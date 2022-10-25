ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie’s October Recap

I usually get upset whenever we're ending a month, because I feel like time is flying so fast. But not this time! I love the end of October because of Halloween! And I'm sure most would feel the same way too! We have had a fun month this month, as we had a bunch of fun events happening. From Brewtober to Homecoming last weekend, and this weekend is HALLOWEEN! So many fun things happening in town this weekend. If you missed it, HERE is the list of all the events happening this weekend. Make sure you don't miss any of them!
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Boo! Halloween In Cheyenne Is Going To Be Action Packed

Get ready for all the spooky fun and send off spooky season the best way you can. There are so many events happening this weekend that you'll have to take off Monday and Tuesday from work to recover. And probably sit in your Friday The 13th special pajamas. Let's take a look at the spooky and not so spooky events happening this weekend.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Celebrate Halloween On Ice This Saturday in Laramie

Join Toyota of Laramie and High Altitude Skating this weekend and celebrate Halloween on ice!. Spooky Family Skate Night is the perfect opportunity to introduce kids and adults to ice skating. Whether you are a beginner or an expert, all are welcome to join in on the icy fun!. There...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup

After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

WyoPreps Football Playoffs Broadcast Links 2022

The 2022 quarterfinal round of the football playoffs are on Friday and Saturday. There are 20 playoff games over the two days. This is a list of the playoff games, and where you can listen to and/or watch some of the action. If we are missing a link, please email david@wyopreps.com, with the correct information.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Volleyball is Prepped for Regionals [VIDEO]

It’s a crucial weekend for Laramie High School volleyball. They play in the 4A East Regional Volleyball Championship in Cheyenne. The goal is two victories to qualify for next week’s state tournament in Casper. Two losses mean the season would come to an end. Laramie is 22-6 on...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Get Your Pup A FREE Photoshoot in Laramie

Halloween isn't only for us humans. Our furry little friends can have some fun too! Our favorite doggie daycare, Elevation Dog Daycare & Pet Resort will be hosting a free Halloween Dog Photoshoot! Or should I say... PAWtoshoot. Get your best friend dressed up and be a model for a...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Weekend In Laramie: HOMECOMING EDITION

Welcome home cowboys! We're in for a fun weekend! From Chancey Williams, a Rocky Horror Picture show, and the big Homecoming game this weekend, we'll be packed and busy! We all deserve some fun!. Friday, October 21. GhostChase 2022. Spend the two weeks leading up to Halloween by completing various...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Show Us Your Picks: Week Nine

LARAMIE -- Your Hawaiian word of the day is Lanakila. And for the third straight week, the eight-person panel thinks the Cowboys do just that when they travel to the islands to take on Hawaii Saturday night in Honolulu. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. Mountain Time. Wyoming took care...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Cheyenne! Fall Into Another Weekend Full Of Events

Well, well, well, we've made it to another weekend. It's still mid spooky season and the leaves are starting to fall everywhere(I have to take care of them this weekend). There are tons of events, festivals, and other spooky things going on this weekend. Let's go ahead and jump into what we have to look forward to.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Children’s Cavities Are Up 22% In Wyoming Study Finds

With Halloween around the corner and the number of candies consumed and will be consumed after the numerous Halloween events, we have around Laramie, this article seems to be just fitting. Dental visits are down, cavities are up. The team at quotewizard.com found that the number of children and adolescents...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Most Outrageous Yelp Reviews Of Cheyenne Bars

The word "Karen" gets thrown around a lot when you think of customers torturing people working in the food service or customer service industry. We've all seen it. Someone doesn't get their way and they turn into a "Karen". But, if they're not careful, they can turn into an "Atomic Karen" like Stan's dad on South Park. That's a whole different level!
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

John Hoyland Named a Midseason All-American by PFF

LARAMIE -- Pro Football Focus (PFF) has named its Midseason College Football All-America Teams and Wyoming place-kicker John Hoyland has been named to PFF’s Second Team All-America squad. N.C. State place-kicker Christopher Dunn was PFF’s First Team selection. Hoyland is currently No. 1 in the nation in field...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

WyoPreps High School Football Playoffs Poll

We're excited that the postseason in prep football around Wyoming is here. The three-week run to the title begins with first-round or quarterfinal action this weekend. Forty teams enter the playoffs with dreams of winning a championship. The goal is to get to War Memorial Stadium in Laramie and give yourself a chance.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

