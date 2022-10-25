UPDATE (Oct. 26):. Angie Martinez's Ashanti interview aired last night, which gave the singer the opportunity to speak her truth about the relationship she had with Irv Gotti. "I think Irv definitely has his side, his version," Ashanti said when asked to directly address Irv's claims that they had a sexual relationship. "You know, like, you may think that it's something and the other person knows that it's not. And you manifest this thing into something big and it's really not that. And when that person finally realizes that it's not that, it turns them into a completely different person."

