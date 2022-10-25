The fall edition of the Legends & Stars memorabilia show concluded this afternoon at Batavia Downs with appearances from those who made their mark in the professional baseball, football and basketball ranks, as well as participation by a host of vendors of collectibles. Check out these photos by Batavia publisher Howard Owens, who was thrilled to meet Alan Trammell and Graig Nettles, who, like Owens, are natives of San Diego.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO