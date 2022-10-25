ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

World Screen News

Amazon Orders Alex Cross Adaptation to Series

Amazon Studios has ordered to series Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross books, with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, City on a Hill, One Night in Miami…) starring in the lead role. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series follows the titular detective and...
World Screen News

MIPJunior & MIPCOM: The Week in Kids

MIPJunior was finally back at the JW Marriott after a three-year absence amid the pandemic, and per RX France’s Lucy Smith, attendance beat expectations. “We expected 800 or 900 participants,” Smith said at a MIPCOM closing wrap conference last week. “We actually had 1,311.”. In addition...
World Screen News

Lionsgate+ Renews The Serpent Queen for Second Season

Lionsgate+ has renewed its Catherine de Medici series The Serpent Queen for a second season ahead of the season one finale on October 30. Starring Samantha Morton, the historical drama puts a contemporary spin on the story of de Medici, who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.

