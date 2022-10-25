OWC promo code for October 2022

FAQs

Is OWC legit?

OWC is absolutely legit. The company was established in 1988 and is well-known in the computing industry - but you don’t just have to take our word for it! Thousands of customers have reviewed OWC on Trustpilot, and it has an impressive 4.7 out of 5-star rating.

Does OWC have free shipping?

OWC offers free shipping on orders over $149. If your order totals less than that, shipping costs vary, and you’ll be able to see how much it will cost when you get to the checkout.

How long does OWC shipping take?

Shipping times vary depending on the product, but same-day shipping is available on many items if you order by 18:40 CT on Monday to Friday or by 15:00 CT Saturday. OWC deliveries arrive from Monday to Saturday, except during federal US holidays.

What is the OWC return policy?

You can return your OWC order within 30 days of receiving it. Bear in mind that there’s a 5% restocking fee for unopened products and a 15% restocking fee for opened products. Items that can’t be returned include computers, displays, clearance devices, consumables, or software.

How do I contact OWC customer service?

If you need to contact OWC, there are several ways to do this. The quickest way is by using the handy live chat feature on the website. You can also call the team at 1-800-275-4576 or fill out a contact form. The OWC team are available Monday to Friday, with the Service/Sales team available from 08:00-20:00 CT and the Tech Support team available from 08:00-18:00.

Hints and tips

OWC promo codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Shop When There’s a Sale: OWC has seasonal sales throughout the year and when there’s a sale live, you can see it on the OWC’s sales website, both on the homepage banner and in the ‘Specials’ section.

Check Out the Garage Sale: Find the biggest discounts on OWC's products when you shop the Garage Sale. This is OWC's version of a clearance sale, so it's mainly discontinued lines and the offers are around for a limited time.

How to use OWC coupon codes?

Scroll through our OWC coupon codes - this page gets updated regularly with the latest offers. Once you’ve found the code you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer, and make sure you also read the T&Cs. Once you click the button, a pop-out box will appear, showing the OWC code that you can copy by pressing the red ‘Copy’ button. Once the pop-out box appears, a tab will also be opened on the OWC website for your convenience. Now it’s time to shop, once you have everything, head to the shopping cart. Click the ‘Checkout Now’ button and go through the process. Once you get to the Shipping / Payment page, you can paste your code in the coupon box.