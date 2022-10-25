Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
US News and World Report
Venezuela's Oil Partners Head for the Exit, Forgoing Unpaid Debt
CABIMAS, Venezuela (Reuters) - Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take...
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors said Wednesday that it has secured all of the renewable energy it needs to power all of its U.S. facilities by 2025, 25 years ahead of earlier projections.The Detroit automaker, which initially targeted the year 2050 to achieve its all-renewables goal, said it secured sourcing agreements from 16 renewable energy plants across 10 states.In early 2021, GM moved up its all-renewables target date to 2030, then advanced that goal by five years this week.The five-year difference will help erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning...
Inflation worries hurt U.S. consumer confidence; house prices decelerating
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence ebbed in October after two straight monthly increases amid rising concerns about inflation and a possible recession next year, but households remained keen to purchase big-ticket items like motor vehicles and appliances.
US News and World Report
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
US News and World Report
Oil Giants' Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
(Reuters) - Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four of the five largest global...
GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter
General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
Wiliot Partners with Identiv to Manufacture Initial Order of 25 Million Units of its IoT Pixel Tags
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Wiliot, the Internet of Things pioneer whose IoT platform is on the path to enabling trillions of “things” to gain intelligence, today announced its largest-ever single order for the company’s breakthrough IoT Pixel tags. The order represents an important milestone for Wiliot and the Ambient IoT ecosystem – which is poised to revolutionize supply chain efficiency, sustainability, and productivity. The 25 million IoT Pixels will be manufactured by Identiv, one of the world’s largest producers of specialty RFID tags, inlays, and labels, and is the first part of an even larger order to be delivered to a major new customer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005602/en/ Wiliot IoT Pixels attached to shipping boxes. (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Chromatography Resin Market is Appraised to be Valued at US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 260 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 294 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Chromatography Resin Market””. Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region. The chromatography resin market size...
Bright Data Survey Reveals Retail, Banking and Travel Organizations are Turning to Acquisitions and External Partners to Support Increase in Web Data Collection Efforts
NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- New research from Bright Data, the industry-leading web data platform, and independent research firm Vanson Bourne reveals how pervasive and crucial web data is to business strategies across the retail, travel and banking sectors. Nearly all 500 respondents (93%) believe that web data is either “very important” or “crucial” to supporting operations and decision-making across their organizations – with an additional 6% ranking it as “somewhat important.” Crucially, 87% of those surveyed believe that the need for web data within their organizations has grown in the last year, and in spite of challenging market conditions 90% report their budget for web data has increased in that time.This comes at a time when companies are reducing budgets and downsizing operations across board to counteract the uncertainties surrounding a fluctuating global economy. However, while most department budgets are shrinking the data acquisition market, which businesses view as essential to their future success, remains unaffected. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005663/en/ Infographic - Bright Data and Vanson Bourne research (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine
Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce
Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
Beverage Brand Liquid Death Raises $70M
Mike Cessario, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Death, joined Cheddar News to discuss the company's recent funding and what made the company a social media sensation.
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
TechCrunch
Helbiz’s Wheels acquisition fails to impress investors
Helbiz is hardly the only shared micromobility operator battling to achieve profitability. It’s a situation that most companies in this volatile industry are in today. Helbiz has arguably a tougher road ahead. The company has been facing down a delisting from the Nasdaq for trading way below the $1.00 per share minimum. Bird, the only other publicly traded micromobility company, is facing a similar delisting risk.
Report: Global crises can speed up move to clean energy
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Spiraling energy costs caused by various economic factors and the Ukraine war could be a turning point toward cleaner energy, the International Energy Agency said in a report Thursday. It found the global demand for fossil fuels, including coal, oil, and natural gas, is set to peak or plateau in the next few decades.
US News and World Report
Televisa Pitches Gaming Spin-Off, Sees Positive Outlook for ViX Platform
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, said a spin-off of its sports and gaming operations will enable it to consolidate itself as a telecoms and cable company, executives said Friday. The company announced in its earnings report a day earlier that its board approved a plan to spin...
getnews.info
Zenind Helps Small Businesses Keep Up the Economic Growth, The Rising Numbers of Small Businesses in Recent Years.
Small businesses are important because they offer possibilities for entrepreneurs and produce fulfilling occupations that offer higher work satisfaction than those at larger, more established organizations. By keeping money close to home and assisting local communities and neighborhoods, they strengthen local economies. It may seem difficult and stressful to come up with a business idea and launch a business. From coming up with a great concept to registering a business to business planning, market researching, and much more, there are a lot of things you need to take into consideration. Zenind is there to assist small business owners from the beginning.
CNBC
Chipotle says price hikes lift revenue as customer visits slip
Chipotle Mexican Grill topped Wall Street's estimates for its third-quarter earnings. The burrito chain said same-store sales rose 7.6% compared to the year-earlier period. Chipotle raised menu prices in August for the third time in 15 months. CEO Brian Niccol said the company saw "minimal resistance" to higher menu prices...
Comments / 0