Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
2022 NH Pumpkin Fest Map
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is back. For the first time in two years, the c…
laconiadailysun.com
Jim Chase: Caravona understands the partnerships between schools and community
Kelley Caravona is a great choice for the Laconia School Board for the residents of Ward 2. She has been very involved in Laconia schools, having had two children graduate from Laconia High School and having worked at Pleasant Street School for nine years. She understands the partnerships between the schools and community, and she has a clear focus of support for all students. She will bring a clear vision for the future to the Laconia School District.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
Lakes Region Rotary awards $20,000 to local charities
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Oct. 20, to hand out proceeds from their 10th annual Car Show Fundraiser held in July. The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do.
laconiadailysun.com
Penny Pitou: If you love Gunstock, replace reps who tried to dismantle it
Our beloved county-owned Gunstock Mountain Resort was brought back from the brink of closing this summer by people who spoke up and took action. They came to meetings, they spoke their mind, and they voted in the primary in September to remove the most urgent threats.
laconiadailysun.com
Contractor sentenced for engaging in deceptive dealing
A Pittsfield contractor has been ordered to do 40 hours of community service as part of a deal in return for pleading guilty to enticing a consumer to pay $4,000 for a septic system in Gilmanton which was never installed. Brian J. Strouth, 51, of Pittsfield, pleaded guilty to a...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 59 service calls from 8 a.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday. Two people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia woman indicted for being part of a conspiracy to sell fentanyl
Ashley Sirles, 33, of Bay Street in Laconia, was indicted on charges of conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, and two counts of sale of a controlled drug (subsequent offense). The conspiracy indictment alleges that Sirles agreed with one or more people to sell fentanyl to a police informant and then arranged for the police informant to meet with another person who provided the informant with fentanyl.
laconiadailysun.com
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 113 service calls from 11 a.m. on Oct. 17 to 11 a.m. on Monday. Ten people were arrested.
laconiadailysun.com
Tilton man pleads guilty to drug, firearms charges
A Tilton man has pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearms charges. Jared Stottlar, 43, of Tilton, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense.
laconiadailysun.com
Pumpkin Fest is back and spookier than ever
LACONIA — The New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival is back. For the first time in two years, the city's downtown will come to life to celebrate the fall season. According to Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce President Karmen Gifford, this year's festival will be spookier than previous years. “There's been...
laconiadailysun.com
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police handled 35 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
Comments / 0