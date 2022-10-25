Gametime Henrico: Oct. 17-24, 2022

Deep Run High School

The Wildcats’ girls’ volleyball team lots its first game of the season this week, a 3-0 loss to Midlothian (18-0). Deep Run was within eight points in each set, losing the first 25-20, the second set 25-19, and the third set 25-17. The Wildcats have been resilient all season long, losing just five sets. But this could be the match up that we see in the state final later on this year. Deep Run will look to bounce back with a game against Hermitage Tuesday.

Freeman High School

The Mavericks got themselves right back in the football win column last week with an impressive 35-6 win against J.R. Tucker (2-6). The star of the game was none other than Ryan Bland, who was electric all night on the run and in the air. Bland had a total of four touchdowns on the ground and one in the air to Jake Lohmann. Bland also averaged more than 10 yards per carry, totaling 117 yards on the night. Running back Miguel Martin also added to the Mavs’ fierce rushing attack with 70 yards on the night. Now 7-1 on the season, the Cavs will host the St. Christopher’s Saints (5-3) this week.

* * *

The Freeman field hockey team ended its regular season with a .500 record of 8-8 after its 4-1 win over the Hanover Hawks. The Mavs were led by Avery Fonville, who had a hat trick (three goals), while Sarah Chilton added the fourth goal. Assists on the day include Ryley Parker (three) and Megan Pollard (one). Postseason play in the regional tournament begins Wednesday night.

Glen Allen High School

The Jaguars’ football team put together a massive upset win over a previously undefeated Thomas Jefferson team (7-1), winning 37-31. After a slow first quarter, this game exploded offensively for both parties. With a little more than a minute remaining in the second quarter, the Jags regained the lead on a five-yard touchdown from Jacob Perini, to go up 8-7. Nana Utsey would be next up to score from one yard out after a quick response from the Vikings, tying things up 14-14. By the third quarter, the Vikings had a 24-14 lead, but quarterback Andrew Milwit got his team right back in the game on a three-yard quarterback-keeper to get his team within three points.

On their next possession, they would tie things up with a field goal. But with 14 seconds left, Thomas Jefferson’s Aziah Johnson caught a bubble route that turned into a 50-yard touchdown to reclaim a 31-24 lead for his team. Then, as time expired, Milwit connected with Xavier Moss on a 20-yard passing touchdown to tie things up at 31. On Thomas Jefferson’s first possession, safety Marquise Belle came up with a clutch interception, which put the game into a sudden death situation. Moss would put the game away with his second touchdown on the day, running it in from five yards out, improving the Jags to 4-4 on the season. Their next matchup will be against the Deep Run Wildcats this Friday.

* * *

Glen Allen’s field hockey team was on a roll this past week, finishing the season with a 1-0 win against Deep Run, and a 5-0 win against Patrick Henry. In the first game, Kendall Von Herbulis scored the game’s lone goal to upset the Wildcats. Against Patrick Henry, Elise Crowder had two goals on the night, Von Herbulis scored a goal off of an assist from Ally Von Herbulis, while Ava Walker and Annabelle Kiniry each had one goal apiece. Next stop: regionals.

Godwin High School

The Eagles’ football team had themselves a big day with a 21-20 upset at home against the Hermitage Panthers (5-4). Godwin was led by Logan Rhoades who had one touchdown in the air to Tucker Washburn and a 25-yard run that gave the Eagles a lead in the fourth quarter. The game-winner, however, was punched in by Isaiah Brown, who scored from eight yards out to seal the game with little to no time for the Panthers to respond. Godwin is now 4-4 this year and will face the Tucker Tigers (2-6) in its next game this Friday.

* * *

The Eagles’ field hockey team finished its regular season with an impressive record of 13-3 after defeating the previously unbeaten Midlothian (14-1). Things were all tied up by the end of regulation, and Godwin star Reagan Shiflett sealed the deal with a goal in overtime. The Eagles will look to make noise in the regional tournament Wednesday.

* * *

Baseball standout Hunter Ross made an in-state verbal commitment to Division 1 William and Mary last week. Ross will play a big role in helping the Eagles improve upon their 13-7 record last spring.

Hermitage High School

The Panthers’ football team lost in a thriller to Godwin (4-4) 21-20 last week. Despite the loss, they put together some strong performances. Leading the way was Region 5C player of the year Jeremiah Coney, who rushed for a massive 130 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown on the day. KaRon Burton found the end zone twice with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jevon Lewis and a one-yard rushing touchdown that gave the Panthers the lead with less than a minute remaining. Hermitage is now 5-4 this season and will have a bye week before facing Deep Run (1-7) Nov. 4 at home.

Highland Springs High School

The Springers were on a bye last week, but you can’t talk about Virginia high school football without mentioning the No. 1 team in the state. The Springers are making history, currently considered the 68th best football team in the nation this season according to MaxPreps. But when it comes to the statistics (both offensively and defensively), they are one of the country’s elite squads. Offensively, the Springers are No. 9 in the United States in points scored per game, with an average of 49. Defensively, Highland Springs is the top-ranked team in fewest points allowed per game, with an average of just five. In its last seven games, the team has allowed a total of just 2.86 points per game. The Springers will look to continue this dominance against Atlee (2-7) on the road this week. After their meeting with the Raiders, they will take on the undefeated Varina Blue Devils (8-0) in their final game of the regular season. Get your popcorn ready!

J.R. Tucker High School

The Tigers’ volleyball team improved to 10-7 on the season last week after its 3-0 win against the Hermitage Panthers. Tucker won the first set 25-16, the second set 25-17, and the third 26-24. It next will face off against an undefeated Glen Allen Jaguars team (19-0) in the final game of the regular season.

Varina High School

It was all Varina Friday night on the gridiron, as the Blue Devils improved to 8-0 with a 50-0 win ovagainster the Henrico Warriors (2-7). It was a slow start for both squads as the end of the first quarter saw both teams scoreless. But Varina quarterback Myles Derricott got the party started with a 35-yard rushing touchdown to give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead. Next, it was Jordan Edwards’ turn, as he ran it in from three yards out to extend the lead to 14-0. Tae’mon Brown would follow up that score with a one-yard rushing touchdown up the middle to make it 21-0 going into halftime. The Devils wasted little time at the start of the third quarter, with a quick touchdown drive led by Derricott, and punched it in from one yard out to go up 29-0. North Carolina commit Kaveion Keys picked up a fumble after a big run from his teammate Eric Smith to extend the lead to 36-0.

Late in the fourth quarter, Brown found the end zone again, this time on a 70-yard run to go up 43-0. Malachi Cosby was the last Blue Devil to score, on a 21-yard rushing touchdown. Varina will have some tough matchups left on the schedule as it tries to keep its undefeated season alive. The Devils will face a strong Patrick Henry team (6-3) and an undefeated, nationally ranked team in rival Highland Springs to close out the regular season.