Bitcoin mining has always enticed both individuals and businesses. One of the reasons is that crypto mining is usually considered a safer bet compared to trading where Bitcoin is highly volatile. The way it works is the miner gets a BTC token after partaking in the process of the recording of transactions on Bitcoin’s blockchain. This means it is a reward or payment for the work done, not any profit that arises from a buy-and-sell activity. So let’s take a closer look at Bitcoin mining for Aussies in this video by Kalkine Media.

