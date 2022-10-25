Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
California Student Test Scores Plunged This Year. 2 Education Experts Explain What That Means
California’s Department of Education this week released student standardized test scores, showing a dramatic statewide decline that all but wipes out the academic gains many schools had made in the years leading up to the pandemic. Last spring, nearly 3 million students in third through eighth grades, and 11th...
KQED
California Tech and Politics | Earthquake Alerts
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the hospital tonight following a shocking attack this morning at their San Francisco home. With the suspect in custody, we examine whether it's indicative of an increasingly violent political climate. Also, with Election Day less than two weeks away, Republicans are gaining momentum in congressional elections across the state. Inflation and the economy are top concerns for many voters. Will economic concerns tip the scales in California's congressional races? Plus, Elon Musk completes his highly publicized takeover of Twitter. What does this mean for the future of the platform? We consider all this and more with our panel of reporters.
KQED
Why Some California Schools Saw Big Test Score Improvements, Despite the Pandemic
Monday’s Smarter Balanced results showed widespread declines in reading and math scores across California, but a closer look at individual districts shows a more nuanced — and even hopeful — picture of student progress during the pandemic. Mountain Valley Unified, a diverse, predominantly lower-income K-12 district in...
KQED
Garry South on the Debate, Kamala Harris and the 'Dark Arts'
Scott and Marisa recap their experience moderating California's only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election and discuss the results of the latest polling on Proposition 30. Then, longtime California political consultant Garry South joins to share his thoughts on the debate and the future political prospects of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, the Los Angeles mayoral election and how he got the nickname "the Mouth."
Comments / 0