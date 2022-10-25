MODESTO — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, according to the government.While it is seen as a strong rebound, many small business owners are struggling to stay afloat.Paula Kiss is passionate about reading."We love books; we love people who love books," she said.She has owned Yesterday's Books, an independent used bookstore in Modesto, for 15 out of the 42 years it has been open.But on Wednesday night, she made the announcement to her customers that she was closing the store."It was possibly the worst decision I ever had to make," Kiss said. The announcement...

MODESTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO