Flinn Gallery Exhibit opens Thursday: Forms of Nature – Joan Goldin and Leigh Taylor Mickelson

'No woman could paint': The Story of Art Without Men corrects nearly 600 years of male-focused art criticism
Have you heard of Surrealist photographer Lee Miller? Or the highly political Dada photo-montagist Hannah Höch? 19th-century sculptor Edmonia Lewis achieved fame and recognition in her lifetime, as did 20th-century sculptor Barbara Hepworth, but none of these women artists have achieved “household name” status, akin to Dali or Duchamp or Henry Moore. That is not, however, because they are not as important, pioneering, or ground-breaking. Review: The Story of Art Without Men – Katy Hessel (Hutchinson Heinemann) Katy Hessel’s ambition to plot, position, celebrate and chronologise women’s too-often-forgotten contributions to art is impressive and overdue. The Story of Art Without Men is...
Henri Cartier-Bresson: new edition of French photographer’s work published
A new edition of a collection of the distinctive black and white photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson is to be published in France. Almost two decades after his death, the man nicknamed “the eye of the century” for his documentation of 21st-century history remains the focus for a new generation of photographers and art lovers.
Meet Samuel Hagai, who is shocking the art world with realistic pieces inspired by dreams
Art is a form of expression that we can all understand and enjoy. For many people, art elicits emotions that are difficult to express in words and helps us articulate them nonverbally. From vibrant colors to passionate brush strokes, it’s not difficult to see why someone would want to devote their life to creating artwork that makes people happy and inspires others.
Painter Joan Mitchell Is Put on Equal Footing with Monet at Paris’s Fondation Louis Vuitton
Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, and Willem de Kooning still tend to dominate the conversation about Abstract Expressionism, even though women associated with the movement, like Lee Krasner and Elaine de Kooning, were just as important to it. In recent years, there have been attempts to uphold the contributions of these women, and the latest of them is a show at the Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris in which Joan Mitchell’s work is put on even footing with the beloved Impressionist master Claude Monet. It’s a bold move that insists on Mitchell’s centrality, not only to the Abstract Expressionist movement but...
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Fellowships Go to a Host of Acclaimed Artists, Including Paul Chan and Sky Hopinka
Several widely exhibited artists are among the winners of the 2022 MacArthur Foundation’s vaunted “genius” fellowships, each of which comes with $800,000 that is paid out over the course of five years. This year’s winners include artists Paul Chan, Sky Hopinka, Tavares Strachan, and Amanda Williams, as well as the musician and scholar Martha Gonzalez, who has described her activism as a form of art-making. They are among a crop of fellows that also includes mathematicians, a historical demographer, and electric music composer. Although the MacArthur Foundation regularly awards its fellowships to people who work in industries beyond visual art and art...
A Mondrian Work Was Found to Have Been Hung Upside-Down for Over 75 Years
At a press conference on the eve of Mondrian. Evolution, a Piet Mondrian exhibition at Germany’s Kunstsammlung Nordrhein-Westfalen K20 museum, curator Susanne Meyer-Büser announced that New York City 1 (1941) has been displayed upside down since it was first seen in public, German publication Monopol reported Thursday. The first clue that the painting, an adhesive tape version of the similarly named New York (which hangs right-side up in Paris at the Centre Pompidou), was hung incorrectly came from a photograph of the artist’s studio in 1944, shortly after he passed away, the curator said at the press conference. In the photo, New York City...
Ruth Leon recommends… Lucian Freud – National Gallery
The first major exhibition of Lucian Freud’s work in 10 years, bringing together paintings from more than seven decades, has just opened at London’s National Gallery. The exhibition presents the paintings of one of Britain’s most notorious figurative painters, Lucian Freud (1922–2011). To accompany it, the...
From the Pompidou to Frieze, Curator Camille Morineau Is Bringing Forgotten Female Artists to Light
While Frieze Masters is typically dominated by canonized male artists, this year its stars will be little-known female artists born between 1900 and 1951. These artists will appear in the London fair’s Spotlight section, which is being overseen by Camille Morineau, the founder of the Archives of Women Artists, Research, and Exhibitions (AWARE). “The keyword is ‘discovery,’” said Camille Morineau, whom Nathan Clements-Gillespie, the director of Frieze Masters, put in charge of the display. She soon put out a call for applications, and out of some 150 galleries, 26 were selected. Each of them will present a booth dedicated to one...
AI, the metaverse and the documentary approach to photography
Alessandra Leta (Milan, 1997) is a visual researcher and photographer. Her practice lies at the intersection between archival archaeology and the speculative narrative as a tool to rethink the past into the present. Her work has been featured in L’Essenziale Studio, Zone Magazine, NOIA Magazine, Shutter Hub and The Holy Art. She is one of the recipients of the 2022 Carte Blanche Award issued by Paris Photo Fair in collaboration with SNCF Gares & Connexions. After graduating from Brera Academy of Fine Arts, she is currently finishing her master’s degree in Critical Urbanisms at the University of Basel.
Agnes Gund to Sell $5.5 M. Lichtenstein for Reproductive Rights, New LACMA Is Half Done, and More: Morning Links for October 14, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BEHIND THE SCENES. Jack Brogan, the wildly versatile craftsman who helped many of postwar America’s greatest artists fabricate their work, died last month at the age of 92, Penelope Green reports in a richly detailed obituary for the New York Times. Brogan had a formidably eclectic career, selling Bibles, owning a concrete plant, serving as a consultant to furniture makers like Herman Miller, and a great deal more. He eventually developed a practice in Venice Beach, California, advising designers and architects on fabrication, and worked with the pioneering Light and Space artist Robert Irwin on a number...
Orpheum sign gets fresh lightbulbs, paintjob
MADISON, Wis. — One of downtown Madison’s most iconic symbols got a touch-up Thursday, ensuring its lights will shine bright for years to come. Using a crane, workers replaced roughly 1800 light bulbs and put a fresh coat of paint on the 55-foot-tall sign outside of the Orpheum Theater. Designed by Sign Art Studio in Mount Horeb, the sign went...
Martin Parr’s Anthropological Portrait of a Quaint English Village
“We were there on the 1st of January and we were still there, dancing away at midnight on 31st December,” says Martin Parr, recalling the year he spent documenting Chew Stoke village in 1992. Initially published as a mammoth, 16-page spread in The Telegraph Magazine in 1993, today Parr’s photographs – as well as text from the original article, penned by the journalist Robert Chesshyre – are the subject of a new monograph from RRB Photobooks, A Year in the life of Chew Stoke Village.
Stranger Than Fiction: The Paranormal Researcher Who Inspired Shirley Jackson
Before electromagnetic field detectors and infrared thermometers were used to measure paranormal activity, Shirley Jackson framed ghost hunting as a scientific endeavor in The Haunting of Hill House. Her novel opens with Dr. John Montague recruiting test subjects to stay at a supposedly haunted house for the summer. As a “man of science,” he hopes to record evidence of the supernatural that even skeptics can’t deny—though he’s careful not to label Hill House “haunted” before he has proof.
Hopper: An American Love Story review – frank tribute to the master painter
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
Michelle Roberts’ Whispers Among The Prairie is a Compelling Historical Romance that Highlights Authentic Cheyenne History
Whispers Among the Prairie: American West Conflicts takes readers on an adventure into the American West while shining a light on the Southern Cheyenne tribes. Whispers Among The Prairie by Michelle Roberts is a groundbreaking historical romance novel that gives readers insight into the way of life of the Cheyenne Indians during the Washita and Sand Creek battles. Set in the 1860s, the book brings the plains of the American West to life with passion, conflict, adventure and loyalty. A deadly struggle erupts between the Cheyenne Indians and American settlers as the native tribes wished to continue living in freedom, while the American settlers sought to take control of their land.
Where to start with: Sylvia Plath
Within Sylvia Plath’s short life, she produced works that, decades on, are still read and studied across the globe. Known for her confessional poetry, which won her a Pulitzer prize, awarded posthumously in 1982, she also wrote exceptional fiction and memoir. In honour of the 90th anniversary of her birth, Elin Cullhed, whose novel Euphoria is a fictional portrayal of Plath’s last year, has put together an insightful guide to the great American writer’s works.
Rodney Graham, Canadian Artist Whose Deadpan Flair Charmed Critics, Dies at 73
Rodney Graham, an artist whose dryly funny works about repetition made him one of Canada’s most celebrated artists, died at 73 on Saturday in Vancouver. In an announcement of his death, his four galleries—303 Gallery, Hauser & Wirth, Lisson Gallery, Galerie Rüdiger Schöttle, and Esther Schipper—said he had been battling cancer for the past year.
Read Olafur Eliasson's Poem to Accompany His New TIME Cover
In "Your planet seen from within" the artist evokes the power of seeing something familiar in a brand new way
National Museum of Women in the Arts in D.C. Mounted A Massive Feminist Installation On Its Facade
A large-scale installation deriving from a project that centers around feminist ideas by Austrian artist Katharina Cibulka has been installed on the facade of the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Cibulka’s work, a white-mesh hanging spanning 7,000 square-feet is currently draped on the museum’s exterior walls. It is part of an ongoing project titled “SOLANGE” by Cibulka, in which she has transformed public construction sites into textual displays that draw on feminism. Embroidered with a cross-stitched pink text, the work reads: “As long as generations change but our struggles stay the same, I will be a...
Maud Casey’s City of Incurable Women
Hysteria: Definition—psychological disorder marked by emotional excitability and overdramatic or attention-seeking behavior. The term has a controversial history as it was formerly regarded as a disease specific to women. It is precisely the disclaimer of the dictionary description which attracted author Maud Casey to give a voice to the...
