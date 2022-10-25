ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dartmouth

Community prepares to celebrate Homecoming traditions

Students and alumni will be able to take part in a number of College traditions this weekend, beginning with the annual bonfire. Student and alumni organizations around campus are preparing for a Homecoming weekend that will celebrate rejuvenation, growth and community — the first such occasion with limited COVID-19 protocols since the onset of the pandemic.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Homecoming bonfire evolves to address safety concerns

The Dartmouth bonfire has gone through several changes since it was first lit in 1888 — from name changes to structural overhauls. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. According to past reporting by The Dartmouth, the first Dartmouth bonfire took place in 1888 — lit...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Graduate students protest living standards, pledge to form union

The Graduate Organized Laborers at Dartmouth, a group of graduate students demanding a “guaranteed living wage,” marks the second student union announced this year. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. On Oct. 11, the Graduate Organized Laborers at Dartmouth staged a walkout on the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Editors' Note: Homecoming Issue 2022

Alumni return to campus during a time of rekindling old memories. Homecoming — a time of tradition, community and festivity at Dartmouth. Each year, the celebration marks the end of a quintessential New England autumn. As the leaves change, students venture off campus — hiking Gile Mountain or gathering fruit at Riverview Farm — while alumni return to relive and reminisce on their own falls at the College.
HANOVER, NH
Dartmouth

Mullins: Why is it Harder for Women to Get Into Dartmouth?

The impending end of racial affirmative action should lead Dartmouth to rethink all the sacred cows of its admissions process — including the 50/50 gender split. This column is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. This Monday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in two cases challenging the...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Reimagining the Arts at Dartmouth: The Hopkins Center Renovations

The upcoming Hop renovations will fundamentally change Dartmouth’s art scene. Since 1962, The Hopkins Center for the Arts has provided a space for creativity, collaboration and community at Dartmouth. As one of the largest buildings on campus — standing at 175,000 square feet — the Hop is preparing to undergo a major renovation guided by the design firm Snøhetta. The renovation aims to create spaces that are welcoming and accessible, as well as introduce more places to gather and experience the arts as a community.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Lane: Let’s Invest in Students. Drop the Medians

By allowing departments to enforce maximum median grades, Dartmouth only hurts its brand, mission and students’ future prospects and mental health. This column is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. I once read a post on social media from a Dartmouth student, which of course I can no...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

The West End: A New Frontier for the College

An exploration of the art and architecture underlying Dartmouth’s recent West End construction. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. The West End of campus transformed last spring with the reveal of the Engineering and Computer Science Center and the Arthur L. Irving Institute for Energy and Society. West End construction represents a different direction for the College’s architectural style — the sweeping glass façades at the end of Tuck Mall stand in stark contrast to the more traditional Baker Tower mirroring it. This is not simply by chance: significant attention was put towards the new STEM hub’s art and architecture.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Gender-based violence initiatives expand in recent years

The College’s many gender-based violence initiatives — ranging from Title IX to the Sexual Violence Prevention Project — work to ensure campus safety. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. “We envision a campus where students are free of extreme behaviors … where sexual...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

We Reap What We Sow

One Floridian writer reflects on the impacts of Hurricane Ian and support systems at Dartmouth. This article is featured in the 2022 Homecoming special issue. “Sorry” just doesn’t cut it when it feels like your entire world is crumbling, but sometimes sorry is all that Dartmouth seems to give us. Sorry that you guys are struggling. Sorry that we don’t know how to support you. Sorry that another one of your classmates has died. Sorry that we won’t give you the time and flexibility to grieve when you need it the most.
HANOVER, NH
Turnto10.com

Providence Parks Board approves bid for Triggs Golf Course

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — It appears the current management at Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence is going to stick around, at least for another decade that is. The city's Board of Parks Commissioners voted 5-1 Wednesday morning to greenlight a new 10-year extension for FCG Associates to continue managing the course. Triggs is publicly owned, but privately operated.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

One of the Wealthiest Families in the World Resides in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Millionaires are more common than they used to be, but billionaires are still an elite group. However, if you look at the top 25 richest families in America, they've stacked up enough wealth combined to be richer than small nations.
SALEM, NH
Dartmouth

Students gather to celebrate Diwali on campus

The Hindu Festival of Lights was honored through a community dinner, arts performances and a display of candles on the Green. On Oct. 22, Shanti, Dartmouth’s Hindu student organization, hosted a celebration of Diwali — known as the Festival of Lights — on campus. Additional sponsors for the event included the Upper Valley Indian Community, Thayer School of Engineering and the Office of Pluralism and Leadership, according to an email sent to campus on Oct. 19.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Dartmouth

Rockefeller Center hosts CNN political commentator Harry Enten ’11

Enten shared his predictions and thoughts about the 2022 midterm elections and the intricacies of political polling. On Oct. 25, the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy partnered with the University of New Hampshire’s Carsey School of Public Policy to co-host an event with Harry Enten ’11, a senior data reporter for CNN. Enten spoke about his experiences as an analyst and reporter, answered questions about the state of American politics and offered his insights about the upcoming midterm elections.
DURHAM, NH
rock929rocks.com

Two-Story Indoor Golf: Hardy’s Dream Comes to Boston

If there’s one thing I know about my friend Hardy, it’s that he’ll be high on the two-story indoor golf facility that’s coming to Boston. You can hear Hardy, of course, here on ROCK 92.9 weekdays from 4-7 p.m. He joins me each day right around 3:45 to kick off two hours of commercial-free rock, and that takes up more than half of his show. Pretty sweet deal. Oh, and he’s also on that sports talk station that’s down the hall from us. He’s on the midday show, but he also hosts a seasonal golf show on the weekends. Because you see, there are few things Hardy loves more than golf. I mean, Blondie and his kids, of course. And maybe blow, back in the day. But he’s sober now, so…
BOSTON, MA
Harvard Crimson

Cambridge Becomes First Massachusetts City to Fully Abolish Parking Minimums

The Cambridge City Council on Monday eliminated all minimum parking space requirements from the city’s zoning code, citing declining car ownership and the need for more open space and housing construction. The Council voted 8-1 to amend Cambridge’s Zoning Ordinance — which details regulations for new construction in Cambridge...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy