Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kpq.com
Wenatchee City Council Approves Purchase For Second RV Park For Homeless
The City of Wenatchee is moving forward to purchase land which has already been cleared out and groomed by construction workers to be an RV park for homeless people. The City Council has approved formal negotiations with the property owner to purchase the land, which was previously occupied by a trucking company.
kpq.com
City of Wenatchee Moving Annual Halloween Event Outside Convention Center
The Wenatchee Parks & Recreation Department’s annual Halloween event for families and kids returns for Monday’s All Hallows Eve with a slight twist. This year, the event is being dubbed as “Halloween On the Plaza,” and instead of being held inside the Wenatchee Convention Center, it will take place outside the facility.
ifiberone.com
Public outcry prompts Wenatchee venue to bar Drag Queen Story Hour event from premises
Pybus Public Market was going to be the original site for an event known as a Drag Queen Story Hour, but that's no longer happening after an overwhelming amount of people expressing contempt for the event prompted the venue's governing board to cancel the occasion. A Drag Queen Story Hour...
kpq.com
Confluence Health to Consolidate Progressive Care Services to Cut Costs
Confluence Health will consolidate its Progressive Care Unit services at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee next month in an effort to cut costs. A memo sent to all staff and providers Monday said Confluence Health had experienced unsustainable losses of $4 million in September and $16 million over the past year.
kpq.com
YWCA NCW Addresses Community Backlash Against Drag Queen Storytime Event
YWCA NCW Executive Director Rachel Todd uploaded a video to their official Facebook page to discuss how the Drag Queen Story Hour event on Saturday can be a teachable moment for the community. The Drag Queen Story Hour is scheduled to be held at Pybus Public Market on Oct. 28...
MyNorthwest.com
Wildlife expert: ‘Woke’ politics to blame for Leavenworth bear attack
A woman is recovering at a Wenatchee hospital after she was attacked by a bear in a downtown Leavenworth park Saturday morning – and one local wildlife expert says “woke” politics is partly to blame for the encounter. The incident, according to The Outdoor Line host Tom...
kpq.com
When Will Pangborn Add More Flights Per Day?
Many travelers in North Central Washington are frustrated with the recent reduction to only one daily flight to and from Seattle at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. Horizon Air subsidiary, Alaska Airlines, reduced the number of flights in and out of Pangborn from two to one on September 7,...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Legendary rocker, hunter Ted Nugent weighs in on Leavenworth bear attack
The phone has barely stopped ringing for local wildlife expert Tom Nelson since he blamed “woke politics” for a Leavenworth park bear attack that sent one woman to the hospital last weekend. Now, fresh off several network TV news appearances for his outspoken comments, Nelson – who hosts...
ifiberone.com
Meteorologists predict colder-than-usual winter with above-average amount of snow for local region
'La Nina' is the winter weather pattern that meteorologists with the National Weather Service are saying will take form in Washington state for the third year in a row. A La Nina winter consists of below-average temperatures and an above-average amount of precipitation; meaning more cold rain and snow. The...
ifiberone.com
Crash on SR 28 near Quincy takes out power pole darkening, hundreds of homes
QUINCY - About 933 Grant PUD customers are without power after a utility pole was taken out by a pickup truck Friday evening. Troopers say the husband and wife were going east on SR 28 when they suddenly took a very wide right onto White Trail Road just west of Quincy. The driver reportedly failed to navigate the turn and crashed into a power pole in front of some apple orchards. The crash severed the power pole, sending wires to the ground.
kpq.com
Toddler Ejected From Vehicle on Malaga Alcoa Highway
A collision on Malaga Alcoa Highway ejected a two-year-old child out of the vehicle Friday night, who sustained no serious injuries. Around 5:25 p.m., a male driver in his 40’s was driving his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck southbound Malaga Alcoa Highway. Witnesses say that while he was passing vehicles,...
kpq.com
Douglas County Man Gets No Jail Time In Illicit Drug Case
A 71-year-old Rock Island man will pay $800, but will not serve any jail time after pleading guilty this week to having illicit drugs with an intent to deliver. Jay Daniel Doty stated in his plea that he possessed the hallucinogenic drug DMT with the purpose of sending it to members of the Santo Daime church.
KOMO News
Video shows moments after bear attacked a woman in Chelan County
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — New video shows Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) officers working to contain a bear and her cubs after the animal attacked a woman in Leavenworth over the weekend. The woman was attacked from behind after letting her dog out to play early Saturday morning,...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Washington
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
kpq.com
Waterville Councilmember Accused of Fleeing From and Lying to Police
Waterville Town Councilmember Cody Preugschat was arrested for fleeing from and lying to a Douglas County deputy Tuesday. Douglas County Prosecutors charged Preugschat with eluding a police officer, tampering with a witness, and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. On Oct. 9, Preugschat allegedly fled from...
ifiberone.com
Baby who wasn't buckled up ejected in rollover near Malaga
MALAGA - A two-year-old has injuries after she was ejected from a vehicle in a crash near Malaga on Friday night. Sgt. Lee Risdon of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office says a father in his 40s was driving a pickup truck just before 5:30 p.m. on the Malaga Alcoa Highway when he crashed.
Comments / 1