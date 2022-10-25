Read full article on original website
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
West Lauderdale tops Northeast Lauderdale for the 7th consecutive year
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted West Lauderdale in their final regular season game of the year. The Knights would go up early lead 15-0 with seven minutes to play in the first quarter. The Trojans would respond with huge rushing plays and eventually a Aaronyuon Johnson rushing touchdown...
Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
Meridian girls and boys top Northwest Rankin in season opener
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian High girls and boys basketball squads hosted Northwest Rankin in their first game of the season. The Meridian girls returned to the court following their first state championship in program history. The Lady Cougars would get on the board first but Meridian would respond...
Halloween observed Monday in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Trick-or-treating will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., in the city of Meridian. The age limit for trick-or-treaters is 13 and under. Trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Masks should not be worn by individuals over age 10.
Social Workers from Mississippi and Alabama come together
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Riley Center hosted over 150 social workers and students this afternoon for a two-day conference on different ways social work affects the community around them. This conference was a way to reach and educate future social workers by teaching them the many different roles they play...
Crimenet 10_27_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Efrem Darnell Edmonson. Edmonson is a 42-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ 4″ in height and weighs 235 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
Mississippi Power gives Halloween safety tips
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The fall season is in full swing now as people begin to attend festivals and go trick-or-treating for Halloween. Safety is a top priority for Mississippi Power and they want to ensure that the public remains safe and sound throughout the season. Chris Phillips, the Meridian...
Neshoba Central celebrates last year’s test results
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With over 415 high school students passing many different state tests with either scoring advanced or proficient on their tests, Neshoba Central wanted to show some appreciation for their hard work. The school threw a huge block party, allowing the students to socialize with one another. Still, the work for the school does not stop as it prepares the next group of students for next year’s tests.
Doc’s Toyota in Philadelphia now open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -From dirt to a brand-new facility, the city of Philadelphia has now gained a significant business, not only operating as a car dealership but so much more. “Then we have had some relationship with the local community colleges. I believe that some of their students will rotate...
Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House open its doors to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Diamond Jim’s and Mrs. Donna’s Ole Farm Beef House has opened for business in Meridian. Family, friends, city officials, and hungry customers made their way to a grand opening Wednesday at the former Ole Farm Beef House on Highway 39. The Diamond Jim’s location in Livingston has been in business for 19 years.
Defending 6A girls basketball state champs prepare to return to the court
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian girls basketball team returns to the court on Thursday to open up their new season. Last year the Lady Wildcats were able to win their first basketball state championship in program history. Now they return back to the court ready for a new season.
Four charged with meth possession in Neshoba County
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Four people were charged with possession of methamphetamine Sunday in Neshoba County. The Neshoba Democrat reported a vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Road 492 and 701. Sheriff Eric Clark said 20 baggies of crystal methamphetamine and $1900 in cash were found after deputies...
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 28, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 27, 2022 at 6:00 AM to October 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Town of Marion hosts public forum about water and garbage rates
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The town of Marion held a public forum Thursday evening to discuss the water and garbage rates. Attendees were able to ask questions and hear from town leadership about the rate increase. Water rates are going up to $5.50 per 1,000 gallons with a minimum charge...
Queen City Deals closing at end of month
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Sela Ward Parkway project is continuing with some inconvenience to drivers. City officials said many businesses will benefit from the upgrades, but Queen City Deals said losses attributed to the ongoing work are forcing it to close. “One day in January, one of the construction...
First Alert: Clouds build ahead of a stormy Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAY!! We have made it to the weekend. Highs are increasing into the upper 70s today. Our overnight lows are warming up to the upper 40s. It will be another very nice day, but clouds do build in ahead of the rain showers we can expect tomorrow.
Trick-or-treaters get into the Halloween spirit at MCC’s Candy Cruise
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Many trick-or-treaters were out Thursday night for Meridian Community College’s annual candy cruise event. The event was completely free and tons of people showed up in their favorite Halloween costumes. Tents were decorated by the school’s programs and clubs as they competed for the best setup.
Game of the Week: Bruins end the Raiders season in round one of the playoffs
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lamar Raiders hosted Madison St. Joe in round one of the MAIS 5A playoffs at Grey Cobb Field. Lamar had previously shut out the Bruins 28-0 back on October 14. St. Joe came into Meridian seeking revenge. The Bruins would be the first to score...
Saturday’s rain brings us a low risk for severe storms
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! The weekend is just around the corner and today brings us another great day of weather. Highs are in the lower 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 40s. Slightly breezy over the area with wind speeds between 5-10 mph. A few thin clouds will move in this afternoon. Rain showers are hard to find yet again, so outdoor plans are good to go.
