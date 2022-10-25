Read full article on original website
FTSE 100 trades in red as big tech firms disappoint investors
UK Market: The UK stock market was trading in the red on Friday, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index down over 0.56% at around 1:30 pm GMT+1. The mid-cap-focused FTSE 250 was trading 0.90% lower at the same time. This came as investors were spooked by the third quarter numbers and future outlook from big tech companies. e-Commerce giant Amazon has shared disappointing forecasts for Christmas, while Facebook owner Meta's shares plunged by nearly a quarter. Apple also expects its iPhone sales to disappoint.
Which stocks to watch amid falling empty shop numbers?
The number of empty shops across the UK is falling, but it is yet to reach the pre-pandemic levels. The latest numbers show that the overall vacancy rate slipped to 13.9% in the July-September quarter. Amid the falling consumer confidence in the UK due to the high inflation and the...
Firebombing at UK immigration office handling Channel migrants
An attacker on Sunday threw firebombs at an immigration office used to process asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats as the government seeks to curb record arrivals. Government figures showed that 990 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats on Saturday, bringing this year's record total to nearly 40,000.
Lula faces off with Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff election watched globally
Brazil's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro is facing off against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a left-wing politician who was previously imprisoned on corruption charges, in a runoff election Sunday.
Kalkine : ELMO (ASX:ELO) agrees to takeover from U.S. firm, what happens to shares?
ELMO Software on October 26 announced that it has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed under which K1 Investment Management has agreed to acquire all of the issued shares in ELMO by way of a recommended scheme of arrangement. Watch this video for more.
Why are Nitro Software’s (ASX:NTO) shares on trading halt today?
Potentia Capital today announced that it intends to buy Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share. Potentia already controls 19.8% of Nitro. Nitro Software Limited (ASX:NTO) on 28 October 2022 announced that Potentia Capital Management Pty Ltd has presented an off-market takeover offer for Nitro Software. The offer price stands at AU$1.80 per Nitro share.
How are Qantas’ (ASX:QAN) shares faring today?
Qantas’ shares were volatile on 27 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) were trading higher on 28 October 2022. Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (ASX:QAN) are buzzing in the green territory today (28 October 2022), although no price-sensitive news was shared by the national flag carrier. At 10:44 AM AEDT, Qantas shares were spotted trading 0.17% up at AU$5.84 per share.
What made Nuvalent (NUVL) stock jump significantly at market open?
The NUVL stock soared over 73 per cent on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. announced a preliminary Phase 1 clinical report for its product. Nuvalent stock returned gains of over 92 per cent YTD. Shares of biotechnology firm, Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) were among the top percentage gainers soon after the US...
Kalkine : Why was Bitcoin created? Does white paper have an answer? | Kalkine Media
Bitcoin’s white paper talks largely about ‘electronic cash’ and ‘no central authority’ to issue new coins. Bitcoin has been accepted as legal tender in a handful of small countries, but it is yet to achieve the status of a mass currency. Advanced economies like the US, Australia, and Canada have remained skeptical of Bitcoin and altcoins’ (Bitcoin’s alternatives) use as legal tender.
Kalkine Media lists six Canadian stocks to watch for long-term
On August 16, 2022, Liberty LLC owned by Algonquin Power, announced its acquisition of Sandhill Advanced Biofuels, LLC. In Q2 2022, the revenue of NorthWest Healthcare was reported at C$ 111.8 million as compared to a year ago quarter. On September 22, 2022, WSP Global Inc. announced its acquisition of...
ASX 200 opens lower; Brainchip falls nearly 12%
Australian shares opened lower on Friday. The ASX 200 fell in opening trade, dipping 18.10 points, or 0.26%, to 6,827. On Thursday, the benchmark index closed 0.5% higher at 6,845.1 points. Australian shares opened lower on Friday after Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on...
British politicians demand investigation into report of Liz Truss phone hack
Following a report that Russian spies hacked former British Prime Minister Liz Truss' phone over the summer, politicians are demanding an investigation into the claim.
Kalkine : Which sectors are weighing down ASX200 on Friday? l BrainChip crashes 11% | Kalkine Media
As of 28 October, 10:25 am AEDT, the S&P/ASX200 opened lower today, dropping 29.00 points or 0.42%, weighed down by losses across the materials and technology sectors. The bottom performing stocks in this index were BRAINCHIP down 10.59% and FORTESCUE METALS down 3.11%. 10 of 11 sectors were higher over the last week, along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Although little changed, Consumer Staples is today's best performing sector. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
Kalkine : Which UK real estate stocks to eye amid housing market slowdown prediction in 2023?
The average price of a UK home in an urban area currently stands at around £238,000. Despite prices in London surging by 6.8%, Sheffield is the city facing the greatest hike in house prices. The area in Northern England witnessed a surge of 18.9% in house prices, which reached around £228,000 in September.
How are 3 ASX-listed A-REIT penny stocks performing on Friday? | Kalkine Media
The Australian Market today was trading lower in the afternoon with a registered fall worth 0.64% as of 1:12 PM. The market opened lower today as Wall Street closed mixed in overnight trade after the debate reignited on the economic outlook. Looking at the small ordinaries index, it was down by 1.37% around the same time. Despite the gloom, some sectors had been faring well in the green zone, including the Australian real estate investment trusts, slightly up by 0.83% at 1:18 PM. Stocks in focus today: 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT), RAM Essential Services Property Fund (ASX:REP), GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI).
Why and how Bitcoin price changes?
Bitcoin was invented to harness the potential of blockchain technology in the payments system and money transfers. With time, the cryptocurrency began to be treated as a speculative investment asset, the value of which can change abruptly. Only a handful of nations, including El Salvador, have made Bitcoin legal tender,...
Can NFTs be used for commercial transactions?
Some popular names in the non-fungible token (NFT) space are Beeple, Pak, CryptoPunk, and Bored Ape Yacht Club. NFTs are typically regarded a part of the broader cryptoverse, but each NFT asset is considered unique. BTC of the Bitcoin and ETH of the Ethereum ecosystem are fungible tokens, and the...
5 TSX Industrial stocks to watch in the ongoing quarter
As on October 26, 2022, the stock price of Waste Connections Inc. rose to US$ 179.30. In Q2 2022, revenue of Cargojet Inc. was reported at C$ 246.6 million. On April 1, 2022, Stantec Inc. acquired Barton Willmore. In the Canadian stock market, the industrial sector has a major market...
Kalkine : Which 3 TSX stocks can retirees explore today? | Kalkine Media
To build a retirement portfolio, the strategy must be long-term. Investors need to be selective about stocks as they plan for their retirement. Remember to look at past performance along with present market trends. Apart from this, check the company’s background as well as its valuation. For retirees, there should be a regular flow of income. This aspect should be kept in mind while filling up your portfolio.
Why Chapmans Limited considers early-stage ventures lucrative
Chapmans Limited subscribes to a diversified investment strategy, where both start-ups and mature businesses are thoroughly analysed. Investment in early-stage ventures can be profitable, a popular example is Jeff Bezos’ Google bet. Chapmans is an Australian investment firm led by Peter Dykes, who swears by due diligence in identifying...
