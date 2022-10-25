Read full article on original website
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why the automat has inspired so many modern copycats
Yet another modern riff on the Automat has called it quits, extending the lengthy list of ventures that have fallen far short of the original’s 89-year run. What about that pioneer of restaurant technology has prompted so many entrepreneurs to give an updated version a try?. Restaurant Business Editor...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lower-income guests are dining at Chipotle less often
Lower income consumers are cutting back on their visits to Chipotle Mexican Grill amid inflationary pressures, but most of the fast-casual chain’s customers are higher-income and those diners are eating more bowls and burritos. That resulted in a strong third quarter for the Newport Beach, Calif.-based chain, which reported...
CoinTelegraph
Potential US ban is a reminder that influencers should dump TikTok
With a recent proposal by a member of the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban TikTok, influencers are scrambling. If the FCC makes good on the ban, TikTok creators could lose their fanbases and revenue streams overnight. People are often skeptical about Web3, many of them influencers and...
Uber launches advertising unit to let marketers target ads based on where you go
Uber is launching an in-house advertising division and rolling out its own form of targeted digital ads as it seeks to develop new revenue sources.
Study finds 10% of US adults use TikTok to get their news regularly, up from 3% in 2020
A Pew Research Center survey found roughly 10% of US adults get their news from TikTok, one of two platforms seeing an increase in users looking for news.
Netflix ‘login piggybackers’ can avoid ban with trick as crackdown on account sharing begins
NETFLIX is giving freeloaders a chance to move their profile off the account they've been sharing with everything in tact. Users can now migrate their profile with all their recommendations and favourites to a different account. Some might say it's a gentle nudge by the Stranger Things maker as it...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Facebook was making people feel like crap from the very beginning, new study reveals
Heading into the third-quarter earnings report that’s coming on Wednesday from Meta — the parent company whose holdings include the Facebook app as well as Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta Quest VR ecosystem — company CEO Mark Zuckerberg is still talking up Meta’s billion-dollar bet on the burgeoning metaverse. Though, how much longer he can keep that up is anyone’s guess at this point.
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
TikTok grows as major news source for Americans
Dancing video recordingPhoto by Ivan Samkov from Pexels. A quarter of Americans under the age of 30 admit to now regularly using TikTok as a news source, according to the Pew Research Center.
Those Blue Checkmarks on TikTok Are All About Authenticity
If you’re wondering what the blue checkmark means on TikTok, you must have come across a notable profile on the popular video-sharing app! Yep, the blue checkmark on TikTok means the same thing that similar symbols mean on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter: that the account you’re looking at is verified to be authentic.
CNBC
PayPal shares rise after Amazon adds Venmo as checkout option
The feature will begin rolling out in the Amazon app and on amazon.com starting Tuesday, before launching for U.S. users by Black Friday on Nov. 25, Amazon said. Users add their Venmo account as a form of payment on their Amazon account, then select Venmo as their payment option during checkout.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Restaurants' business week is shrinking as pandemic effects linger, study finds
Staffing shortfalls and other lingering effects of the pandemic have prompted the typical U.S. restaurant to cut its hours by an average of 6.4 hours per week since 2019, according to a new report from the research company Datassential. A study by the firm shows the rollbacks in operating times...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
New survey finds 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat
A survey from food-tech company SuperMeat found that 86% of American chefs are interested in serving cultivated meat. Concerns for the environment and food safety were cited as top reasons for the interest. The survey also found that 84% of chefs would consider replacing traditional meat with cultivated meat or...
Netflix is emailing users details about how to make it easier to kick free-loaders off your account, as it cracks down on password sharing
Netflix recently introduced a new "profile transfer" feature that allows people using your account to transfer their settings to their own.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
For McDonald’s McRib, mystery is part of the marketing equation
McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski gave an, uh, interesting response on Thursday when asked whether this truly would be the McRib’s “farewell tour.”. “The McRib is the GOAT of sandwiches on our menu,” he said. “And so like the GOATs Michael Jordan, Tom Brady, and others, you’re never sure if they’re fully retired or not.”
Netflix Knows You're Sharing Accounts & They're Doing Something About It
Here's a look at Netflix's plans to crack down on account sharing.
9to5Mac
Telegram quietly testing paid posts on channels, and they bypass Apple’s in-app purchases
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
U.S. stock indexes end mixed as Facebook parent company slumps
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street as weakness in several tech companies offset gains in other parts of the market.
petapixel.com
Instagram Surpasses Two Billion Active Users, Closes in On Facebook
Meta has revealed that Instagram now has two billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook. Meta disclosed the number in its third-quarter report on Wednesday. During the quarter, Instagram crossed two billion users, catching up with Meta’s first social media platform Facebook, the...
