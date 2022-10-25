Future of safe consumption sites uncertain in San Francisco

The Tenderloin Center, located near Civic Center BART, is set to close at the end of December. Craig Lee/The Examiner

The clock is now ticking for San Francisco to open up new overdose prevention facilities before The City’s only safe consumption site, the Tenderloin Center, closes at the end of December.

But details for the replacement facilities are scant, and that has many health and harm reduction advocates on edge about what will happen to the hundreds of people who every day use the center.

“I spoke with the mayor’s office yesterday and there is no plan,” to open up a new location for safe consumption by the time the Tenderloin Center closes, said Supervisor Dean Preston, whose district includes part of the Tenderloin. “They claim they are looking for locations, but they do not have a timeline. It’s increasingly clear that barring some kind of shift, they will not have something open by the time the Tenderloin Center closes.”

On average, about 400 people visit the Tenderloin Center every day, according to city data. There, people can use drugs in a supervised setting where staff monitor for and reverse overdoses, pick up supplies to help cut down on infection and sharing, like clean needles or pipes, and get access to voluntary treatment and housing options.

At least 266 overdoses have been reversed using naloxone at the Tenderloin Center since it opened in January, and no one has died from an overdose at the site. The vast majority of people come to access basic services like showers, laundry and hot meals.

More than 451 people have died of overdose death in San Francisco so far in 2022, with the majority involving methamphetamine and fentanyl, a potent opioid that began appearing more commonly in the local illicit drug supply around 2018.

State and federal law prohibit safe consumption sites from operating. This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom voted a state bill that would have authorized the model for San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland, three of the hardest-hit cities in the state for opioid-related deaths.

Due to widespread evidence from the more than 200 supervised consumption sites that operate globally, where no one has died from an overdose, other parts of the U.S., including New York and Rhode Island, have moved ahead with the model as one component of overdose prevention.

Last week, Preston put forward a non-binding resolution urging Mayor London Breed to open a replacement facility that can continue providing services to “ensure no gap in services for the hundreds of residents who rely on the center every day,” he said.

The resolution calls on the mayor to publicly share plans to continue services offered at the Tenderloin Center or keep the facility open until a new supervised consumption site can open.

But a gap in overdose prevention services for when the Tenderloin Center closes is not certain, and city officials stress they working to prevent it.

In September, the San Francisco Department of Public Health released a four-part plan on how it aims to reduce overdose deaths, which remain at epidemic levels in San Francisco.

A key component of the plan is to open up multiple “wellness hubs” in different neighborhoods where people can access a range of health and overdose prevention services, including safe consumption.

The Health Department told The Examiner it is still planning to open the first wellness hub by the end of the year. But they have not yet secured a location or opening date for the first wellness hub. The department declined to comment on Preston’s resolution.

“While The City is actively engaged in the initial planning stages, the process is iterative and dynamic. The goal of wellness hubs is to provide people who use drugs with a range of services to keep themselves healthy and safe. These hubs are vital to our efforts to curb overdose deaths,” a department spokesperson said in a written statement to The Examiner.

“Specific services at each location will be determined by size, location and community needs. We are working on how best to include services such as naloxone distribution and administration, testing of drugs for fentanyl, HIV testing, wound care and access to treatment for substance use disorder,” the department said.

The mayor’s office did not provide an update when asked if a new supervised consumption site will be available by the time the Tenderloin Center closes, or when the first wellness hub could open.

“We are continuing to work with the federal government on options. We don’t have an update to offer today but the office is continuing to explore,” said Noel Sanchez, a spokesperson for Breed.

With less than two months from the closing date for the Tenderloin Center, Preston said he is concerned about whether plans will formulate in time, given the work that’s ahead.

“Time is running out,” said Preston. “The City did an important thing by opening this center, and it would be unconscionable to close it without replacement services up and running in a new nearby location. We remain eager to partner with the mayor and SFDPH to support a new site to continue saving lives and build on the success of the Tenderloin Center.”

The Tenderloin Center opened in January 2022 as part of Mayor Breed’s Emergency Declaration for the Tenderloin neighborhood, which aimed to reduce overdoses, outdoor drug use and dealing and tent encampments. The emergency order allowed The City to bypass certain regulations and open up the Tenderloin Center rapidly.

About six months after it opened, however, Breed announced that The City would not renew the lease for the site and that it would be closing by the end of the year.

Neighbors and local businesses complained about the Tenderloin Center being located in such a highly visible spot near the Civic Center BART station in United Nations Plaza. Critics also argued it didn’t connect enough drug users to treatment.

About 1,500 people have been connected to shelter or housing through the Tenderloin Center, according to The City’s data dashboard on the local emergency initiative. About 300 have been linked to behavioral health and drug treatment programs, and about 570 have received help signing up for Medi-Cal.