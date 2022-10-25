ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KQED

California Tech and Politics | Earthquake Alerts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is in the hospital tonight following a shocking attack this morning at their San Francisco home. With the suspect in custody, we examine whether it's indicative of an increasingly violent political climate. Also, with Election Day less than two weeks away, Republicans are gaining momentum in congressional elections across the state. Inflation and the economy are top concerns for many voters. Will economic concerns tip the scales in California's congressional races? Plus, Elon Musk completes his highly publicized takeover of Twitter. What does this mean for the future of the platform? We consider all this and more with our panel of reporters.
KQED

Garry South on the Debate, Kamala Harris and the 'Dark Arts'

Scott and Marisa recap their experience moderating California's only gubernatorial debate of the 2022 election and discuss the results of the latest polling on Proposition 30. Then, longtime California political consultant Garry South joins to share his thoughts on the debate and the future political prospects of Gavin Newsom and Kamala Harris, the Los Angeles mayoral election and how he got the nickname "the Mouth."
California State

