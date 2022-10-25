ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Banggood coupon for October 2022

By Alan Dexter
FAQs

Does Banggood have free shipping?

Banggood offers free shipping on orders over $49, if your order is under $49, the shipping cost varies, and you’ll be able to see how much when you head to the checkout.

How long does Banggood take to ship?

The shipping time of Banggood products varies depending on what it is. Luckily, you can check the estimated shipping time before even getting to the checkout as there is a section on the product details page that lets you know. Once you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive an email letting you know an estimated shipping date.

How do I cancel a Banggood order?

You can only cancel your order before it’s shipped. To cancel, get in contact with Banggood customer service and let them know you want to cancel your order.

What’s the Banggood returns policy?

You can return an item within 30 days of receiving it as long as it’s in brand-new condition. Bear in mind that Banggood does not cover the shipping cost.

What is Banggood’s Quality Guarantee policy?

Banggood offers a Quality Guarantee policy on specific products that covers any quality problems of the product. The warranty length varies depending on the product, but you can find more information on the Product Quality Guarantee Policy section of the Banggood website.

Does Bangood have Black Friday sales?

Banggood has hosted Black Friday sales in the past, so we expect to see some deals this year (yay!). In 2021, Banggood’s Black Friday started early on 12 November, with a sitewide sale of up to 70% off - this included brand new products! With this in mind, we’d suggest heading to Banggood early in November this year, and keep checking back throughout the month to make the most of the deals.

Hints and tips

Banggood coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

  • Flash Deals: Don’t delay when you head to Banggood’s Flash Deals sale, there’s a time limit! Luckily, Bangood lets you know how long the items have left at a discount price, so you don’t need to worry about missing them. The Flash Deals sale includes items from all categories in Banggood’s range, like computers, electronics, toys, hobbies, clothing and home and garden.
  • Shop the Clearance: The Clearance Sale is the place to shop for the biggest jaw-dropping discounts on Banggood products. We’ve seen products with up to 90% off! If you’re searching for something specific, it’s not too difficult to find because the Clearance is split up into different categories, so you won’t be spending hours scrolling through the items.
  • Newsletter Sign-ups: If you’re a regular shopper at Banggood, signing up for the newsletter is a great way to find out about the latest products and discounts.

How to use Banggood coupon codes?

Browse through our Banggood coupons - we update this page regularly with the best offers for you to redeem. Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to use, press the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, revealing the code. Copy it by clicking on the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will then open on the Banggood website. Now it’s time to do your shopping. Once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. Once you reach the Pay section, you can paste your coupon in the coupon box. Scroll through our latest Sonos coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers. Once you’ve found your chosen Sonos code, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. A pop-up box will appear, showing the code that you can copy by clicking the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also open on the Sonos website. Time to do your shopping. Once you have all your goodies, head to the shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down until you see the box ‘Have a promo code?’ on the right-hand side underneath the order summary. Click in the box and paste your code in there.

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

