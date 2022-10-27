ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

The 15 Best Early Black Friday Deals on TVs, Soundbars, Laptops & Other Must-Have Electronics

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Black Friday deals are kicking off earlier than usual. Best Buy launched a selection of early Black Friday deals on Monday (Oct. 24), joining Walmart , Target , Macy’s and Amazon in offering deep discounts before Black Friday takes place on Nov. 25.

Starting your holiday shopping? Right now, Best Buy shoppers can find deals on tons of must-have electronics, including TVs and projectors, cell phones , headphones, appliances, laptops, computers, tablets, soundbars, speakers, streaming devices , gaming gear and video games, cameras, camcorders , and wearable tech , in addition to sales on Blu-rays and DVDs , toys, games , streaming platforms, furniture, beauty/personal care items, fitness equipment and more.

This isn’t the first time that Best Buy has served up early Black Friday sales. The retail giant rolled out Black Friday deals in July, as an alternative to Prime Day , and again in early October to rival Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access sale .

Earlier this month, Best Buy launched Member Mondays , which gives Totaltech and My Best Buy members exclusive access to some of our hottest deals of the season. Member Mondays debuted with a 48-hour flash sale featuring hundreds of deals on fan favorite tech, like TVs, headphones, smartphones and other essentials.

Wayfair’s Way Day sale ends tonight (Oct. 26), but there’s still time left to save save up to 80% off (plus free shipping) on furniture , bedding , cookware, seasonal decor, appliances, and more.

Walmart will launch early Black Friday deals online on Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and in stores on Nov. 9 at 6 a.m. local time ( Walmart+ members get early access to Black Friday deals, click here to launch your 30-day free trial).

To make things easier for you, we dug through some of the big-ticket sale items to find 15 of the best early Black Friday deals on earbuds, TVs, computers and other electronics.

See more below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HyuB6_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Lenovo - Ideapad 1i 14-Inch HD Laptop $99 $249.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RkEsT_0imDgQ8000
Amazon

Buy: Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Black $89.95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ob5b5_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Microsoft - Surface Pro 7 $599.99 $929.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gozWG_0imDgQ8000
Amazon

Buy: 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) $99.99

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anrgL_0imDgQ8000
Crutchfield

JBL 2.0 Channel Soundbar $129.99 $199.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hiEmV_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

LG 48- Inch Class A2 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV $569.99 $1,299.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKXy9_0imDgQ8000

Samsung 55-Inch Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV $999.99 $1,499.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9eLd_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Turtle Beach - Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset $139.99 $199.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SlJxX_0imDgQ8000

Bests Studio 3 Headphones $149.99 $349.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YwUvO_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

HP OMEN 27-Inch IPS LED QHD FreeSync & G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor $249.99 $399.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BGFie_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Sony - Alpha a7 II Full-Frame Mirrorless Video Camera $999.99 $1,599.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VG9uW_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Buy: Garmin Forerunner 245 Music, GPS Running Smartwatch with Music and Advanced Dynamics, Black $193.49

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kUQtC_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Google Pixel 6 $299 $449 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yOZf0_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Motorola Moto G Power (2021) $149.99 $249.99 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNbca_0imDgQ8000
Best Buy

Insignia - Compact Massage Chair $199.99 $449.99 Buy Now 1 More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
laptopmag.com

Target Deal Days sale: Shop 3 days of Black Friday deals

Target Deal Days (opens in new tab) starts now with 3-days of early Black Friday deals. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24. Like just about every other retailer this year, Target is putting their best holiday deals out early.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
TechRadar

OLED TVs are in trouble – but that could be good news for cheaper prices

A slump in TV sales has seen LG Display post record losses after the company struggled to offset the effects of slowing consumer demand. LG Display is the part of LG that makes screen panels, and it's the sole supplier of standard OLED panels to other TV manufacturers – nearly all of the best OLED TVs use its displays, except those that use QD-OLED (made by Samsung Electronics).
GOBankingRates

7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club in October

It's no secret that Sam's Club has great deals. However, sometimes the membership-only warehouse club really outdoes itself. For example, if you haven't browsed the store's website or stopped in at...
People

Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Cozy Long-Sleeve Top — and It's $26 Right Now

“This shirt is so soft and comfortable!” Now that fall is in full swing, Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this cozy long-sleeve top.  Right now, the Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top is ranking on Amazon's Best-Selling Women's Tops, Tees, and Blouses chart, which is updated hourly with top sellers. And it was recently on the site's competitive Movers and Shakers fashion chart. In other words, shoppers keep adding the wardrobe staple to their carts.  Buy It! Weeso Women's Long-Sleeve Top, $25.99; amazon.com  RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy