Larry Gaylard Hill
Larry Gaylard Hill, age 65, of the Town of Shelby, passed away unexpectedly at his home on October 27, 2022. Larry was born on May 17, 1957 in Medina, NY to parents H. Gaylard Hill and Gladys (Bruning) Hill. He graduated from Medina High School in 1975. He married Michele R. Boyle in 1982.
Darlene S. Sztaba
Darlene S. Sztaba, 75, of Bergen, New York, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by her family. Darlene was born on February 28, 1947, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to June Dakins and James L. Syms. She was one of six siblings: Lawrence “Butch” Syms, Fred “Stubby” (Terri) Syms, Rick (Sandy) Syms, Mike (Dianne) Syms, and Nancy (Dennis) Blagg. Darlene moved to New York State in 1967, married and started a family. Darlene retired from Byron-Bergen Central School where she worked first as a cafeteria worker and then a custodian. She loved her job and working with the many wonderful people at the school.
A polite eight-year-old from Batavia wins Jim Kelly's favor, a trip to his football camp
Greyson Good, 8, of Batavia, was a polite young man when he met Jim Kelly on Friday at the Legends and Stars Sports Expo at Batavia Downs, and Kelly was so impressed that he offered the youngster a special treat.
Le Roy beats Bath 28-20 to advance in post-season
The Oatkan Knights edged out Bath/Haverling in their sectional playoff match-up on Friday in Le Roy, 28-20. Jackson Fix gained 141 yards on the ground in 20 rushes, scoring once. Tony Piazza added another 112 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. Drew Strollo scored on one of his 12 runs in which he gained 52 yards. Connor Hegeman led the defense with eight tackles. Tony Piazza, Jack Tonzi, and Maverick Cole had five each. Tonzi also recorded a sack.
Batavia advances to semifinals in straight sets
Eighth-seed Batavia played first-seed School of the Arts Friday in Rochester for a Section V quarterfinal matchup. Batavia dominated the game-winning three straight sets 25-12, 25-10, 25-17. Batavia stats:
Photos: Pink Hatters & Friends celebrate cancer survivors at Batavia Downs
United Memorial Medical Center and the Cancer Services Program of Genesee and Orleans hosted their annual Pink Hatters Night Out at Batavia Downs on Thursday. The event supports those battling cancer, celebrates survivors and honors those who have passed. And people get to wear fun pink hats.
Cline 300, Quilliam 297, Alishia Foss 712 at Mancuso's
The high scores continued in league action at Mancuso Bowling Center this week, with Brian Cline adding to his long list of perfect games. Cline, 44, a prolific left-hander from Middleport, opened the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League with 300 and finished with a 725 series. The big night upped his average to 236.
Sponsored Post: The City Church hosts their Annual Fall Festival on Monday, October 31st from 6-8PM
The City Church is hosting their Annual Fall Festival on Monday, October 31st from 6-8PM. This will be located at the St. Anthony's Community Center at 114 Liberty St in Batavia. Everyone is welcome to come on out. There will be hayrides, games, bounce house, food and candy for the kids! Visit our Facebook page or www.thecitychurch.com for more infomation.
Bowling tournaments abound as November rolls around
Press release: Several Genesee Region bowling tournaments are in store for the month of November. The list includes: Nov. 5-6, Genesee Region USBC Gladys Ford Senior Women, Le Roy Legion Lanes. GRUSBC women members age 50 and over are eligible to compete, with bowlers divided into six age classifications. Entry fee is $30. Winners are determined by three-game pinfall with handicap. To enter, contact Joann Van Duser at jmvd@frontiernet.net or by calling 585-370-1671.
Photos: VFA basket raffle at Pudgie's
Basket raffles and door prizes brought out hundreds of animal lovers to Pudgies in Batavia on Saturday to raise money to help Volunteers for Animals service all the needs of pets residing, however temporarily, at the Genesee County Shelter.
New use for mall concourse 'is a start'
Meat and potatoes man: City Councilman Al McGinnis gets some food supplies downtown at the first-time Mall Market Saturday at Batavia City Centre. Kathy Riggs-Allen of Porter Farms was on hand with some of the Elba-based farm's produce. Four vendors and Batavia Stagecoach Florist greeted shoppers Saturday morning during the first of several Mall Markets at Batavia City Centre.
Legends & Stars is a big hit with sports' memorabilia fans
The fall edition of the Legends & Stars memorabilia show concluded this afternoon at Batavia Downs with appearances from those who made their mark in the professional baseball, football and basketball ranks, as well as participation by a host of vendors of collectibles. Check out these photos by Batavia publisher Howard Owens, who was thrilled to meet Alan Trammell and Graig Nettles, who, like Owens, are natives of San Diego.
Rollover accident, entrapment but minor injuries reported on Batavia Stafford Townline Road
A one-vehicle rollover accident is reported in the area of Batavia Stafford Townline Road, Batavia, near Fotch Road. There is entrapment, but injuries are believed to be minor. Town of Batavia and Mercy EMS dispatched. UPDATE 1:41 a.m.: Engine 20 can respond non-emergency. Engine 24 can return to quarters. One...
Byron-Bergen claim Section V title in Girls Soccer with 18th shutout win of the season
The 20th win of the season for the Byron-Bergen Girls Soccer team may not have been the team's largest margin of victory but it was still their biggest win. It game them the Class C2 title on Section V. They beat Wheatland-Chili 2-0.
Alexander starts of post-season with another shutout, 33-0 win
The Alexander Trojans did on Friday night in a playoff game what it has done through the season: dominated an opponent. This time the victim was Clyde Savannah. The Trojans won 33-0. All the scoring took place in the first half. Scoring:. Trent Woods hit Kaden Lyons in the flats...
Notre Dame's football season ends with loss to York/Pavilion
The Fighting Irish put up a good fight against York/Pavilion in their first-round sectional battle on Friday night but came up a bit short, losing 40-30. Jay Antonore was 11-16 passing for 69 yards and four touchdowns. Ryan Fitzpatrick had three TD receptions on six catches for 86 yards. The other TD catch went to Jaden Sherwood. Hayden Groff gained 69 yards on 19 carries.
Blue Devils win first-round playoff game 35-0
As expected, the Batavia Blue Devils made easy work of Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton in their first-round playoff game at home on Friday night, winning 35-0. Ja'vin McFollins, 31-yard pass to Vincent Arroyo. McFollins, 63-yard pass to Cole Grazioplene. Aiden Anderson, 57-yard run. McFollins, 32-yard pass to Grazioplene. Anderson, 27-yard run. Anderson finished...
