FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
brownsnation.com
Nick Chubb Comments On Why The Browns Are Losing
One of the select few bright spots of the 2022 Cleveland Browns season is Nick Chubb‘s outstanding performance week after week. Often called one of the best in the NFL to do it, Chubb is living up to that acclaim by leading the league in most statistical areas at his position including rushing yards, yards after contact, rushing touchdowns, missed tackles forced, and explosive runs.
brownsnation.com
NFL Insider Says Browns Will Put Identity At Risk by Trading Hunt
The Cleveland Browns have proclaimed itself a run-first offense for years. That is especially true this season with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and arguably the best running back duo in the NFL: Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. In the past three months, we have heard multiple whispers about...
brownsnation.com
Kareem Hunt Comments About Possibly Being Traded
A somewhat subdued Kareem Hunt was asked on Saturday about his feelings regarding a potential trade by the Cleveland Browns. It is all over the headlines that Hunt is a possible trade candidate after the Browns’ Week 8 game against the Bengals on Monday night. Hunt asked for a...
brownsnation.com
3 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Bengals
The 2-5 Cleveland Browns are hosting the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals for the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. It is not an overstatement to say that this is a must-win game for the Browns who are fighting to stay in contention in a tight AFC North division led by the Bengals and Ravens.
brownsnation.com
Denzel Ward’s Injury History Continues To Be A Concern
The Cleveland Browns head into another game without their top cornerback, Denzel Ward. However, this seems to be the norm with him since coming into the NFL. Ward has a long history of injuries during his NFL career. While the history is known, it’s becoming a concern with his latest...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/30/22)
It is Game Day Eve and Halloween Eve for the Cleveland Browns: Sunday, October 30, 2022. The Browns are getting ready for the Bengals. News about the players leading into the Week 8 game headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. A Myles Garrett Update. Myles...
brownsnation.com
NFL Analyst Says One Trade Is Likely If Browns Lose Monday
The Cleveland Browns have been the talk of NFL analysts since March when the team traded for Deshaun Watson. Admittedly, the season that started out 2-1 has taken a disappointing turn with four straight losses. The Browns, now 2-5, face the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in a key...
brownsnation.com
How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)
The 2-5 Cleveland Browns host the 4-3 Cincinnati Bengals on the Week 8 Halloween edition of Monday Night Football on October 31, 2022. This interstate rivalry is already heated, but adding the Halloween madness to it will make it even more interesting as fans could be showing up in costume.
brownsnation.com
Browns Have Long List of Players Not Practicing
The Cleveland Browns Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals is coming up quickly. It’s a big one for both sides, too. Cleveland sits at 2-5 and is in danger of letting the season slip away completely. Cincinnati is surging and is looking to take control of the AFC...
brownsnation.com
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Reportedly Out Of MNF Game Vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with a major injury issue leading into the Week 8 Monday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase suffered a hip injury in the Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons. The injury...
