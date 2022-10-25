Darlene S. Sztaba, 75, of Bergen, New York, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by her family. Darlene was born on February 28, 1947, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to June Dakins and James L. Syms. She was one of six siblings: Lawrence “Butch” Syms, Fred “Stubby” (Terri) Syms, Rick (Sandy) Syms, Mike (Dianne) Syms, and Nancy (Dennis) Blagg. Darlene moved to New York State in 1967, married and started a family. Darlene retired from Byron-Bergen Central School where she worked first as a cafeteria worker and then a custodian. She loved her job and working with the many wonderful people at the school.

BERGEN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO