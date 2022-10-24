Read full article on original website
This Dow Jones Stock Is a Genius Buy for Dividend Growth
Honeywell International (NASDAQ: HON) is a relatively new member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (it was added in 2020). It sports a 2.2% dividend yield, which seems modest given the broader market's yield of around 1.7%. But given the generous 10% annualized dividend growth rate over the past decade, income investors focused on dividend growth will want to take a closer look while the bears have control of the market. Here's why.
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
Should You Really Buy Teladoc Right Now?
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) has delivered plenty of news that's been difficult for investors to digest. The telemedicine company reported two billion-dollar non-cash goodwill impairment charges earlier in the year. And the company saw slowdowns in the time it generally takes to sign on new clients. As a result, the company's shares tumbled 70% from the start of the year through earlier this week.
Notable Friday Option Activity: GILD, DVA, ALGN
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD), where a total of 82,851 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 113.6% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 4,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 494,100 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
These 3 Top-Ranked Energy Stocks Pay Investors Nicely
The Zacks Oils and Energy Sector has been hot in 2022, up more than 35% and easily outperforming the S&P 500. For those looking to tap into the relative strength, Exxon Mobil Corp. XOM, Valero Energy Corp. VLO, and Phillips 66 PSX could all be considerations. All three sport a...
Apple Analyst Continues To Recommend Owning Stock Despite Reducing Price Target — Here's Why
Apple Inc. AAPL reported fourth-quarter results that exceeded estimates but the qualitative guidance issued on the earnings call did not go down well with investors. What Happened: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel maintained an Overweight rating on Apple shares and reduced the price target from $185 to $177. Apple...
Amphenol Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for APH
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.68, changing hands as high as $72.86 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Is The Chef's Warehouse (CHEF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Friday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: SBSI, ALLY
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Thursday, Southside Bancshares' CEO, Lee R. Gibson, made a $66,440 buy of...
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 28th:. Hanmi Financial HAFC: This one of the leading bank which provides services to the multi-ethnic communities of Southern California with full-service offices, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for HarborOne Bancorp (HONE): Time to Buy?
HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this...
Why Shares of AAON Soared This Week
Shares of premium heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) company AAON (NASDAQ: AAON) soared by 12.2% this week through the close of trading on Thursday. In a week where major industrial companies reported earnings, AAON's stock performance wasn't so much about its earnings (they will be released on Nov.7) but more about what its peers, like Carrier (NYSE: CARR), are saying.
Is G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. G1 Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector....
Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
Stock Market News for Oct 28, 2022
The Dow closed higher for the fifth-straight session on Thursday as fresh data showed that the GDP grew faster than expected in the third quarter, which gave investors’ confidence a boost. However, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended lower following a mixed batch of earnings reports, while investors awaited earnings reports from some tech giants.
Why Pinterest Stock Soared on Friday
Shares of image-focused social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) soared on Friday following the release of its third-quarter financial results. Revenue was up, the overall user base was slightly up, and management said it expects growth for the remainder of the year. Those results surprised investors, who bid the stock up by 11.8% as of 11:14 a.m. ET.
Is National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing...
