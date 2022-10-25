Read full article on original website
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale.
The Verge
The best laptop deals you can get right now
If you want a great laptop, you’re going to have to fork over a ton of money, right? Not necessarily. There are dozens of good laptops on the market at various price points. While it can feel overwhelming to find the right one for your needs (some are better suited for, say, college students, whereas others are ideal for gamers), that’s why we’ve come up with this list of some of the best laptop deals available right now.
Forget iPad Pro M2: The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 of right now
Forget Apple's new iPad Pro 2022. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 is $200 off right now at Amazon, and with its killer mini-LED display and M1 chip, it's still a top-tier iPad.
ETOnline.com
Apple's Latest iPad Air 5 Hits Lowest Price Ever During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves in April and is now marked down to its lowest price ever thanks to Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $80 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 during the October Prime Day sale event.
notebookcheck.net
Analyst suggests Apple could release its first foldable in iPad form by 2024
Apple Foldable iPad iPhone Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Tablet. While foldable phones have been a thing for at least 3 years now, Apple still thinks the technology is not mature enough for its devices. Previous rumors were suggesting that foldable iPhones could launch by 2025, but, according to a recent report coming from a reputable CCS Insight analyst featured on CNBC, Apple may first launch a foldable iPad in 2024.
TechSpot
Apple begrudgingly admits that the iPhone will switch to USB-C
What just happened? Apple says it will comply with a European law that will force the iPhone to switch from a Lightning port to USB-C. The Cupertino executive didn't say precisely when the change will occur, nor did he confirm that the connector will be included in iPhones sold outside of the EU.
iPad Pro M2 vs iPad Pro M1: what's new in 2022
Should you rush out and get the M2, or skip this one and wait for the next generation?
Apple's 2022 iPad vs Apple iPad 9th gen: what's different?
The differences between the two entry level iPads start with the price tag
Digital Trends
Could the Huawei MateStation X dethrone Apple’s iMac?
Huawei is updating its MateStation X with an all-new form factor, according to a leak on Weibo. The new desktop PC has an iMac-esque form factor, but with a 3:2 screen. The leak, from a Weibo user named Uncle Mountain, dropped another bombshell — Huawei is ditching AMD hardware for Intel in the new MateStation X. The previous generation of this all-in-one desktop used a laptop-class AMD Ryzen 7 5800H, which was notably underpowered.
Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2022: MacBooks, Windows, and more
Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs and Apple products, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2022.
Apple said to be testing multiple Mac Pro configurations including one with 48 CPU cores
In a nutshell: The next version of Apple's high-end Mac Pro is expected to be the first to feature Apple Silicon. Apple insider Mark Gurman believes the Mac Pro could be offered with multiple chip options that are at least two to four times as powerful as the M2 Max and has affectionately dubbed them the M2 Ultra and M2 Extreme. These chips are said to feature 24 and 48 CPU cores, respectively, alongside 76 and 152 graphics cores, and up to 256 gigabytes of system memory.
ASUS Launches Zenbook OLED Fold 17 Laptop; Preorder at BH
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- B&H is pleased to announce ASUS is bringing portable computing experiences to new heights with the launch of the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Multi-Touch Laptop. Blurring the line between laptop and tablet, this computer system almost entirely comprises a 17.3″ 2560 x 1920-resolution OLED touchscreen that folds down to 12.5″—smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper—with just over a half-inch thickness for easy carrying. Its form also makes a variety of configurations possible, including a book mode for easy touchscreen interaction. Turning it on its side and using half the screen as a virtual keyboard effectively turns the ASUS Zenbook 17-Fold OLED into a familiar traditional laptop, while pairing the system with an included ASUS ErgoSense wireless Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad allows you to use the system as a 17.3″ monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005598/en/ ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Blurs Line Between Laptop and Tablet (Photo: Business Wire)
pocketnow.com
Apple’s Gen-4 iPad Air is available for just $600 with 256GB
We have great news for those still interested in getting a fourth-generation iPad Air, as you can still get a new model with huge savings over at Best Buy, where you will find it on clearance and selling for just $599. Apple’s previous generation iPad Air is still one of...
The Rise of Power: Are CPUs and GPUs Becoming Too Energy Hungry?
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Every couple of years, a new generation of computer processors is launched. For a long time, CPUs seemed to stick to the same level of power, whereas GPUs only increased by a relatively small amount. But these days it appears that top-end models from all vendors are releasing models that require huge amounts of power.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s M2 MacBook air comes with a $150 discount
We start today’s deals with some of Apple’s best laptops on the market, as you can currently purchase a new 2022 MacBook Air for just $1,049. This amazing laptop usually sells for $1,199 on its 256GB storage model, but the latest $150 discount lets you take one home for less. It also features 8GB RAM, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and a new design that makes it even thinner and lighter than its predecessor.
Intel's entire 13th-gen Core desktop processor lineup disclosed, includes 22 SKUs
Something to look forward to: Intel will likely unveil its non-K desktop Raptor Lake lineup early next year at CES. The company might also announce new chipsets at the same event, including H770, B760, and H710, and some of its Raptor Lake mobile parts. Microsoft recently added Intel's entire 13th-gen...
The best tablet camera 2022: iPads, Android and Windows tablets with photo smarts
Capture high-quality images with the best tablet cameras on the market today.
Corsair Katar Elite Wireless
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. It has only niche appeal, but Corsair's Katar Elite Wireless gaming mouse perfects the design for claw and...
Intel Core i5-13600K
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. As we expected, the Core i5-13600K is a much more practical and better value CPU than not just...
Lenovo drives form factor innovations in PCs and "extended reality"
The big picture: While many in the gadget business love to talk about the technical advancements hidden inside their devices, truth is, nothing makes the same degree of impact as an obvious change in the physical design, or form factor, of the device. The debut of foldable smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Fold or Motorola's updated Razr, for example, continue to drive the kind of surprise and delight among customers and potential buyers that many companies would love to have.
TechSpot
