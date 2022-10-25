Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
History’s Villains: True CrimesWilliam Saint ValFall River, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo Díaz
3 Free Halloween Celebrations Your Entire Family Will EnjoyDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBoston, MA
Dartmouth
Community prepares to celebrate Homecoming traditions
Students and alumni will be able to take part in a number of College traditions this weekend, beginning with the annual bonfire. Student and alumni organizations around campus are preparing for a Homecoming weekend that will celebrate rejuvenation, growth and community — the first such occasion with limited COVID-19 protocols since the onset of the pandemic.
Dartmouth
Homecoming bonfire evolves to address safety concerns
The Dartmouth bonfire has gone through several changes since it was first lit in 1888 — from name changes to structural overhauls. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. According to past reporting by The Dartmouth, the first Dartmouth bonfire took place in 1888 — lit...
Dartmouth
Graduate students protest living standards, pledge to form union
The Graduate Organized Laborers at Dartmouth, a group of graduate students demanding a “guaranteed living wage,” marks the second student union announced this year. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. On Oct. 11, the Graduate Organized Laborers at Dartmouth staged a walkout on the...
Dartmouth
Editors' Note: Homecoming Issue 2022
Alumni return to campus during a time of rekindling old memories. Homecoming — a time of tradition, community and festivity at Dartmouth. Each year, the celebration marks the end of a quintessential New England autumn. As the leaves change, students venture off campus — hiking Gile Mountain or gathering fruit at Riverview Farm — while alumni return to relive and reminisce on their own falls at the College.
Dartmouth
Mullins: Why is it Harder for Women to Get Into Dartmouth?
The impending end of racial affirmative action should lead Dartmouth to rethink all the sacred cows of its admissions process — including the 50/50 gender split. This column is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. This Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases challenging the...
Dartmouth
Reimagining the Arts at Dartmouth: The Hopkins Center Renovations
The upcoming Hop renovations will fundamentally change Dartmouth’s art scene. Since 1962, The Hopkins Center for the Arts has provided a space for creativity, collaboration and community at Dartmouth. As one of the largest buildings on campus — standing at 175,000 square feet — the Hop is preparing to undergo a major renovation guided by the design firm Snøhetta. The renovation aims to create spaces that are welcoming and accessible, as well as introduce more places to gather and experience the arts as a community.
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
Dartmouth
Lane: Let’s Invest in Students. Drop the Medians
By allowing departments to enforce maximum median grades, Dartmouth only hurts its brand, mission and students’ future prospects and mental health. This column is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. I once read a post on social media from a Dartmouth student, which of course I can no...
Dartmouth
The West End: A New Frontier for the College
An exploration of the art and architecture underlying Dartmouth’s recent West End construction. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. The West End of campus transformed last spring with the reveal of the Engineering and Computer Science Center and the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society. West End construction represents a different direction for the College’s architectural style — the sweeping glass façades at the end of Tuck Mall stand in stark contrast to the more traditional Baker Tower mirroring it. This is not simply by chance: significant attention was put towards the new STEM hub’s art and architecture.
Dartmouth
Gender-based violence initiatives expand in recent years
The College’s many gender-based violence initiatives — ranging from Title IX to the Sexual Violence Prevention Project — work to ensure campus safety. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. “We envision a campus where students are free of extreme behaviors … where sexual...
Dartmouth
We Reap What We Sow
One Floridian writer reflects on the impacts of Hurricane Ian and support systems at Dartmouth. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. “Sorry” just doesn’t cut it when it feels like your entire world is crumbling, but sometimes sorry is all that Dartmouth seems to give us. Sorry that you guys are struggling. Sorry that we don’t know how to support you. Sorry that another one of your classmates has died. Sorry that we won’t give you the time and flexibility to grieve when you need it the most.
Turnto10.com
Providence Parks Board approves bid for Triggs Golf Course
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It appears the current management at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence is going to stick around, at least for another decade that is. The city's Board of Parks Commissioners voted 5-1 Wednesday morning to greenlight a new 10-year extension for FCG Associates to continue managing the course. Triggs is publicly owned, but privately operated.
One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
Fossa, Smith announce ‘Democrats for Kalus’ effort
Republican Ashley Kalus locked down two notable Democratic endorsements Tuesday evening with just weeks left until Rhode Islanders head to the polls.
Dartmouth
Students gather to celebrate Diwali on campus
The Hindu Festival of Lights was honored through a community dinner, arts performances and a display of candles on the Green. On Oct. 22, Shanti, Dartmouth’s Hindu student organization, hosted a celebration of Diwali — known as the Festival of Lights — on campus. Additional sponsors for the event included the Upper Valley Indian Community, Thayer School of Engineering and the Office of Pluralism and Leadership, according to an email sent to campus on Oct. 19.
Dartmouth
Rockefeller Center hosts CNN political commentator Harry Enten ’11
Enten shared his predictions and thoughts about the 2022 midterm elections and the intricacies of political polling. On Oct. 25, the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy partnered with the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy to co-host an event with Harry Enten ’11, a senior data reporter for CNN. Enten spoke about his experiences as an analyst and reporter, answered questions about the state of American politics and offered his insights about the upcoming midterm elections.
rock929rocks.com
Two-Story Indoor Golf: Hardy’s Dream Comes to Boston
If there’s one thing I know about my friend Hardy, it’s that he’ll be high on the two-story indoor golf facility that’s coming to Boston. You can hear Hardy, of course, here on ROCK 92.9 weekdays from 4-7 p.m. He joins me each day right around 3:45 to kick off two hours of commercial-free rock, and that takes up more than half of his show. Pretty sweet deal. Oh, and he’s also on that sports talk station that’s down the hall from us. He’s on the midday show, but he also hosts a seasonal golf show on the weekends. Because you see, there are few things Hardy loves more than golf. I mean, Blondie and his kids, of course. And maybe blow, back in the day. But he’s sober now, so…
Harvard Crimson
Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums
The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
RI-based startup looking to revolutionize sea travel
A Rhode Island-based startup company is developing new electric "flying boats" that could make traveling between coastal communities a whole lot faster.
