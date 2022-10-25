House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the hospital tonight following a shocking attack this morning at their San Francisco home. With the suspect in custody, we examine whether it's indicative of an increasingly violent political climate. Also, with Election Day less than two weeks away, Republicans are gaining momentum in congressional elections across the state. Inflation and the economy are top concerns for many voters. Will economic concerns tip the scales in California's congressional races? Plus, Elon Musk completes his highly publicized takeover of Twitter. What does this mean for the future of the platform? We consider all this and more with our panel of reporters.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO