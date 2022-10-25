Read full article on original website
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
blockclubchicago.org
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot
NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project
GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
blockclubchicago.org
Developer Unveils Plans For Andersonville Trader Joe’s As Neighbors Discuss Impact To Small Businesses
ANDERSONVILLE — Plans to bring a Trader Joe’s to Andersonville are coming into focus as the alderman weighs a rezoning to allow for the project. A developer wants the city’s approval to redevelop the U.S. Bank at 5340 N. Clark St. into a combination Trader Joe’s and bank building. The project would replace the existing bank plus a home and parking lot just west of the building on Ashland Avenue.
blockclubchicago.org
Uptown’s Historical Preston Bradley Center Bought By Local Surgeon, Blues Man Who Plans To Convert It Into Nonprofit Community Hub
UPTOWN — An Uptown church and social services center is getting a much-needed renovation and conversion into a nonprofit community hub after being sold for the first time in its nearly 100-year-history. The now-closed Preston Bradley Center at 941 W. Lawrence Ave. has been sold to Daniel Ivankovich, a...
blockclubchicago.org
2,200 Apartments And Hotel Are Coming Near Bally’s Chicago Casino Site In River West
RIVER WEST — City Council approved plans Wednesday that could bring more than 2,000 apartments and a hotel within walking distance of the future Chicago casino site. While not yet designed, Shapack Partners hopes to build four residential towers within two planned development areas near the Milwaukee/Grand/Halsted intersection in River West. The development would also convert a former Salvation Army building at 509 N. Union Ave. into a 141-room boutique hotel.
blockclubchicago.org
Englewood Residents Demand Affordable, Local Grocer Replace Closing Whole Foods Market
ENGLEWOOD — Neighbors and community leaders joined forces to demand the business replacing a soon-to-close Whole Foods in Englewood provides healthy, affordable options and meets with the community to be accountable for their actions. A few dozen neighbors gathered Wednesday at Kennedy King College to discuss the fate of...
blockclubchicago.org
West Town’s Talcott Elementary Completes Playground Renovation And Opens It To Public For Some Hours
WEST TOWN — A West Town elementary school has completed a long-awaited overhaul of its playground and sports field, which will now be open to the public evenings and weekends. For years, students at Talcott Fine Arts and Museum Academy, 1840 W. Ohio St., had recess on old playground...
blockclubchicago.org
West Loop Getting 362 New Apartments After City Council Signs Off On Green Street High-Rise
WEST LOOP — A $166 million, 36-story residential tower is coming to Greektown after getting City Council approval Wednesday. The high-rise at 301 S. Green St. will replace a parking lot and one-story industrial building. The design went through revisions after several community meetings between February and July. Contrary...
GoodKids MadCity Sues City Over Youth Curfew, Wants Court To Block Enforcement During Halloween Weekend
CHICAGO — Youth social justice group GoodKids MadCity is suing city leaders to change Chicago’s youth curfew, which organizers contend unfairly targets young Black and Brown people. In a lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court, group leaders said the citywide curfew impedes on its members’ First Amendment rights....
Could Insulated Shelters for Homeless in Near West Side be in Jeopardy?
With a broom in one hand and a dustpan in the other, Stanley Brzozowski spends part of each day sweeping up around the homeless encampment where he lives. “If you look at other people’s places, you will see syringes, broken glass, beer bottles,” Brzozowski said. “There is none of that here.”
Austin Weekly News
Proposed Galewood restaurant wants liquor license despite moratorium
Urban Smoke Café catering company wants to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 6134-38 W. North Ave. in Galewood. But the plan isn’t without controversy because the restaurant plans to serve drinks in an area that was voted dry. The owner also has a history of accumulating complaints by neighbors.
947wls.com
Chicago Suburbs’ Trick-or-Treat hours
Whether you’re Trick-or-Treating or receiving Trick-or-Treaters in the ‘burbs this year, you should probably be aware of when Trick-or-Treating takes place near you. Daily Herald has released a full list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout Chicago’s suburbs. If your city or town isn’t listed below, check out the full list here.
blockclubchicago.org
Con Todo Cantina Y Cocina Closes After Less Than A Year In Logan Square
LOGAN SQUARE — A Mexican restaurant started by members of two successful food families abruptly closed this week, ending the business after less than a year. Con Todo Cantina y Cocina opened in January at 2853 N. Kedzie Ave. Owners posted on Instagram Wednesday they were closing down immediately.
With bills in the thousands, Chicago families want answers from the city
WGN Investigates previously reported how a North Side condo building saw their water bill jump from a monthly average of up to $800, to more than $10,000. I
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
110 Affordable Apartments Proposed For Corner Across From Howard Street Red Line Station
ROGERS PARK — A $30 million, six-story affordable apartment building could replace a retail strip and storage facility at a prominent Howard Street intersection under a development proposal. Development group Housing For All wants to build 110 affordable apartments and ground-floor retail at the northeast corner of Howard and...
WTOV 9
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes pay raises for mayor, city clerk and city treasurer
CHICAGO (TND) — Despite saying last month she wasn’t “focused” on how much money is tied to her position as mayor, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed an ordinance this week to raise her own salary, as well as the salaries of the city clerk and treasurer.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago’s Blues History To Be Honored And Explored During Chicago History Museum Bus Tour Saturday
CHICAGO — Music lovers can take a bus tour through the South Side this weekend to learn more about the city’s history of blues music. The Blues Bus Tour is 1-5 p.m. Saturday and will begin and end at the Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark St. Tickets are $65 for non-members and $55 for museum members. Masks are optional.
blockclubchicago.org
Halloween And Día De Los Muertos In Chicago 2022: 70 Events To Celebrate Around The City
CHICAGO — Dozens of events will help Chicagoans celebrate Halloween this weekend. Whether it’s trunk-or-treat events for kids, drag shows, costume contests, haunted houses and more, there’s something for everyone. Block Club rounded up more than 60 Halloween events. Have an event we should add? Email newsroom@BlockClubChi.org.
