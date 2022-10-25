ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

South Jersey’s witch trials, as told by Benjamin Franklin

You don’t have to travel all the way to Salem, Mass., to hear stories about witches this Halloween. According to Ben Franklin’s newspaper, The Pennsylvania Gazette, witches roamed South Jersey. In the paper’s Oct. 22, 1730 edition, locals in Mount Holly, Burlington County, feared that a woman and...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project

New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and local elected officials recently announced the $151 million Route 70 Corridor Improvement Project. The project will relieve congestion, improve travel times, and improve safety in Camden County. Work will include milling and paving Route 70, the N. Maple Avenue loop ramps, and the Route 70/Route 73 interchange ramps; […] The post New Jersey announces Route 70 Corridor Improvement project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Crash Delays Traffic On Ben Franklin Bridge In Camden

A crash closed two lanes of traffic on the Ben Franklin Bridge in Camden. The crash occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 westbound on the New Jersey side, according to the state Department of Transportation. Also, the 5th Street exit on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge...
CAMDEN, NJ
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WATCH: Police Search for Cow on the ‘Moo-ve' in Burlington, NJ

Police in Burlington City, New Jersey, are tapping into their inner cowboy as they work to track down a rather unusual suspect that’s been “moo-ving” through the area since Sunday. “We had multiple calls about a cow on front lawns and yards, everything like that. It was...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Shore town fixed eroded beach despite denial from New Jersey

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — When the remnants of Hurricane Ian passed by the Jersey Shore earlier this month, chewing huge chunks out of protective sand dunes, North Wildwood asked New Jersey environmental officials for permission to do an emergency reconstruction of the sand piles. The state said no. The city did it anyway. And […]
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Get Ready To Pay Even More To Travel On GSP And New Jersey Turnpike

If it's not the gas prices we have to worry about here in the Garden State, it's the tolls, isn't it? If it's not one of them, it's the other. Well, with all the toll hikes that have been happening on the various roadways across New Jersey, many residents, myself included, thought that maybe we wouldn't have to worry about the rates increasing for a good while. When they last raised the tolls, we all. perhaps naively. thought that we wouldn't see them spike again for at least a few years.
New Jersey's First Black-and-Female-Led Affordable Housing Development Proposed in Newark's South Ward

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- A joint-venture between New Jersey developer and entrepreneur Adenah Bayoh and community organizer Octavia Frazier-Porter, has applied for a nine-percent Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) for the affordable housing community, Southside View. The 40-unit property will be located at 654-668 South 11th Street in Newark’s South Ward. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005195/en/ Adenah Bayoh, co-owner of Southside View LLC. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEWARK, NJ
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

