PV Tech
Gas plants to become 10x more expensive than solar PV in Europe – Rystad
It will be 10 times more expensive to operate gas-fired power plants in Europe than to build new Solar PV capacity in the coming years, according to research by Rystad Energy. High gas prices, market challenges and the falling cost of renewables all indicate a shift away from gas as a main source of European electricity in the medium to long-term, the research firm said.
PV Tech
First Solar, Swift Current Energy announce 2GW PV module deal in the US
US thin film module manufacturer First Solar has secured a 2GW deal with developer Swift Current Energy for its thin film solar modules, which will be supplied in 2025-26. It is the second large-scale agreement between the two companies and just the latest in a flurry of recent activity for the US module maker.
PV Tech
Goldbeck Solar breaks ground on 47MW Alberta site as it eyes greater regional growth
Germany-based Goldbeck Solar has broken ground on its 47MW solar plant in Alberta, Canada, the first project to enter construction as part of a 100MW portfolio that Goldbeck Solar is developing in a joint venture with PACE Canada LP. The project, located in Joffre, Lacomb County, will be built by...
PV Tech
IEA: New policies in major markets would increase clean energy investments by 50%, to US$2 trillion by 2030
New policies in major energy markets would accelerate the investment in clean energy to US$2 trillion by 2030 in the states policies scenario (STEPS), according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). In its flagship World Energy Outlook report, the IEA expects a 50% increase in investments thanks to policies such...
PV Tech
Enphase planning to build up to six new factories in the US as business booms
US microinverter manufacturer Enphase has plans to establish four to six new manufacturing lines in the US by mid-2023 as it seeks to take advantage of manufacturing production tax credits contained with the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The announcement was made as part of the California-headquartered company’s Q3 financial results,...
PV Tech
First Solar to invest US$270 million in Ohio R&D centre
First Solar plans to investUS$270 million in a new research and development (R&D) facility in Perrysburg, Ohio as it continues its global PV manufacturing expansions. The 1.3 million square foot facility will be located near First Solar’s existing Perrysburg manufacturing facility, which currently handles both a manufacturing line and product development operations. The new R&D facility will take over product development at its location with the intention of making both departments more efficient.
PV Tech
US residential solar market in growth mode, although market changes lie ahead
The US residential solar market saw its fifth consecutive record for both customer additions and quarterly installations in Q2 of this year as high energy prices and inflationary pressures caused demand to spike. Within this, the residential loan market continued to dominate but longer-term the market can expect some changes...
PV Tech
Engie bags 6GW of US solar and storage projects from Belltown Power
French utility giant Engie has acquired 6GW of solar and battery storage projects from Belltown Power in the US, continuing to strengthen the group’s project pipeline across the country. The 33 early to late-stage projects include 2.7GW of solar, 0.7GW of solar-plus-storage and 2.6GW of standalone battery energy storage...
PV Tech
Arevon, First Solar sign 2GW PV module supply agreement
Renewables asset manager Arevon Energy has bagged more than 2GW of First Solar’s Series 7 thin film PV modules as it continues its supply arrangement with the US manufacturer. Arevon said the modules would be used to support its “growing renewable energy portfolio” in the Midwest and Southwest US,...
