Orthopedic surgeon buys $2M Chicago church, plans to convert to community hub

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Ivankovich, MD, purchased a church in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood with plans to convert it into a nonprofit community center, Block Club Chicago reported Oct. 28. Dr. Ivankovich, who's also a philanthropist and blues musician, purchased Preston Bradley Center for $2 million and plans to spend more on...
129 New Apartments Coming To Near North Side Parking Lot

NEAR NORTH SIDE — A nine-story tower with 129 apartments is coming to a parking lot near the “L” tracks on the Near North Side. City Council approved a zoning change Wednesday allowing developer Draper and Kramer’s to construct the nine-story building at 330 W. Chestnut St.
Bronzeville Is Getting A ‘Time Out-Style’ Food Hall, An Outpatient Clinic And An Eco-Apartment Project

GRAND BOULEVARD — Developments slated for Bronzeville and Washington Park are moving forward after getting City Council approval Wednesday. Among the approved projects is an outpatient clinic, a food hall and entertainment venue and a mixed-use development featuring eco-sustainable apartments. Here’s a look at what’s coming to the neighborhood:...
Developer Unveils Plans For Andersonville Trader Joe’s As Neighbors Discuss Impact To Small Businesses

ANDERSONVILLE — Plans to bring a Trader Joe’s to Andersonville are coming into focus as the alderman weighs a rezoning to allow for the project. A developer wants the city’s approval to redevelop the U.S. Bank at 5340 N. Clark St. into a combination Trader Joe’s and bank building. The project would replace the existing bank plus a home and parking lot just west of the building on Ashland Avenue.
2,200 Apartments And Hotel Are Coming Near Bally’s Chicago Casino Site In River West

RIVER WEST — City Council approved plans Wednesday that could bring more than 2,000 apartments and a hotel within walking distance of the future Chicago casino site. While not yet designed, Shapack Partners hopes to build four residential towers within two planned development areas near the Milwaukee/Grand/Halsted intersection in River West. The development would also convert a former Salvation Army building at 509 N. Union Ave. into a 141-room boutique hotel.
Proposed Galewood restaurant wants liquor license despite moratorium

Urban Smoke Café catering company wants to open a brick-and-mortar restaurant at 6134-38 W. North Ave. in Galewood. But the plan isn’t without controversy because the restaurant plans to serve drinks in an area that was voted dry. The owner also has a history of accumulating complaints by neighbors.
Chicago Suburbs’ Trick-or-Treat hours

Whether you’re Trick-or-Treating or receiving Trick-or-Treaters in the ‘burbs this year, you should probably be aware of when Trick-or-Treating takes place near you. Daily Herald has released a full list of Trick-or-Treat times throughout Chicago’s suburbs. If your city or town isn’t listed below, check out the full list here.
Con Todo Cantina Y Cocina Closes After Less Than A Year In Logan Square

LOGAN SQUARE — A Mexican restaurant started by members of two successful food families abruptly closed this week, ending the business after less than a year. Con Todo Cantina y Cocina opened in January at 2853 N. Kedzie Ave. Owners posted on Instagram Wednesday they were closing down immediately.
