DEC researchers net giant 154-pound lake sturgeon in Cayuga Lake
A team of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) researchers recently netted an enormous lake sturgeon as part of on ongoing study to monitor population levels of the rare fish in Cayuga Lake. The massive sturgeon measured 77.6 inches in length and weighed 154 pounds, almost twice the...
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report-October 27, 2022
The talk of the fishing world this week in Western New York is the huge musky caught by Dan King of Orchard Park while fishing with friends Capt. Hans Mann of Alden and Josh Ketry of Hamburg. Using a 9-inch “deep carver” that Mann makes called the Night Shiner, they were trolling in Buffalo Harbor near the north gap when a big fish hit at 10:15 a.m. last Saturday. It turned out to be a 55-inch musky that sported a huge girth. It looked disproportionate. They didn’t have a scale or a tape measure, but conservative estimates put it at 50 to 55 pounds. It was released to fight another day. Congratulations guys, a fish of a lifetime!
Rare Video: Tree-Dwelling Predator Caught On Camera By DEC
Another amazing video was caught by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) of an elusive animal rarely been seen by anyone living in the Hudson Valley. Predators in New York State. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black...
These Imposter Ladybugs Are Back and Invading New York Homes
Ping, ping, ping. That’s the sound of what my son calls “imposter ladybugs” flinging themselves against the siding of my house what feels like all day long. If your house has been taken over by what look to be adorable little ladybugs, it probably hasn’t. Back again and with a vengeance are Asian lady beetles that are pretty decent dupes for harmless ladybugs.
Upside Down: Frightening Plane Crash In Upstate New York
I'm no expert, but that is not the correct way for a plane to land. High winds led to a very scary situation in upstate New York when they reportedly caused a plane to crash just inches away from deep water. Plane Crash in Upstate New York. Let's start with...
Holy Carp! Angler Reels in Monster From Oneida Lake for Lifetime Catch
Holy carp! A Central New York angler who's been fishing since he was five, reeled in the catch of his life from Oneida Lake. Ryan McGraw has been dropping a line in the water for almost two decades. This week he went jigging for walleye and caught a monster PB carp.
justshortofcrazy.com
Finger Lakes: Don’t Miss These Three Short Hikes with Incredible Views
If you love the outdoors, you’re going to love these hikes in the Finger Lakes. I found three short hikes that all had incredible views, and I’m pretty sure you’ll want to see them. The waterfalls alone are enough to get me back to this area, and...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY fall foliage map: Sneak in some final leaf peeping in the Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley
There may now be more leaves on the ground heading into Halloween weekend, but there are still pockets of pretty fall colors to be found in Upstate New York as we hit the seventh week of the fall foliage season. The latest fall foliage map has been released by I...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
Missing Upstate New York Man Found Stealing Plant ‘Creating Wild West’
A missing New York State man likely didn't want to be found. That's because he was allegedly illegally harvesting a plant that's creating a new "wild west." On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a missing New York man who " may not have wanted to be found."
whcuradio.com
Police: Avoid area of Tompkins County Library and Cayuga St. garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Early morning police activity in Ithaca, and the public is being asked to stay away. Tompkins SIREN issued an alert shortly before five o’clock this morning advising drivers and passersby to avoid the area of Six Mile Creek Walk behind the Tompkins County Public Library and the Cayuga Street parking garage.
wwnytv.com
Fire destroys St. Lawrence County veterinary practice
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a Massena-area veterinary clinic early Friday morning and continued burning throughout the day. The fire at Java’s Veterinary Center on State Route 56 in the town of Louisville was called in around 3 a.m. Firefighters say the back...
New York State Outlawed Your Burning Barrel?
Ask most people around here and they will tell you that it is either football season or pumpkin spice season. But for some, it is the time of the year to do some cleanup around their property. That might mean that some of the debris or trash is easier to be burned than taken away to a waste facility.
newyorkupstate.com
Masks no longer recommended in Central New York as Covid levels decline
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is no longer recommending masks in Central New York as Covid-19 levels have declined. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including seven counties in New York state.
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Onondaga County helicopter aids late-night rescue of missing hunter in Central NY
Constantia, N.Y. -- The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office helicopter aided with the rescue of a missing hunter in Oswego County late Sunday night, deputies said. Around 10:45 p.m., the Air-1 helicopter was requested to help search for a missing hunter in a wooded area near Kibbie Lake Road in Constantia, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
newyorkupstate.com
4 Upstate NY cities named among the best places to live in U.S.
Upstate New York is one of the best places to live, according to a new report. U.S. News & World Report has released its 2022-2023 rankings for the best places to live in the United States. Four cities in Upstate New York made the top 50 thanks to high scores in value, desirability, jobs and quality of life.
Fully Electric School Buses To Hit The Road in Upstate New York
Nineteen Upstate New York School Districts are getting busloads of federal money to buy all new, electric school buses. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer announced a total of $50 million in funding for the purchase of 130 low and zero-emissions buses for Upstate school districts. The money was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden nearly one year ago. It represents the first round of $5 billion in federal grants for districts nationwide. Across the U.S., this first round includes a billion dollars to cover the cost of 2,500 electric buses, Schumer's Office said, with additional grants to be announced through 2026.
