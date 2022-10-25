Staples coupon for October 2022

FAQs

Does Staples have free shipping?

Staples offers free shipping on orders over $35. If your order is under $35, shipping costs $9.95. You’ll find out an estimated shipping date once you’ve placed your order. Staples delivers between 9:00-17:00 Monday to Friday.

Can I collect my Staples order in-store?

Staples does offer customers an in-store collection. When you’re at the checkout, click “Pick up today” - if your item is in your local store, it should be ready for collection within 2 hours. You can go and collect your goodies once you receive the “Ready for pick up” email from Staples.

What’s Staples' return policy?

Staples offers free returns on most orders, and the length of time you have to return them varies depending on the product type. If you want to return office supplies or ink and toner, this can be done any time, there’s no specific timeframe! If you’re returning technology, business machines, small appliances and furniture, the return request must be made within 14 days of receiving your order. For AppleCare+ you have 30 days. Digital software and prepaid cards can’t be returned.

Where is the nearest Staples store?

Find your nearest Staples store by clicking the ‘Set Your Store’ button which can be found on the Staples website on the right-hand side of the top bar.

How do I contact Staples?

To contact Staples, you can start a live chat on the website, opening hours are 08:00-20:00 ET Monday to Friday and 10:00-19:00 ET Saturday and Sunday. You can also call the customer service team at 1 (800) 333-3330, phone lines are open 08:00-20:00 Monday to Friday and 09:00-20:00 Saturday and Sunday.

Hints and tips

Staples coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Newsletter Sign-ups: Signing up for Staple’s newsletter is a great way to get exclusive offers straight to your inbox. Signing up is free, and worth doing if you’re a regular shopper at the retailer.

Newsletter Sign-ups: Signing up for Staple's newsletter is a great way to get exclusive offers straight to your inbox. Signing up is free, and worth doing if you're a regular shopper at the retailer.

Staples Rewards: Join Staples' free rewards program and unlock benefits when you shop. There are 3 tiers to the program, Base, Premier and Elite, and your membership (and benefits) increases the more you spend. The Base package is what you start out on, and offers 2% back in rewards and members exclusive deals. Premier is unlocked when you spend $2,000 at Staples, and you'll then gain 5% back in rewards, exclusive deals, and bonus sales and events. Elite is unlocked when you spend $5,000 at Staples, and you get all the benefits included in the Premier package plus free monthly product samples. Interestingly, in 2021, the Staples Rewards program saved customers a total of $250M+!

Shop Deals: Staples has a dedicated 'Deals' section, where you can snap up the latest offers on office supplies, electronics, furniture and cleaning supplies.

Head to the Clearance: The Clearance is the place to shop for the biggest price reductions at Staples. Head there for last-minute deals on discontinued products

Shop Refurbished: To get a cheaper deal on laptops, desktops and printers, shop Staples' Refurbished. The refurbished devices have all been checked, tested, upgraded and recertified to like-new quality, so you can shop with peace of mind.

How to use Staples coupon codes?

Check out our latest Staples coupons - we update this page regularly with the best offers for you to enjoy. Once you’ve found the Staples promo code you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button that can be found underneath the offer. This will make a pop-up box appear, showing the code. You can copy the code by pressing the ‘Get Code’ button in the pop-out box. A tab on the Staples website will also open. Now is the fun part, it’s time to do your shopping! Once you have all your goodies, head to the shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down until you see the ‘Add Coupons’ button on the right-hand side (this will be under the ‘Order Summary’ section). Click the ‘Add Coupons’ button and paste your code in there.