Tech war: How the US chip embargo is eroding China's research base
Semiconductors are small, ubiquitous, and underappreciated. They are the brains of every modern device.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow ends call-up
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Donald Trump Receives Stark Warning From Ex-Aide About Twitter Return
Alyssa Farah thinks the former president's potential return to the platform could massively backfire not just for him, but also the GOP.
The US is still ranked as the world's most powerful country, but most people think it's unsafe, survey finds
David Reibstein, an academic at the Wharton School who conducted the research, said the lower quality of life had a lot to do with safety concerns.
Ivanka Trump accepts Czech state award on behalf of late mother Ivana
PRAGUE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka has accepted a Czech state award honouring her late mother Ivana who emigrated to the United States in the 1970s but kept close ties to her native country.
Scientists Fear New COVID Strains Are Deadly—Just Like 2020 Wave
The new COVID-19 subvariants that are becoming dominant all over the world aren’t just more contagious than previous variants and subvariants—they might cause more severe disease, too. That’s an ominous sign if, as experts predict, there’s a new global wave of COVID in the coming months. It’s one...
China's Evergrande delivers first electric vehicles
BEIJING, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd (0708.HK) has started deliveries of its Hengchi 5 electric vehicle, with the first 100 customers getting their cars on Saturday, it said on its official Wechat account.
Artillery battles engulf Ukraine's southern front
The thrill of a precise artillery strike was fading as the Ukrainian defenders of the last village before the invading Russians cowered for safety in the shattered remains of a school. A drone gliding somewhere above the darkening horizon beamed back images suggesting that two Russians had been killed in one of the artillery strikes.
17 Australian women, children return from Syrian camp
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Four women and their 13 children who were held in a Syrian camp since the Islamic State group fell in 2019 have become only the second group of Australians to be repatriated from the war-torn country, Australia’s government said on Saturday as political opponents warned the families pose a domestic security risk.
Aide to Democrat Congressman Don Beyer Fired After Allegedly Working with Chinese Embassy
Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer fired an aide who allegedly worked with the Chinese Embassy to schedule meetings with staffers on Capitol Hill.
Ukraine news - live: Russia ‘completes’ Kherson evacuation as more blackouts hit Kyiv
The civilian evacuations organised by Russia’s military in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson have been completed, officials announced. At least 70,000 civilians have been moved out of city as Russia prepares defences for a major battle there. Kyiv has called the evacuations “forced deportations”. “We’re preparing...
Chinese man falls seriously ill after revenge-eating live crab
A man in China became seriously ill after he ate a live crab in what he said was an act of revenge for pinching his daughter, according to a report.Lu, the 39-year-old man in the eastern coastal province of China, swallowed the whole small-size crab and was admitted to a hospital two months later with back pain, doctors said according to South China Morning Post report.Mr Lu’s medical reports showed pathology changes in his chest, abdomen, liver and digestive system but were unable to identify the exact cause.“We repeatedly asked him if he had ever eaten game, or anything...
