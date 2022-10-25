Read full article on original website
Lil Pump Responds to Being Asked If He Thinks J. Cole Predicted His Falloff
Lil Pump has responded to being asked whether or not he thinks J. Cole predicted his falloff back in 2018. During an interview on The Bootleg Kev Podcast that aired on Thursday (Oct. 27), Lil Pump was asked if he feels as though J. Cole was accurate on his 2018 song "1985," when he implied the then-current generation of rappers, such as Pump, would not stand the test of time in the music industry. In his own roundabout way, Bootleg Kev basically asked Lil Pump if he believes that the Miami rapper's own career has reached its peak and is currently on the decline.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Rubi Rose Pole Dances on Train, Operator Tells Her to Stop – Watch
Rubi Rose is trending on Twitter after posting video of a train operator warning her to stop pole dancing during the ride. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), the former XXL Freshman shared a video on Twitter of herself working her clappas in some very short shorts on a pole inside a moving train that appears to be at an airport. In the clip, Rose first attempts to pull off a more difficult move before resulting to twerking while holding the pole. The Lexington, Ky. native continues dancing for several seconds, until a voice comes over the loudspeaker.
6ix9ine Claims Kanye West Flew Him Out to Work on New Music This Year, But He Didn’t Like What Ye Was Making
6ix9ine is claiming he was part of Kanye West's Donda 2 sessions but declined to be a part of the project after hearing what Ye was working on. Tekashi was a guest on Andrew Tate's Tate Speech podcast on Tuesday (Oct. 25). During the show, naturally, the subject of Ye's recent downfall came up. The Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper-federal informant said he worked with Kanye on his latest album in January, after Ye flew him to California to hit the studio, and described the experience.
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
Kanye West Claims Diddy and Drake Fought During a Yeezy Fashion Show and Jay-Z Broke It Up
Kanye West is claiming Diddy fought Drake at Ye's Yeezy Season 1 fashion show and Jay-Z had to jump in to break it up. Kanye continues to talk to anyone who will put a mic in front of his face, despite the detriment it's having on his career. On Monday (Oct. 24), Ye appeared on episode No. 332 of the Lex Fridman Podcast where he continued to spread his thoughts on the media, anti-Semitism, the U.S. election and more. During one of his seemingly stream-of-consciousness rants, Ye breezed over details about his Yeezy Season 1 fashion show in February of 2015, which he claimed featured a kerfuffle backstage between Diddy and Drake.
Westside Gunn Trends Following News That Kanye West Allegedly Wanted to Name His Album After Hitler
Westside Gunn's name is trending on Twitter following reports coming out that Kanye West was allegedly fascinated by Adolf Hitler and wanted to name an album after the murderous dictator, prompting people to bring up WSG's Hitler Wears Hermes series. On Thursday (Oct. 27), CNN published an article reporting someone...
Consequence and Talib Kweli Beef Erupts Over Kanye West Controversy
Beef between Consequence and Talib Kweli has erupted on social media over the recent controversy surrounding Kanye West. On Wednesday (Oct. 26), smoke between veteran New York MCs Consequence and Talib Kweli popped off on Instagram as a direct result of all the drama that currently surrounds Kanye West. Consequence apparently took exception to Kweli's formal request for an interview with the Don't Quit Your Day Job rapper on Talib's People's Party Podcast after Cons has publicly supported Ye in recent weeks. In an Instagram caption accompanied by a screenshot of an email Talib's podcast team sent to Consequence requesting an interview, the Queens native accused Kweli of clout chasing.
Skinnyfromthe9 Reveals Half His Face Is Paralyzed
Skinnyfromthe9 has revealed he's been diagnosed with Bell's palsy resulting in half of his face being paralyzed. On Monday (Oct. 25), Skinnyfromthe9 shared a video on social media addressing why he's been wearing a patch over his eye. In the clip, the New Jersey rapper confirms he is dealing with facial paralysis.
Here Are Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and Other Rappers’ Net Worth in 2022, According to Former Forbes Editor
Hip-hop is big business, and some of the biggest rappers in the game are raking in enormous amounts of paper. On Friday (Oct. 28), former Forbes editor Zack O’Malley Greenburg released his list of the wealthiest rappers of 2022. As expected, many of the usual suspects are on the...
Unreleased XXXTentacion Fader Video Interview Gets Release Date
An unreleased interview with the late XXXTentacion has now received an official release date. On Tuesday (Oct. 25), Fader Films announced that In His Own Words: XXXTentacion, a never-before-seen interview with murdered rapper, XXXTentacion, will debut worldwide on Nov. 22. Recorded in 2017, one year prior to XXX's passing, In His Own Words is touted as a companion piece to Hulu's recently released documentary, Look at Me: XXXTentacion, which was accompanied by June 2022's Look at Me: The Album.
Rick Ross Gets $1.5 Million Watch Delivered to His Home by Armed Security
Rick Ross recently purchased a seven-figure watch, which was delivered to him by armed security guards. On Thursday (Oct. 27), Rick Ross shared video of a special delivery he was receiving at his home. In the clip, a van pulls down Ross' driveway and two armed-delivery personnel emerge and give Rozay a huge box that contains his expensive timepiece.
Ashanti Breaks Silence on Irv Gotti, Says He Has ‘Lied About a Lot of Things’
UPDATE (Oct. 26):. Angie Martinez's Ashanti interview aired last night, which gave the singer the opportunity to speak her truth about the relationship she had with Irv Gotti. "I think Irv definitely has his side, his version," Ashanti said when asked to directly address Irv's claims that they had a sexual relationship. "You know, like, you may think that it's something and the other person knows that it's not. And you manifest this thing into something big and it's really not that. And when that person finally realizes that it's not that, it turns them into a completely different person."
Tory Lanez Put on House Arrest Until Megan Thee Stallion Trial for Allegedly Beating Up August Alsina
UPDATE (Oct. 26):. Tory Lanez is scheduled to begin house arrest on Oct. 31, a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney's office has confirmed to XXL. Tory Lanez has been placed on house arrest as the result of his alleged fight with August Alsina last month, with the restrictions lasting until his trial date with Megan Thee Stallion.
New Hip-Hop Releases November 2022
It's difficult to believe there are only two months left in 2022. As the final quarter pushes forward, some of your favorite artists are putting out new music before the page turns on the year. Drake and 21 Savage will kick off the first weekend of the month with the...
Sada Baby Blasts Antonio Brown After AB Sells Shirts of Himself Embracing Tom Brady’s Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen
Sada Baby has called out Antonio Brown for selling t-shirts that show AB warmly embracing Tom Brady's soon-to-be ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen. The static between Sada Baby and former NFL player-turned-rapper Antonio Brown flared up on Thursday (Oct. 27) after the Detroit spitter hit up Twitter earlier in the week and called AB out when Brown put a shirt up for sale featuring a viral photo of himself and Tom Brady's estranged wife, Gisele Bündchen. Once the shirt created by Brady's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate began to make its round online, Sada Baby quickly took a jab at Antonio Brown.
