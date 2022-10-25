QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.

QUINCY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO