile on the popular video-sharing app! Yep, the blue checkmark on TikTok means the same thing that similar symbols mean on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: that the account you’re looking at is verified to be authentic.
CNBC

PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option

The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants' business week is shrinking as pandemic effects linger, study finds

Staffing shortfalls and other lingering effects of the pandemic have prompted the typical U.S. restaurant to cut its hours by an average of 6.4 hours per week since 2019, according to a new report from the research company Datassential. A study by the firm shows the rollbacks in operating times...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

New survey finds 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat

A survey from food-tech company SuperMeat found that 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat. Concerns for the environment and food safety were cited as top reasons for the interest. The survey also found that 84% of chefs would consider replacing traditional meat with cultivated meat or...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

For McDonald’s McRib, mystery is part of the marketing equation

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave an, uh, interesting response on Thursday when asked whether this truly would be the McRib’s “farewell tour.”. “The McRib is the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” he said. “And so like the GOATs Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not.”
9to5Mac

Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases

Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
petapixel.com

Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook

Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...

