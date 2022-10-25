Read full article on original website
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Furious woman walks 5 miles home in the pouring rain after learning her husband gave a cash gift to another woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I know an unhappily married couple. They have been unhappily married since I met them. I'm sure they were unhappily married long before that.
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
iheart.com
Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway
An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
'Healthy' mum-of-two is left bedridden while battling seizures, extreme pain and the constant risk of paralysis after a trip to the physio for a sore neck changed her life forever
A young mum-of-two has opened up about how a sore neck led to a diagnosis of 19 rare and chronic health conditions that have left her bedridden for most of the day. Meaghan Kiely, 38, from Bunbury in Western Australia, has spent the past year in and out of hospital after a routine visit to a physiotherapist to strengthen her neck muscles following a skiing injury in 2009.
Leslie Jordan Sought Medical Help in Weeks Leading Up to His Death (Report)
Leslie Jordan died on Monday, and now new information has come to light about his health. The comedian was driving his BMW in Hollywood when he crashed into a building. At the time, TMZ reported law enforcement suspected Jordan suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash. Now, sources tell...
Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far
Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Billie Eilish Thinks It's 'Weird' People Find Her Music 'Depressing'
She has another way of looking at it.
Westside Gunn Trends Following News That Kanye West Allegedly Wanted to Name His Album After Hitler
Westside Gunn's name is trending on Twitter following reports coming out that Kanye West was allegedly fascinated by Adolf Hitler and wanted to name an album after the murderous dictator, prompting people to bring up WSG's Hitler Wears Hermes series. On Thursday (Oct. 27), CNN published an article reporting someone...
ASAP Rocky Joins Rihanna at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
All eyes are on Rihanna as she is scheduled to make her musical comeback on Friday (Oct. 28), with a song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. On Wednesday night (Oct. 26), the premiere for the highly anticipated sequel took place with RiRi and boyfriend A$AP Rocky in attendance.
Unreleased XXXTentacion Fader Video Interview Gets Release Date
An unreleased interview with the late XXXTentacion has now received an official release date. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Fader Films announced that In His Own Words: XXXTentacion, a never-before-seen interview with murdered rapper, XXXTentacion, will debut worldwide on Nov. 22. Recorded in 2017, one year prior to XXX's passing, In His Own Words is touted as a companion piece to Hulu's recently released documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion, which was accompanied by June 2022's Look at Me: The Album.
Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up
Kanye West is claiming Diddy fought Drake at Ye's Yeezy Season 1 fashion show and Jay-Z had to jump in to break it up. Kanye continues to talk to anyone who will put a mic in front of his face, despite the detriment it's having on his career. On Monday (Oct. 24), Ye appeared on episode No. 332 of the Lex Fridman Podcast where he continued to spread his thoughts on the media, anti-Semitism, the U.S. election and more. During one of his seemingly stream-of-consciousness rants, Ye breezed over details about his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in February of 2015, which he claimed featured a kerfuffle backstage between Diddy and Drake.
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
Lil Uzi Vert Confirms 2023 Tour
Lil Uzi Vert will be hitting the road on tour next year. On Monday (Oct. 24), Uzi's PR team announced they will be embarking on a 20-city North American tour. The cross-country jaunt is slated to begin in March of next year in collaboration with Live Nation. The cities and dates for the forthcoming jaunt have yet to be revealed. This will be Lil Uzi Vert's first headlining tour since 2018 when they co-spearheaded the Endless Summer Tour with G-Eazy.
A problem shared by mother-of-four and GP Clare Bailey: I'm in constant pain with a deep and dull ache in my lower belly
Q I’m in constant pain with a deep, dull ache in my lower belly. I often have to resort to over-the-counter painkillers, but am reluctant to take anything stronger. My GP has done scans and investigations and can’t tell me why I’m still in pain. This has gone on for nearly a year and it’s getting me down. Could it all be in my head?
