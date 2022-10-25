Cobb elections chief: 111 incorrect ballots cast in school board race due to clerical error

Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler speaks at the Cobb main elections office on Monday, Oct. 17. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

Another error in this year’s midterm elections led to 111 voters casting a ballot in the Cobb Board of Education Post 4 race, despite the fact that they live in Post 5, Cobb elections confirmed Tuesday.

The error was caused by a mistake in redistricting voters, and also affected the May primary, Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler told the Journal.

A group of voters — 1,112, to be exact — who are registered in precinct Sandy Plains 01 were “incorrectly coded” as Post 4 voters despite actually being Post 5 voters, Eveler said. Of that group, 111 voted in the Nov. 8 election before the error was caught.

Ballots are anonymous, and once cast cannot be retrieved or altered, so the ballots will be included in the election results.

The error wasn’t caught in the May primary election, so ineligible votes were presumably cast then, too. Neither candidate in Post 4 — incumbent Republican Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain and Democrat Catherine Pozniak — had a primary opponent.

Post 5, represented by Republican board member David Banks, is not on the ballot this year.

“We regret that there’s a clerical error that didn’t get caught until now,” Eveler said. “Certainly we want 100% accuracy, but that’s really hard to do with how complicated and tedious it is.”

Because of differing district lines for different government bodies, there are many different versions of the ballot, based on which district the voter lives in.

After the 2020 redistricting cycle, elections workers were staffed with sorting all of the voters, based on their address, into the correct districts.

Eveler said the error was limited to Post 5 voters casting ballots in the Post 4 election. There were not any Post 4 voters coded into Post 5, she said.

The error left some voters confused and calling the elections office, Eveler said.

“We are getting calls from some of these voters, because they voted for Post 4 in the primary, so they believe themselves to be in 4. And when we changed them to their correct district, they called and said ‘I’m missing District 4, I want to vote on that race.’ … They’re thinking that they don’t have the right thing on their ballot, but they actually do now.”

The Post 4 mishap is the second redistricting error identified in the general election in Cobb. Last week, elections staff discovered an error in which one street was erroneously left out of the Mableton cityhood vote. Voters within the boundaries of the proposed city are the only ones who get to vote on its creation.

Other redistricting issues occurred in the May primary, when Eveler said that up to 157 ballots were affected by an encoding error that led to some voters receiving incorrect ballots.

The issue in May caused some voters to receive ballots that were missing an election they were eligible to vote in, or included an election they were ineligible to vote in. Elections staff determined that dozens of voters had cast ballots in the wrong state House or state Senate district, and a handful of voters were erroneously included or excluded from voting for one of the proposed cities on the May ballot — East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings.

The margin of victory in Post 4 will determine whether the 111 incorrect ballots have legal consequences, Eveler said.

“I mean, it would be up to a judge to decide what to do,” she said. “And someone would have to challenge it (the result). But certainly, if it was less than 111 difference, then the loser, whoever that is, would mount a challenge, I’m sure.”

Post 4 has 71,994 active registered voters, according to Eveler.

Eveler said that of those 111 ballots, 104 were cast in-person, and seven are absentee ballots that were accepted.

Once absentee ballots are accepted, they cannot be rejected or recast, Eveler said.

Chastain, the incumbent school board chairman seeking reelection in Post 4, said his campaign would just have to wait and see what impact the error might have.

“There’s a reason that we give children in school pencils with erasers on them,” Chastain said. “Stuff happens. I feel like we need to get through the election and see what happens. And then, hopefully we’ll see a wide enough margin of victory to where it won’t be a big deal.”

Pozniak, Chastain’s opponent, said she was still working to get all the facts on the mistake and confirm it was limited to the one precinct.

“We’re disappointed to see this ... I just don’t want to misinform the public on what the implications are, and I think we’re not going to understand the impact until after the election.”

Pozniak was frustrated that her campaign invested resources into reaching voters they believed to be in Post 4, who in fact are in Post 5.

“They received voter registration cards that said they were in Post 4,” Pozniak said. “This was not people in the primary who just remembered what was on their ballot and were misled during the primary — up until Friday, looking at My Voter Page on the Secretary of State’s (website), and in any voter database, they were marked as (Post) 4.”

Chastain, too, said that “we’ve been doing our mailings based on the voter list that we had before the primary.”

“That is something that is just part of the cost we have to bear,” he said.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election began last week and continues through Nov. 4.

The Cobb County Legislative Delegation is meeting this Thursday from 6-7 p.m. via Zoom to discuss early voting so far in Cobb County, and will be joined by Eveler. The meeting can be accessed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82078927063 (Meeting ID: 820 7892 7063).

”A few things have come up that I feel the entire delegation needs to be aware of,” state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who chairs the delegation, said in a text to the Journal. “Most have a resolution but I want to be transparent. Issues deal with SB post 4, absentee ballot request, and City of Mableton.”