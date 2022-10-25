Read full article on original website
Let’s Nurture Packaging Collection by Cosmopak
PCR, refillable, glass, paper, aluminum, mono material—you name it, we have you covered. View our latest packaging collection, let’s nurture, for inspiration and contact cosmopak for your next project. For more information, visit cosmopak.com/lets-nurture/.
Campo Licorice Roots Natural Oil Sweetener by Campo Research
A non-caloric natural sweetener oil for sweetening lip balms, lipsticks and mouth washes. Oil sweetness is equivalent to water-based sucrose counter >Brix 25 at >2% oil. In addition, the sweetener can be applied to baby care products and lends an elegant, non-tacky, non-sticky smooth feeling in skin and hair. For...
100 ml Heavy Wall Bottle & Cap by Inoac
Inoac is very proud to announce that Harry’s has utilized our new 100 ml heavy wall bottle and snap on closure for its Post Shave Mist product. The bottle and cap are both tinted in the iconic Harry’s color and decorated with a wrap label. This sleek bottle and cap combination are now available as a stock offering and can be decorated in a variety of ways.
Beauty in Bloom Turnkey Collection by Cosmopak
Skin care, color cosmetics, personal care and self care are a few of our favorite things featured in our latest turnkey collection beauty in bloom. View our latest products to get inspired for your next launch and contact us to collaborate on beautiful turnkey and packaging solutions. For more information,...
Petit Bateau Rolls Out Toddler Fragrance with Quadpack’s Sustainable Cork Cap
Children’s clothing brand Petit Bateau has debuted a fragrance for toddlers in packaging that features a sustainable cork cap from Quadpack. The monomaterial cork cap is sourced from sustainably managed forests. The cork oak tree is reportedly the only tree in the world that can have its bark stripped...
Undefined Beauty Launches at Ulta
Undefined Beauty is now available at Ulta.com and will launch in more than 625 Ulta stores across the United States on October 30, 2022, the brand announced on its Instagram page. This is the brand's first specialty beauty retail partnership. Undefined Beauty is also currently in Target and Whole Foods.
[with formula] SC Group Debuts C. Sinensis-derived SpecPure BTS Saponins
SC Group's SpecPure BTS Saponins (INCI: Camellia Sinensis ) comprise pentacyclic triterpene saponins and glycoside compounds extracted from the seed of edible C. sinensis (Pu'er tea, produced in southwestern Yunnan). According to the company, the ingredient can significantly reduce liquid surface tension as a natural nonionic surfactant. It also has...
Holiday 2022 Sales: Prestige vs Mass Beauty
Beauty growth in 2022 is tier-specific, according to new insights from NPD and IRI; this has implications for this year's holiday sales. Deep dive: NPD, Byoma & Skin Gym Talk Prestige Beauty. Promising Holiday Sales Trends. NPD is currently "forecasting [U.S.] holiday sales growth for the prestige beauty industry," according...
