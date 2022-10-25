CDKeys discount code for October 2022

FAQs

How does CDKeys work?

Instead of sending you a physical copy of the game, CDKeys sends you a ‘key’, which is a product code/serial number for the game you’re purchasing. You use the key to activate the game.

How long does it take for CDKeys to send the code?

You should receive your code straight after you’ve made your payment - there’s no waiting around! You’ll get your key on your CDKeys account as well as your email address.

Does CDKeys give refunds?

You can only get a refund at CDKeys if you haven’t opened your code and you’re requesting a refund within 7 days of purchase. Your refund will be sent to your original payment method, and it can take up to 10 business days to show the refund on your bank statement.

How do I contact CDKeys?

To contact the CDKeys customer service team, you can email support@cdkeys.com or call the team at +1 (855) 534-4806. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form on the website.

What payment methods does CDKeys have?

There are loads of ways you can pay for your CDKeys order, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Apple Pay, Discover, Skrill, Neteller, iDeal, SOFORT, Giro Pay and Diner’s Club.

Hints and tips

CDKeys discount codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:

Shop Daily Deals: The dedicated ‘Daily Deals’ section is exactly what it says it is - daily deals! Here you’ll find a collection of games with a price cut for one day only, and you’ll often find big discounts like 30% off. The Daily Deals section sometimes has offers for pre-order games, which gives you a chance to get them at a lower price than the release date.

The dedicated ‘Daily Deals’ section is exactly what it says it is - daily deals! Here you’ll find a collection of games with a price cut for one day only, and you’ll often find big discounts like 30% off. The Daily Deals section sometimes has offers for pre-order games, which gives you a chance to get them at a lower price than the release date. Browse the Sale: CDKeys loves a good sale, and there’s always one running throughout the year. The sale includes games for PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch, so whatever your preferred way of gaming, you can pick up a bargain in the CDKeys sale. It’s also worth checking the website during key seasonal events like Black Friday as there’s bound to be some huge price cuts if past years are anything to go by!

CDKeys loves a good sale, and there’s always one running throughout the year. The sale includes games for PC, Xbox, Playstation and Nintendo Switch, so whatever your preferred way of gaming, you can pick up a bargain in the CDKeys sale. It’s also worth checking the website during key seasonal events like Black Friday as there’s bound to be some huge price cuts if past years are anything to go by! Sign up for the Newsletter: Guess what? You don’t have to go onto the CDKeys website to find an offer, you can get the offers to come to you when you sign up for the newsletter! Not only will you find out about the latest deals, but you’ll also find out about upcoming releases and news.

How to use CDKeys coupons?

Browse through our CDKeys discount codes - this page is regularly updated with the latest and best coupons. Once you’ve found your discount, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code. It will also open a tab on the CDKeys website. Copy the code by clicking on the ‘Copy’ button, then head to the website. Now it’s the fun part…time to buy some games! Once you have everything, head to the shopping cart. Click ‘Secure Checkout’ when you’re on the shopping cart page and scroll down the page until you see the ‘Discount Code’ text. Click on the arrow next to the text to reveal a box. Paste your code in the box that says ‘Enter Discount Code’ and then click ‘Apply Discount’.