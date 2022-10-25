Since its introduction, the current-generation Ford Bronco has received a plethora of OEM and aftermarket support, and it remains a certainty that more will be introduced in the future. As it stands, owners are really responding to the availability of a wide range of parts and items for the the Bronco family, but one of the most hotly anticipated items has been the introduction of the official Ford Performance two-inch lift kit, which Ford Authority exclusively reported was on the way. Now, both kits have appeared on the official Ford Performance parts website, revealing more information about their price and what models they’re intended for.

