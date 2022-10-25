Read full article on original website
Related
industrytoday.com
Context Cybersecurity Maturity Model (CCMM)
CORK, IRELAND – Context GRC today announced the launch of their Context Cyber Security Maturity Model Framework (CCMM). The Context Cybersecurity Maturity Model was designed to help organizations identify their cybersecurity capabilities and needs, and to develop a pathway to achieving their cybersecurity compliance objectives. CCMM provides a method...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
How to Protect Against the Costly Impacts of Ransomware
The impact of ransomware attacks on businesses is twofold. Not only do businesses have to grapple with the impact of actual attacks, but they also must continue to prepare for the possibility of additional attacks. While many equate ransomware with encrypted files and potential ransom payments, the consequences go even further in terms of the costs and requirements of an organization.
TechRadar
5 things to look for in your next ransomware protection solution
Ransomware attacks can affect everyone from individuals to business owners and even large corporations and they show no sign of becoming any less prevalent. However, thanks to increasingly powerful security software solutions being available, life is becoming harder for the cybercriminal community. With a sizeable not to mention potent range of software options out there, it has never been easier, or more cost effective to beef up your ransomware protection.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Vice Society launched multiple ransomware attacks
Microsoft Threat Intelligence Team has made it official that Vice Society, a hacking group, is behind multiple ransomware attacks that were being targeted at education, government and retail sectors. It was also found in the research that the said group of cyber criminals avoids deployment of ransomware sometimes and carried out extortion with stolen data.
Microsoft’s remote-work-friendly CEO puts his finger on the big problem with working from home
Managers and workers have the opposite opinions of remote work, Satya Nadella says, but the data doesn’t lie.
techunwrapped.com
1 in 5 UK workers are scrutinized by surveillance software
Productivity and teleworking, the era of surveillance? It is not that teleworking or hybrid work did not exist before March 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic became official around the world. But it has been as a result of this, when many companies and workers have discovered a way of working where physical presence is not entirely necessary. However, how to control workers who carry out their tasks from home? Digital surveillance is the key. And this has done nothing but increase since then.
salestechstar.com
BlackBerry Commissioned Research Reveals Four in Five Software Supply Chains Exposed to Cyberattack in the Last 12 Months
77% of businesses uncovered hidden participants in their software supply chain that they were not previously aware of. 72% call for greater government oversight of open-source software to increase cyber protection. BlackBerry Limited revealed new research at the 9th annual BlackBerry Security Summit, exposing the magnitude of software supply chain...
geekwire.com
Microsoft shares latest data on workforce diversity and pay equity across roles
Microsoft’s newly released Diversity and Inclusion Report shows some of its biggest gains yet in Black and African American as well as Hispanic and Latinx employee numbers. Women working for Microsoft’s core business worldwide total 30.7% of the population, up from 26.6% in 2018. The fourth annual report...
marktechpost.com
What is Artificial Intelligence (AI)? Understanding the Past, Present, and Future of AI
The replication of human intellectual processes by machines, particularly computer systems, is known as artificial intelligence. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are examples of AI applications. How does artificial intelligence work?. As the excitement surrounding AI has grown, businesses have been scurrying to showcase how...
techaiapp.com
Why Throwing Money at Cybersecurity Doesn’t Work
Cyberattacks have become more frequent and debilitating as the work gets more tech-centric. With so many advanced and expensive security tools available, companies should be able to protect their online information, right? It’s not that simple. Here’s why throwing money at cybersecurity doesn’t work. More Money, More...
aiexpress.io
Oasis Labs and Equifax turn to blockchain to verify Web3 user identities
Assuring id is tough at one of the best of instances, not to mention in a decentralized, blockchain-driven Web3 financial system. With enterprises and monetary service suppliers nonetheless legally answerable for stopping fraudulent transactions and implementing sufficient shopper protections, there’s a dire want for options to confirm person’s digital identities.
TechCrunch
US charges Ukrainian national over alleged role in Raccoon Infostealer malware operation
Mark Sokolovsky — also known online as “raccoonstealer,” according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday — is currently being held in the Netherlands while waiting to be extradited to the United States. The U.S. Department of Justice accused Sokolovsky of being one of the “key administrators”...
itsecuritywire.com
Top Three Best Practices for Organizations to Maximize Cybersecurity Awareness Month
The theme for cybersecurity month this year is “See Yourself in Cyber,” which serves as a reminder to everyone that while cybersecurity may initially appear to be complex, it’s ultimately really about people. The global pandemic forced companies to operate remotely, which has led to IT teams...
industrytoday.com
Kaman Highlights KD-5100+ Measurement System
High reliability sensor system for fast steering mirror control. Middletown, CT – The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., the world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance position measurement systems, highlights the availability of its KD-5100+ high reliability differential displacement measurement system, with nanometer resolution. With its stable design, extremely small size, and low power consumption, the KD-5100+ is ideal for laser communications satellites and ground stations, image stabilization systems, and directed energy systems for ground, shipboard and airborne applications.
ZDNet
APAC faces 2.1M shortage in cybersecurity professionals
Asia-Pacific has clocked the largest growth in cybersecurity workforce, but still faces a shortage exceeding 2.16 million. More than half of respondents in the region feel this gap puts their organisation at a "moderate" or "extreme" risk of cyber attacks. Worldwide, the number of cybersecurity professionals hit a record of...
industrytoday.com
Cornerstone Automates Patented Sortation Line
Cornerstone Automation helped automate a patented sortation process invented for LEED compliance documentation. With the increasing emphasis on sustainability and recycling, Richard S Burns, Inc. invented a patented system to help companies meet and document LEED Certification requirements. Cornerstone Automation was hired to automate portions of the process making it more sustainable and efficient.
industrytoday.com
AspenTech Acquires Inmation Software
AspenTech strengthens ability to help customers realize maximum business value from industrial data with acquisition of Inmation Software. BEDFORD, Mass.–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it has acquired inmation Software GmbH, a market leader in industrial real-time information management. With this acquisition, AspenTech is uniquely positioned to help capital-intensive organizations integrate, manage, and contextualize their industrial data in order to make critical business decisions that bring customers closer to meeting their profitability and sustainability goals.
industrytoday.com
Toshiba Encourages Entries for ExploraVision
Toshiba & NSTA ExploraVision competition winners earn savings bonds, other top prizes. ARLINGTON, Va. & LAKE FOREST, Calif. — Toshiba America Business Solutions encourages K-12 students across the United States and Canada to bolster their science skills while earning top prizes by participating in the 31st annual ExploraVision competition.
industrytoday.com
Cleo, VAI Partnership for Faster Cloud Migration
Migration from on-prem to cloud platforms drives expansive growth opportunity. ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS and RONKONKOMA, N.Y. – VAI, a leading Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software developer, and Cleo, the pioneer and global leader of the Ecosystem Integration software category, jointly announced they are expanding their longtime partnership to help mutual customers in key industries migrate B2B integration solutions to the cloud.
industrytoday.com
Learn About BSLBATT Batteries From Warehouse Cases
BSLBATT forklift truck lithium batteries help large american auto parts manufacturer achieve the highest performance for their forklift fleet. One of our valued customers → A major U.S. auto parts manufacturer faced material handling challenges when its 1.5 million-plus square foot auto parts plant decided to transform from a one-shift operation into a three-shift operation. The plant operates three shifts a day, 240 days a year, with 150 forklifts.
Comments / 0