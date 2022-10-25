Read full article on original website
Ford Galaxy, S-Max Production To End In 2023
As Ford Authority reported earlier today, the Ford Fiesta is officially set to be canceled after the long-running model just received a refresh for the 2022 model year. The writing has been on the proverbial wall regarding this move for some time, however, as supply chain issues prompted Ford to cut the three-door model from the lineup earlier this year as it stopped shipping the Fiesta and Focus ST to Australia as well. However, the Fiesta isn’t the only Blue Oval product getting axed, as Ford Galaxy and S-Max production is also set to end in 2023, too.
2023 Ford Escape Team Expects ST-Line Series To Be Popular
When the 2023 Ford Escape debuted yesterday, it did so bearing a brand new trim level lineup that’s completely different from the outgoing model – Base, Active, PHEV, ST-Line, and Platinum, which replace the outgoing S, SE, SEL, and Titanium trims. The ST-Line is notable because it’s brand new to the crossover, though Ford has used that particular name on a variety of vehicles that feature sporty styling without the extra performance goodies present on ST models with solid customer response, and it expects the same for the new 2023 Ford Escape ST-LIne lineup, too.
2023 Ford Super Duty Drops Adaptive Steering System
The all-new 2023 Ford Super Duty was just revealed a few weeks ago, and is currently scheduled to launch in early 2023. However, as has been the case for some time now, various supply chain constraints continue to plague automotive production in general, and the redesigned Super Duty isn’t immune to that phenomenon, either. In fact, many of the features and options packages the 2023 Ford Super Duty offers are late availability items, and won’t be available at launch. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the new Super Duty has dropped its Adaptive Steering System, too.
Second-Generation Ford EVs Expected To Return Healthy Profits
The Blue Oval recently rolled out its first-generation electric vehicles, which include the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford E-Transit, and Ford F-150 Lightning. However, at least one member of that trio, is no longer profitable, per comments made by Ford CFO John Lawler earlier this year. While it is currently unclear if the other two vehicles generate money for the automaker, the 2023 Ford F-150 did receive substantial price hikes compared to the outgoing model, a change blamed on increasing raw materials costs on battery components. While that situation will likely remain unchanged for the time being, recent comments from Ford CEO Jim Farley suggest the upcoming second-generation of Ford EVs will not have profitability issues.
Ford Bronco Two-Inch Suspension Lift Kit Details Revealed
Since its introduction, the current-generation Ford Bronco has received a plethora of OEM and aftermarket support, and it remains a certainty that more will be introduced in the future. As it stands, owners are really responding to the availability of a wide range of parts and items for the the Bronco family, but one of the most hotly anticipated items has been the introduction of the official Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, which Ford Authority exclusively reported was on the way. Now, both kits have appeared on the official Ford Performance parts website, revealing more information about their price and what models they’re intended for.
Ford Found Guilty Of Violating Contract With Versata Software
Back in August, Ford was ordered to pay $1.7 billion in punitive damages over an allegation that the roofs present on 1999-2016 Ford Super Duty models aren’t strong enough to hold up in the event of a rollover crash, and it doesn’t look like the automaker will be getting a new trial in that case after the company claimed it was unfairly precluded from defending against claims that its trucks were defective. Now, The Blue Oval’s legal woes continue, as the company has been found guilty of violating its contract with Versata Software, according to Law360.
Next-Gen Ford Everest Gets Advanced LED Headlamp Technology
The all-new, next-gen Ford Everest was revealed this past March bearing a host of updates, from its interior and exterior styling to tech features and powertrains, and deliveries of the SUV began in July. Already proving to be a popular entity among shoppers, the new Everest also recently received a perfect five-star safety rating from the Australian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP), which is good news for consumers. Part of that performance can be attributed to Ford’s Matrix LED headlamps with glare-free high beam technology, which the automaker originally revealed back in February.
2023 Ford F-600 XLT Chassis Cab: Real World Photo Gallery
The 2023 Ford Super Duty made its debut not too long ago, although not every model included in the heavy truck line was shown off at the reveal. Ford Authority has kept an eye out for examples of the pickup since then, and we’ve spotted a brand new Ford F-600 chassis cab XL out and about. Now, we’ve spied yet another 2023 Ford F-600 chassis cab, this time in XLT trim wearing Agate Black paint.
Ford Transit Discount Offers Non-Existent During October 2022
The Blue Oval does not seem to be offering any Ford Transit discounts during October 2022. The lack of Ford Transit discount offers during October, 2022 is most likely the result of healthy demand and very tight supply, as Ford continues to navigate ongoing supply chain constraints, including but not limited to the microchip shortage.
2024 Ford Mustang Gets Electronic Drift Brake: Feature Spotlight
The S650 2024 Ford Mustang made its debut last month, revamping the iconic pony car from the ground up to usher in its all-new seventh generation. It’s packed with plenty of new, cutting edge technologies, such as a digital cockpit with Sync 4 capabilities. Perhaps one of the most interesting new features is that of the Electronic Drift Brake, which will be made available on certain Mustang models and helps owners throw their pony car into a drift, making it easier than ever to show off what the new Mustang can do.
2023 Ford Super Duty Has Tons Of Late Availability Items
As we learned during its reveal, the 2023 Ford Super Duty represents a redesign for the popular model, presenting us with fresh styling, new tech features, a brand new engine, and a variety of other tweaks and features. However, as has been the case with a number of vehicles over the past couple of years, it seems as if many of those items will be classified as late availability, which means that they won’t be available at launch, sources familiar with the matter have explained to Ford Authority.
Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of October 24th – October 28th, 2022
The value of Ford stock jumped during the October 24th, 2022 – October 28th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.26, which represented a nine percent bump, or $1.07 per share rise in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.19. Movement & Ranges. Ford...
Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring Sales Through Q3 2022 Revealed
FoMoCo doesn’t typically separate its hybrid sales from total model sales, which makes it difficult to figure out just how well a particular electrified vehicle is doing in the salesroom. However, Kelley Blue Book’s latest Electrified Light Vehicle Sales Report has shined some light on that data, including the fact that Ford F-150 PowerBoost sales dipped significantly in Q3, while the Ford Explorer Hybrid was up slightly, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has enjoyed considerable success since its launch, and the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring experienced a solid third quarter, too. Now, that same report has also revealed that Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring sales have enjoyed quite the surge, too.
2023 Ford Escape Platinum In Atlas Blue: Real World Gallery
The 2023 Ford Escape officially debuted this week, but Ford Authority has reported extensively on the refreshed crossover and its many changes over the past few months. Those updates include a brand new trim level lineup, revised exterior and interior styling, a standard mini spare tire, an upgraded Co-Pilot360 safety system, and standard LED headlamps, to name just a few, though the 2023 Escape is also losing its MyKey feature and will not be available with Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist. To date, Ford Authority photographers have also spotted a number of refreshed Escape prototypes driving around – many of them wearing no camouflage whatsoever – and that’s also the case with this 2023 Ford Escape Platinum.
Ford Kuga PHEV Continues Reign As Top Selling European Plug-In
Even though Ford is in the process of transitioning its entire European passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner with seven new models set to launch by 2024, hybrids remain an important part of the automaker’s global portfoilio. In that sense, the Ford Kuga PHEV has been a smashing success in Europe, where it has remained that region’s best-selling plug-in hybrid or a runner-up across a number of months recently, including February, March, April, June, and August. That trend continued in September, as the Ford Kuga PHEV was once again the top-selling plug-in hybrid in that region, according to new data from JATO Dynamics.
Ford Files Trademark Infringement Lawsuit Over Counterfeit Parts
Ford filed a federal trademark infringement suit against four companies claiming they sold, distributed, and advertised thousands of products, including truck grilles and other parts for at least two years. The company – in tandem with state and federal law enforcement agencies – claims an investigation turned up significant evidence that the companies in question worked together to produce and distribute thousands of counterfeit products potentially worth millions of dollars and sell them on their own websites, and through third-party online retailers like Amazon, per Repairer Driven News.
Ram 1500 EV Mule Spotted, Will Compete With F-150 Lightning
Back in July of last year, Stellantis announced that it intended to invest more than $35 billion in developing future all-electric vehicles and software, creating four flexible EV platforms, three scalable electric drive modules, standardized battery packs for every vehicle segment, and five gigafactories between Europe and North America. The goal is to vastly expand the automaker’s EV offerings across Europe and North America, and that lineup will include the Ram 1500 EV, which was teased this past April ahead of its official reveal this fall. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a Ram 1500 EV mule out driving around.
2023 Lincoln Corsair Reserve In Infinite Black: Real World Gallery
The 2023 Lincoln Corsair recently debuted, and the compact crossover received a number of important updates to keep in competitive in its segment, including the addition of Sync 4 and Lincoln ActiveGlide hands-free assisted driving. Since its official introduction, photographers have spotted a Crystal Red Reserve wearing wheels from the Standard trim and a Pristine White Reserve with the Jet Appearance Package. Now, they’ve subsequently captured a Reserve in Infinite Black out in public.
Ford Backed Argo AI Reportedly Being Shut Down
In recent years, Ford-backed self-driving commercial vehicle company Argo AI has seemingly made great strides in that particular area, also picking up a massive investment from Volkswagen as part of it and FoMoCo’s partnership agreement from a couple of years ago. In recent months, Argo has announced a delivery services partnership with Walmart, a new test center in South Carolina, safety driver-free rideshare services in Austin and Miami, the fact that it was planning on selling its tech to other companies, and that the upcoming VW ID.Buzz will launch with that technology, too. However, as Ford continues its quest to develop autonomous technology with an eye toward the future, Argo AI recently laid off 150 workers, and now, the company is shutting down altogether, according to TechCrunch.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says BlueCruise L3 System Is On The Way
Since its launch, Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist feature has steadily grown in popularity after facing some early issues and resulting delays. In fact, BlueCruise and its Lincoln counterpart, ActiveGlide, have seen enrollment explode to more than 80,000 users, who have driven well over 21 million miles with the feature enabled thus far. The automaker also recently released the BlueCruise 1.2 update, which adds a handful of new features to the mix. However, bigger and better things are on the way, as Ford CEO Jim Farley has revealed that the automaker is already working on a BlueCruise L3 system.
