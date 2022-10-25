Flinn Gallery Exhibit opens Thursday: Forms of Nature – Joan Goldin and Leigh Taylor Mickelson

Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...

7 DAYS AGO