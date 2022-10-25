ANDERSONVILLE — Plans to bring a Trader Joe’s to Andersonville are coming into focus as the alderman weighs a rezoning to allow for the project. A developer wants the city’s approval to redevelop the U.S. Bank at 5340 N. Clark St. into a combination Trader Joe’s and bank building. The project would replace the existing bank plus a home and parking lot just west of the building on Ashland Avenue.

