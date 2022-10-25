ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PV Tech

Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad

It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy. High gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity in the medium to long-term, the research firm said.
PV Tech

First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US

US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26. It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.
PV Tech

Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms

US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The announcement was made as part of the California-headquartered company’s Q3 financial results,...
PV Tech

First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre

First Solar plans to investUS$270 million in a new research and development (R&D) facility in Perrysburg, Ohio as it continues its global PV manufacturing expansions. The 1.3 million square foot facility will be located near First Solar’s existing Perrysburg manufacturing facility, which currently handles both a manufacturing line and product development operations. The new R&D facility will take over product development at its location with the intention of making both departments more efficient.
PERRYSBURG, OH
PV Tech

Engie bags 6GW of US solar and storage projects from Belltown Power

French utility giant Engie has acquired 6GW of solar and battery storage projects from Belltown Power in the US, continuing to strengthen the group’s project pipeline across the country. The 33 early to late-stage projects include 2.7GW of solar, 0.7GW of solar-plus-storage and 2.6GW of standalone battery energy storage...
PV Tech

Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement

Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has bagged more than 2GW of First Solar’s Series 7 thin film PV modules as it continues its supply arrangement with the US manufacturer. Arevon said the modules would be used to support its “growing renewable energy portfolio” in the Midwest and Southwest US,...

