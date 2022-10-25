Read full article on original website
Related
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
When to Trick-or-Treat in Gloucester County, NJ This Halloween
Lost track of when Trick or Treating is happening in your neighborhood this Halloween? Do you want to skip over to another town to haul more candy? Here's when it's happening in Gloucester County. From Clayton to Woodbury Heights and everywhere in between, we've got you covered!. It looks like...
shorelocalnews.com
South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin
You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project
New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials recently announced the $151 million Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project. The project will relieve congestion, improve travel times, and improve safety in Camden County. Work will include milling and paving Route 70, the N. Maple Avenue loop ramps, and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps; […] The post New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Crash Delays Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge In Camden
A crash closed two lanes of traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 westbound on the New Jersey side, according to the state Department of Transportation. Also, the 5th Street exit on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
Remember When Pins Were Found in Gloucester Township, NJ Halloween Candy?
A piece of Halloween candy can be a real treat, until you bite into something that's not sweet at all. Growing up in Gloucester Township, us kids got warned on several occasions by parents and teachers, sometimes both together in a school letter from the PTA, that there could be foreign objects in our Halloween candy.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ
Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
These Ten New Jersey Towns Are The Safest In The State To Live In
When picking where you and your family want to live, safety is a huge concern. Especially nowadays when crime is at the forefront of everyone's mind. I'm lucky enough to have never lived in an area where I felt genuinely unsafe, but that's not always the case for everyone. Sure,...
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey
NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no. The city did it anyway. And […]
One of the Coolest Hotels in America Can Be Found Here at the Jersey Shore
One thing we love when we are away from home is finding fun and eclectic places to stay that are comfortable and have a style all their own. We haven't traveled much since the pandemic, but April and I are looking forward to it shortly and I can't wait til we can plan a trip to see the kids in California.
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike
If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
Check Out NJ’s Oldest Log Cabin Now For Sale In Gloucester County
While some would argue that this isn't exactly the best time to be house hunting here in the Garden State, sometimes there's a property that comes along that you just can't pass up. Sure, some are still paying tens of thousands over asking price for their homes here in New...
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NJ politics: County’s hottest issue is mysterious death of official’s dogs
A trainer who donated the K-9 that died in the back of the Gloucester County fire marshal's vehicle this summer told county commissioners that he was the one who buried Ember in the official's backyard and slammed fellow Republicans for creating "conspiracy theories" about the incident. The acknowledgment is the...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0