Chicago, IL

Bears' top 10 defensive players in Week 7, per PFF

By Alyssa Barbieri
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, on Monday night to improve to 3-4 on the season, in a performance that no one saw coming.

The Bears dominated in all three phases, where the offense had its best outing (scoring 33 points), the defense shut down the Patriots (holding them scoreless in the second half) and Cairo Santos came up clutch (scoring 15 points). Oh, not to mention, Matt Eberflus out-coached Bill Belichick in Foxborough.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Chicago’s Week 7 win. Here are the top 10 Bears defensive players and what their grades were.

10

CB Kindle Vildor

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

9

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

8

LB Joe Thomas

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

7

S Eddie Jackson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

6

S DeAndre Houston-Carson

AP Photo/John Bazemore

5

DE Trevis Gipson

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

4

DT Justin Jones

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

3

DE Robert Quinn

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

2

LB Roquan Smith

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

1

S Jaquan Brisker

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: 90.2

