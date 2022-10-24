Read full article on original website
Brazoria County to host open house for new emergency center
The Emergency Operations Center will operate as a center for assisting the Gulf Coast region with hurricanes and tropical storms. (Courtesy Brazoria County) Brazoria County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event for its new Emergency Operations Center on Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at 130 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. The EOC will act as a center for assisting the Gulf Coast region with natural disasters, such as hurricanes and other states of emergency. www.brazoriacountytx.gov.
Ask 2: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?
Houston – Question: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?. Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is a snapshot of the work on FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway:. What is the most recent timeline for the project?. TXDOT: The current estimated completion...
State Highway 249 to open by the weekend
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
The beachside Pier 6 Bungalows in Galveston Bay are now half-price
A stay at this San Leon destination will also score you a discount on dinner.
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of October 28, 2022 include LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, and more!
The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (October 28-30): LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, Island Boo Fest, Safe Trick-or-Treat & Haunted Submarine, and lots more!
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
Brazoria County issues burn ban
Brazoria County issued a new burn ban Oct. 26 following an unusually dry summer. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County issued a burn ban effective Oct. 26 due to a lack of substantial rainfall and wind conditions. According to a press release from the county, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, reached...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Spring-area utility district, flood control district to begin studies for $11M Cypress Creek detention basins
Jonathan St. Romain, the department manager for the Harris County Flood Control District's Capital Projects South, presented information on local and county efforts to prevent flooding along Cypress Creek during a meeting called on Oct. 26 by the Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 110. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact)
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp to permanently close
The Harris County Toll Road Authority announced a permanent closure of the northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp beginning Oct. 28. (Courtesy Pexels) The northbound Boudreaux Road/Grand Parkway exit ramp on Tomball Tollway will close permanently starting Oct. 28 at 9 p.m., according to the Harris County Toll Road Authority.
Jefferson County voters have ballots voided after leaving poll, forgetting to drop ballot in machine
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Questions are being raised about Jefferson County's new voting machines as early voting for the midterm elections is underway. These concerns come after reports of some voters leaving the polls without dropping their printed ballot into the scanning machine. Jefferson County Judge Candidate Carolyn Guidry...
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo COVID outreach campaign allegedly never returned money
HOUSTON - Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo claimed last August that she was not involved in the selection of a little-known, one-woman firm for an $11 million COVID communication contract. "I didn't know this person was being selected or even applying for it. Good luck showing any connection between me...
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 129 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two candidates are vying for the District 129 position of the Texas House of Representatives in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The candidates include Republican incumbent Dennis Paul and Democrat Kat Marvel. Candidates were asked...
