ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
105.5 The Fan

Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch

Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
Daily Mail

'Healthy' mum-of-two is left bedridden while battling seizures, extreme pain and the constant risk of paralysis after a trip to the physio for a sore neck changed her life forever

A young mum-of-two has opened up about how a sore neck led to a diagnosis of 19 rare and chronic health conditions that have left her bedridden for most of the day. Meaghan Kiely, 38, from Bunbury in Western Australia, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after a routine visit to a physiotherapist to strengthen her neck muscles following a skiing injury in 2009.
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
105.5 The Fan

Unreleased XXXTentacion Fader Video Interview Gets Release Date

An unreleased interview with the late XXXTentacion has now received an official release date. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Fader Films announced that In His Own Words: XXXTentacion, a never-before-seen interview with murdered rapper, XXXTentacion, will debut worldwide on Nov. 22. Recorded in 2017, one year prior to XXX's passing, In His Own Words is touted as a companion piece to Hulu's recently released documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion, which was accompanied by June 2022's Look at Me: The Album.
FLORIDA STATE
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up

Kanye West is claiming Diddy fought Drake at Ye's Yeezy Season 1 fashion show and Jay-Z had to jump in to break it up. Kanye continues to talk to anyone who will put a mic in front of his face, despite the detriment it's having on his career. On Monday (Oct. 24), Ye appeared on episode No. 332 of the Lex Fridman Podcast where he continued to spread his thoughts on the media, anti-Semitism, the U.S. election and more. During one of his seemingly stream-of-consciousness rants, Ye breezed over details about his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in February of 2015, which he claimed featured a kerfuffle backstage between Diddy and Drake.
105.5 The Fan

Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report

Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
105.5 The Fan

Lil Uzi Vert Confirms 2023 Tour

Lil Uzi Vert will be hitting the road on tour next year. On Monday (Oct. 24), Uzi's PR team announced they will be embarking on a 20-city North American tour. The cross-country jaunt is slated to begin in March of next year in collaboration with Live Nation. The cities and dates for the forthcoming jaunt have yet to be revealed. This will be Lil Uzi Vert's first headlining tour since 2018 when they co-spearheaded the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

Boise, ID
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

105.5 The Fan has the best sports coverage for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy