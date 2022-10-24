ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County to host open house for new emergency center

The Emergency Operations Center will operate as a center for assisting the Gulf Coast region with hurricanes and tropical storms. (Courtesy Brazoria County) Brazoria County will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house event for its new Emergency Operations Center on Nov. 1 from 2-4 p.m. at 130 W. Live Oak St., Angleton. The EOC will act as a center for assisting the Gulf Coast region with natural disasters, such as hurricanes and other states of emergency. www.brazoriacountytx.gov.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?

Houston – Question: 25 minutes to get through FM 1960 & Eldridge? Why?. Answer: According to the Texas Department of Transportation, this is a snapshot of the work on FM 1960 and North Eldridge Parkway:. What is the most recent timeline for the project?. TXDOT: The current estimated completion...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project. “It’s a...
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Top 12 things to do in Galveston this weekend of October 28, 2022 include LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, and more!

The Galveston Calendar of Events 2022 is full of exciting activities. And this month is no different!. Here are our top things to do on a budget in Galveston this weekend (October 28-30): LULAC Dia de Los Muertos Fall Festival, ELISSA’s Seaport Social, Island Boo Fest, Safe Trick-or-Treat & Haunted Submarine, and lots more!
GALVESTON, TX
KHOU

Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Brazoria County issues burn ban

Brazoria County issued a new burn ban Oct. 26 following an unusually dry summer. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County issued a burn ban effective Oct. 26 due to a lack of substantial rainfall and wind conditions. According to a press release from the county, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, or KBDI, reached...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Highest-rated restaurants in Houston, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Spring-area utility district, flood control district to begin studies for $11M Cypress Creek detention basins

Jonathan St. Romain, the department manager for the Harris County Flood Control District's Capital Projects South, presented information on local and county efforts to prevent flooding along Cypress Creek during a meeting called on Oct. 26 by the Harris County Water Control and Improvement District No. 110. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact)
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy