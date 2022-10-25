NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 24, 2022-- B&H is pleased to announce ASUS is bringing portable computing experiences to new heights with the launch of the ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Multi-Touch Laptop. Blurring the line between laptop and tablet, this computer system almost entirely comprises a 17.3″ 2560 x 1920-resolution OLED touchscreen that folds down to 12.5″—smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper—with just over a half-inch thickness for easy carrying. Its form also makes a variety of configurations possible, including a book mode for easy touchscreen interaction. Turning it on its side and using half the screen as a virtual keyboard effectively turns the ASUS Zenbook 17-Fold OLED into a familiar traditional laptop, while pairing the system with an included ASUS ErgoSense wireless Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad allows you to use the system as a 17.3″ monitor with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005598/en/ ASUS Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Blurs Line Between Laptop and Tablet (Photo: Business Wire)

4 DAYS AGO