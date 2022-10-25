Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Amazon Orders Alex Cross Adaptation to Series
Amazon Studios has ordered to series Cross, an adaptation of James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross books, with Aldis Hodge (Black Adam, City on a Hill, One Night in Miami…) starring in the lead role. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, the series follows the titular detective and...
World Screen News
WildBrain Picks Up Comedy-Adventure Series Saving Me
WildBrain has acquired the global distribution rights for seasons one and two of the comedy-adventure series Saving Me, produced by Sphere Animation in partnership with BYUtv. Saving Me tells the story of a tech billionaire from the future who has messed up his life, relationships and the world but has the opportunity to reinvent his life and the future by traveling back in time and teaming up with himself.
World Screen News
GOBELINS & Mounia Aram in African Animation Initiative
Mounia Aram Company has aligned with the renowned French animation school GOBELINS, l’école de l’image to promote and develop pan-African animation. From July 2023, a summer school will be held in Ghana for 15 days dedicated to 3D character animation. The program will promote education and training in animated images, as well as strengthen local skills in the field of 2D and/or 3D animation, production and storytelling and promote the growth of women in animation.
World Screen News
SVT Taps C More-TV4 Alum for Drama
SVT Drama has hired a new executive producer, Sonja Hermele, who joins from C More-TV4. Hermele recently executive produced Anxious People, The Sandhamn Murders, Heartbeats, Solsidan and the upcoming Riding in Darkness for C More and TV4. Previously, she worked for Nice Drama on series such as White Walland Hassel.
World Screen News
Blue Ant FAST Channels Launch on Freevee in U.S.
Blue Ant Media’s FAST channels Love Nature and Homeful have become available on Amazon Freevee in the U.S. Centered on natural history programming, Love Nature features a robust lineup of titles, including seasons one and two of Wildlife Icons, which takes a look at the lives of some of Africa’s most iconic animals.
World Screen News
ABS-CBN Dramas Debut in Africa & French Territories
ABS-CBN’s hit dramas La Vida Lena and The Blood Sisters have begun airing in Africa and French territories, respectively. The revenge series La Vida Lena follows a scarred woman as she seeks vengeance against a prominent business clan that took everything from her. It is now airing on the StarTimes channel in Africa’s Sub-Saharan countries, including South Africa, Kenya and Zambia.
World Screen News
RTL+, Super RTL & Sesame Workshop Team for New Show
RTL+, Super RTL and Sesame Workshop are working together on Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck with Steffen Henssler, a new cooking show for German children and families. TV chef Steffen Henssler will be featured alongside the beloved Cookie Monster and Gonger, a Sesame Street character appearing on German TV for the first time. Debuting in spring 2023, the 13-episode series will air on RTL+ and Super RTL.
World Screen News
Channel 4 Commissions Jimmy Carr Destroys Art
ClearStory has been commissioned by Channel 4 to produce Jimmy Carr Destroys Art, a TV experiment that sees the comedian invite an audience to destroy controversial artwork. Set to air as part of Channel 4’s 40th anniversary programming, the show taps into the debate around the acceptability of art, historical monuments and problematic public figures. With special guests, Carr discusses what to do with art made by controversial artists such as Eric Gill, Pablo Picasso and Rolf Harris.
World Screen News
MIPJunior & MIPCOM: The Week in Kids
MIPJunior was finally back at the JW Marriott after a three-year absence amid the pandemic, and per RX France’s Lucy Smith, attendance beat expectations. “We expected 800 or 900 participants,” Smith said at a MIPCOM closing wrap conference last week. “We actually had 1,311.”. In addition...
World Screen News
BBC Studios Productions Hires for Branded Entertainment
BBC Studios Productions has brought in Kate Norum as its first head of branded entertainment. Norum will be responsible for driving BBC Studios Productions’ ad-funded programming business in collaboration with the factual and formats teams, as well as developing new digital routes to market, including leading the recently announced partnership with Tastemade.
World Screen News
Black Sands Sells into New Markets
All3Media International has signed a raft of deals for the Icelandic drama Black Sands, which has now been commissioned by Channel 2 for a second season. Directed by the award-winning Baldvin Z (Trapped, Case), Black Sands is a character-driven crime thriller that centers on a young police detective who is forced to confront her past as she investigates a series of mysterious deaths in her hometown.
World Screen News
Never Let Me Go Lands at FX/Hulu
FX has ordered the new series Never Let Me Go, a one-hour drama inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science-fiction novel. The sci-fi thriller is exclusively for Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The series features Thora, a rebellious...
