World Screen News
Amazon Orders Alex Cross Adaptation to Series
Amazon Studios has ordered to series Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross books, with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, City on a Hill, One Night in Miami…) starring in the lead role. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series follows the titular detective and...
Here's Who's Playing Who On Amazon Prime Video's New Series, "The Peripheral"
MIPJunior & MIPCOM: The Week in Kids
MIPJunior was finally back at the JW Marriott after a three-year absence amid the pandemic, and per RX France’s Lucy Smith, attendance beat expectations. “We expected 800 or 900 participants,” Smith said at a MIPCOM closing wrap conference last week. “We actually had 1,311.”. In addition...
Lionsgate+ Renews The Serpent Queen for Second Season
Lionsgate+ has renewed its Catherine de Medici series The Serpent Queen for a second season ahead of the season one finale on October 30. Starring Samantha Morton, the historical drama puts a contemporary spin on the story of de Medici, who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history.
