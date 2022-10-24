Read full article on original website
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Evelyn McDonald funeral set for Saturday
Longtime florist and retired Lampasas High School government teacher Evelyn (Friday) McDonald died Oct. 25, 2022 in Baird. She was 100. Funeral services will be held Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. at First Street Church of Christ in Lampasas, where she was a longtime member. An informal visitation with the family will begin at noon. Burial will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in Llano County. Sneed-Carnley…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Lampasas runners compete at regional meet
The Badger boys’ cross country team and senior Nyla Long from the girls’ varsity ran at the regional meet earlier this week in Huntsville. Long finished 20th out of 172 runners, missing her ticket to the state competition by just three places or seven seconds, according to Lampasas head coach Macey Siegert. “The varsity boys finished 14th out of 24 teams, and I couldn't be prouder of how they…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Badgers aim to get back on track against Marble Falls
• Lampasas @ Marble Falls tonight at 7:30 p.m. The Badgers are coming off their worst loss of the season – a 55-34 defeat to the Davenport Wolves. They now have to respond on the road this week against a tough Marble Falls team. A win puts Lampasas in the playoffs, while a loss means the postseason lineup will be settled on the final week against the district leaders, Canyon Lake. Badger head coach Troy Rogers is not concerned about the…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
DISTRICT COURT
Lampasas County 27th District Court convened last week with Judge John Gauntt presiding over the day’s hearings. Defendant Billy Joe Fralin of Lampasas entered a plea of true to a charge of possession of a controlled substance greater than or equal to 1 gram and less than 4 grams. He was found guilty and given three years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. In a separate case, Fralin…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
BRIEFLY
EARLY VOTING CONTINUES Early voting in Lampasas County began Monday and will continue on weekdays through Nov. 4 at the Election Office, 407 S. Pecan St. Suite 102, in downtown Lampasas. Early balloting is offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Nov. 1, when voting is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Nov. 8. FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS St. Mary Catholic Church’s food…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Enchilada dinner raises funds
Chelsey Ramos and Becca Guthrie prepare a plate for one of the patrons of Sunday’s Enchilada Dinner fundraiser held at the Lampasas Fire Station. Proceeds will help provide toys for area children at Christmastime.
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Volleyball season not over yet, as Lady Badgers earn play-in game
The Lady Badger volleyball team will play a match after the regular season has concluded this year. The playoffs are not yet guaranteed, but if they beat Jarrell in a play-in game tonight at Leander Glenn, the Lady Badgers will compete in the bidistrict round of the playoffs. Lampasas won in three sets Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18 over Marble Falls for the team’s third district win of the…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Storm leaves damage across town
Much-needed rain fell on many portions of the Lampasas area on Monday. Unfortunately, it left more than just moisture. Damage to trees and the rock facade of an apartment building was reported. Some residents also reported they had been without power for a portion of the evening. “I’ve been receiving calls all morning about power being out and tree limbs on lines,” city employee Robin White…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
TxDOT studies U.S. 281 relief route
The Texas Department of Transportation and city of Lampasas officials have invited the public to participate in an open house about a potential relief route around the city. This second open house will present proposed conceptual route study areas, which are in response to public feedback received at the first open house which took place June 28. Although no specific alignment has been…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Commissioners court removes fireworks from county burn ban
The Lampasas County Commissioners Court met Monday and voted 3-1 to remove fireworks from the county’s burn ban. The change means that if a ban is in effect, fireworks and fireworks shows would be permissible in Lampasas County. The court went back and forth in discussions over two meetings about whether or not to ban fireworks in the county because the prevailing drought conditions. Precinct…
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
Domestic violence creates generational problems across society
Domestic violence, though sometimes hard to notice from the outside, affects everyone. It’s at the root of many societal problems, Lampasas Chief of Police Jody Cummings said. Along with the immediate danger of injury, the generational damage can mean violence in the future for children who have been affected by it. “Domestic violence impacts every facet of the community and impacts members…
